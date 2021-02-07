Feb. 7, 1889: “Joe P. Summers and M.I. Gump went to Washington to the inauguration,” according to The Comet.
Feb. 7, 1901: The Comet carried a note of thanks for recent expressions of bereavement. “Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Hampton desire to thank their friends for their kindness in assisting and comforting them in their bereavement caused by the loss of their son, Harold. They wish to especially thank those who sent flowers, those who helped them at their home, the pastor and choir of the Watauga Avenue Presbyterian church, and those who so kindly prepared the church so beautifully for the service.”
Feb. 7, 1912: The Bristol Evening News, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on Johnson City’s anticipated and planned progress during 1912. Some of the highlights included: “At least five miles of asphalt paving will be put down during the year; this will cause an expenditure of more than $250,000.”
“The construction of thirteen miles of pipeline for the water system and the enlargement of the distribution plants will necessitate paying out $200,000 for labor and material.”
“The erection of a freight spot and a passenger station by the Southern Railway company will put more than $100,000 in circulation for labor and material.”
“More than $200,000 will be paid out during the year for building material and construction of churches, business blocks and residences.”
Two hundred, fifty thousand dollars in 1912 is worth about $6,712,000 today. Two hundred thousand dollars in 1912 is currently worth about $5,370,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Comet was published in Johnson City in 1912; it was a weekly newspaper.
Feb. 7, 1919: According to The Johnson City Daily Staff, “Jack Rufus, the six month old son of Mr. and Mrs. L.F. Andrews died last night at the home of Mr. B. J. Lusk, 101 Myrtle Avenue. Brain fever brought about his end. The funeral is arranged for this afternoon at three o’clock at the residence of Mr. Lusk in charge of Rev. Hugh Kelso, pastor of the Munsey Meorial (sic) Church. Interment will be had in Oak Hill cemetery.”
Brain fever was likely either meningitis or encephalitis.
Feb. 7, 1927: The Johnson City Staff-News reported about an attack on the Mayor of Johnson City. “A warrant charging felonious assault was served on Bruce Chase at his home in Limestone, on Sunday morning, as a result of the attack on Mayor W.B. Ellison, on a bus at Limestone, Saturday afternoon; and a preliminary hearing was set for two o’clock Monday afternoon before Magistrate J.C. Campbell, in Johnson City.”
Feb. 7, 1930: With a Johnson City dateline, the Nashville Banner informed readers, “Eight prisoners of the Washington County Workhouse escaped from their cage at a rock quarry at Boone’s (sic) Creek where they were working, officials of the institution announced Friday.”
The article continued, “The convicts, officers said, made their escape by prying bars from the cage with a wrench which had been smuggled in to them.”
Readers were warned, “None of the men has been captured. Officials have offered rewards for their apprehension.”
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City in February 1930.
Feb. 7, 1936: The Johnson City area had been hit hard by a recent snowfall, according to the Johnson City Chronicle. “A snow blanket five inches deep and getting deeper all the time greeted Johnson Citians who took stock of the weather this morning at 1 o’clock.”
“The snow began falling heavily about 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon, quickly covering the ground, and was still falling heavily in the early hours of the morning.”
The bad weather caused a change of plans for at least two organizations. “From County Agent Raymond Rosson came the announcement a scheduled poultry shipment at Jonesboro might not be made today because of the weather which is likely to make it hard for poultrymen (sic) to get their fowls ready for marketing.”
Readers also learned, “A scheduled meeting of old age pension advocates at the municipal building was postponed because of the heavy fall of snow which made any considerable attendance impossible.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1936.
Feb. 7, 1941: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “Major Bob Neyland and the entire Tennessee football coaching staff will be guests of honor at a gridiron banquet to be sponsored here next Tuesday night by the Volunteer club (sic) of Johnson City.”
Feb. 7, 1952: “Private First Class Hobart Glenn Parris, son of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Parris of Johnson City is stationed with the 443rd Food Service Squadron at Wheeler Sack Air Force Base, Watertown, N.Y.”, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
More details included, “He recently spent a 15 day furlough with his parents here. He entered service Jan. 5, 1951, and received his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.”
Feb. 7, 1965: The Preaching Mission would begin that night at 7:15, according to above-the-masthead headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The Preaching Mission would be held in the Memorial Gymnasium at East Tennessee State University. Rev. William Greathouse and Alger Fitch, Jr., would be the main speakers of the evening.
Feb. 7, 1975: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a letter to the editor from Rodney Sturtz, who was the director of the Science Hill High School Choir. Mr. Sturtz wrote: “At the Johnson City Preaching Mission, a fine group of student musicians assembled to sing the special music Monday evening. As the one who was privileged to direct that group, I would like to take this means to thank both the singers and their respective directors. It took time for each director to teach the music and the performance was most effective.” Mr. Sturtz went on to specifically thank Sandra Good, from Daniel Boone High School, Charles Humpston from Constitution Hall, and Ada Morefield from Independence Hall.
Feb. 7, 1985: Nipper was the focus of Tom Hodge’s column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Nipper was the dog used in phonograph advertising for His Master’s Voice for decades. Nipper had just turned 101, having been born in 1884. Mr. Hodge opened his column by writing, “Well, doggone! I let a birthday slip by!”
