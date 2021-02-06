Feb. 6, 1890: The Comet gave word of a competing newspaper. “The initial number of the Johnson City Advance was issued yesterday. W.A. Thomas is the editor and declares in his salutatory that he will advocate Republican principles because he was born that way. The paper presents a good appearance typographically and is a 7-column folio. We wish it success and long life.”
Feb. 6, 1897: The Knoxville Sentinel reported news from Embreeville. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “The Furnace Company at Embreeville has notified its men that wages have been reduced 15 per cent. As a result all those employed in the wood working department here quit work. No serious trouble is anticipated.”
Feb. 6, 1906: The Chattanooga News, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “A prominent engineer of the South and Western Railway company was here Monday and in conversation with one of our leading citizens gave out some facts that would indicate that the road is to come through this city. He stated that a depot would be built in Carnegie and a Union depot erected west of the city, where the South and Western crosses the Narrow Gauge.”
Feb. 6, 1910: The Bristol Herald Courier reported there would be improvements at railroad crossings. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “The C., C. & O., and the E.T. & W.N.C. railroad companies are putting in gates at the crossings of Roan, Spring and Buffalo streets and are having erected tower or observation houses, one at the Buffalo street (sic) crossing, and one in the middle of the square before Spring and Roan streets, from which the gates will be operated.”
The article continued to say, “This is a wise move on the part of the railroads for these crossings have indeed become very dangerous, especially since the C., C & O. has added its tracks to those of the narrow gauge and the crossing has become very wide.”
Feb. 6, 1912: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported on the death of a prominent Johnson Citian. “Thomas O. Allen, who was 75 years of age, died at his home in the city Saturday at 5 p.m. after a short illness. Mr. Allen moved here from Burnsville, N. C., eighteen years ago, and has been connected with business interests of the city, having served a number of terms as member of the city council. The deceased was a member of the Baptist church and is survived by his wife and five sons. The funeral as conducted Sunday at the residence at 1 p.m. and interment was made in Monte Vista.”
Feb. 6, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff continued to report on the illnesses of several citizens. “Miss Lena Wilson is recovering after an attack of the Flu.”
“Friends of Mrs. Steve Carson and Master Andrew Tainter will be gratified to learn that they are now convalescing after a three weeks illness with influenza.”
“Mrs. Sam Preston is convalescing after a short illness at her home in the southwest addition.”
“Prof. Noah Sherfey, of Blountville, friends in Johnson City will regret to learn, is at the point of death. He is seventy years of age.”
“Mrs. John Repass is on the sick list.”
“Mrs. B.E. Smith, who has been confined to her room for several weeks is slowly improving.”
“Friends of Mrs. Sarah Pardue will be glad to know that her condition is slightly improved today, after an illness of several weeks duration.”
“Mrs. Georgia L. Donnelly, who has been seriously ill for the past few weeks was taken to Baltimore last night for treatment at Johns-Hopkins Hospital, accompanied by Mrs. A.M. Scott. Her many friends wish for her a speedy recovery.”
Feb. 6, 1923: The Tampa Tribune, from Tampa Florida, reported that there was 10 to 11 inches of snow in Johnson City. That amount of snow was the most in the area since the winter of 1917-1918.
Feb. 6, 1928: The Bristol Herald Courier reported on what could have easily turned out to be tragic news. With a Johnson City dateline, it was reported that “Clyde Evans, 118 West Maple street (sic), received a broken wrist and toe, and minor cuts and bruises about the body, and Fred Cox, 113 West Maple street (sic), also received a bruised foot and knee, Saturday evening around 66:30 (sic) o’clock when they were struck by a car while riding a motorcycle on the Johnson City-Elizabethton highway (sic) about one miles (sic) from Elizabethton.”
“Both of the injured boys were brought to the Appalachian hospital (sic) where they were treated and were later removed to their homes.”
Feb. 6, 1931: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Missionary Deacon N. Gilyana of Bagdad (sic), Turkey, is a prominent visitor here; he will speak Sunday morning at the First Church of the Brethren.”
Feb. 6, 1940: The Bristol News Bulletin informed readers about a tourism promotion meeting. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Upper East Tennessee business interests will meet in Johnson City Wednesday night to further plans relative to the upstate area’s part in the regional tourist attraction organization formed recently in Knoxville.”
“George E. Stewart, secretary-manager of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, who called the meeting, said representatives are expected from Bristol, Kingsport, Rogersville, Erwin, Jonesboro, Morristown, Greeneville, Knoxville and Newport.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1940.
Feb. 6, 1948: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a Johnson City dateline, gave an update of a student walkout. “Approximately 20 Science Hill High School students who were suspended after participating in a ‘weather walkout’ last week have been re-admitted on an eight-week probationary period, Principal C. Howard McCorkle said today.
“The decision to permit the students to return to classes was reached in conferences with the students and their parents, McCorkle added.”
“The students walked out of school during last week’s sub-freezing weather, contending the classrooms were too cold.”
Feb. 6, 1954: With a dateline of Erwin, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Erwin Blue Devils threw a scare into unbeaten Johnson City boys Friday night, but in the final analysis the smooth-working Hilltoppers kept moving along to register a 61 to 46 victory – their 17th straight this season.”
Feb. 6, 1962: With a Johnson City dateline, The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported on the death of a physician at the VA. “A Veterans Administration doctor was accidentally killed at his home here last night when he fell down a flight of stairs leading into his basement.”
The article continued to state, “The victim was Dr. John Wolfe, 59, a native of Abingdon, Va. He had worked at the Mountain Home Veterans Hospital near here for the past 10 years. Hospital officials said he died of head injuries.”In other news of the same day, and also from The Knoxville News-Sentinel with a Johnson City dateline, readers learned tragic news. “A young soldier discharged from the Army in Kentucky Monday morning was killed last night within sight of his home where his family was waiting for his arrival.”
“Police said the car driven by James Day, 21, went out of control shortly after he turned off the highway onto the street that leads to his home. The car went off the road and overturned into a pool of water.”
Feb. 6, 1972: “T. Sgt. Thomas R. Sells, son of Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Sells, Rt. 7, Jonesboro, has graduated from the U.S. Air Force Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Norton AFB, Calif.,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
The article further stated, “Sgt. Sells, who received advanced military training, is a weather observer at Shaw AFB, S.C. He is a member of the Air Weather Service which provides weather information for military flight operations.”
Sgt. Sells was a 1955 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School.
