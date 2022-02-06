Feb. 6, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Southwestern Local learned details of the bank failure in Johnson City. “The Wautauga (sic) bank (sic) of Johnson City, Tenn., has been closed and its cashier, F.B. St. John, named as trustee. The liabilities are $28,000; assets, nearly $94,000. Loss of depositors and bad collections are the causes of the trouble.”
Twenty-eight thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth approximately $937,656, making ninety-four thousand dollars in 1897 currently having a value of about $3,148,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Southwestern Local was a newspaper published in Shullsburg, Wisconsin. It is no longer in publication. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Staff opined, “In time a husband becomes so reconciled to hearing the tirades of his shrewish wife that invectives are accepted as conversation. In his lexicon, there is no such thing as happiness and contentment. He is either unhappy or positively miserable.”
“In time business men (sic), professional men, merchants, wholesalers, doctors, lawyers, and householders become reconciled to poor telephone service, and the added annoyance of two different systems in one town. In time the business and professional man becomes reconciled to paying a double expense. He has long since ceased to consider the absurdity of the situation. He pays a double toll, but he does not benefit from a double service.”
“For nearly two years we have been trying to secure a relief from the burdensome telephone situation here. The city council has attempted to force a unification of the two systems. They have attempted to secure a modern phone service. Their best efforts have come to naught. Just when it was thought that the much desired merger was going to be affected the government took over the wires. Since that time the service has grown steadily worse. Protests, official and unofficial, fall on deaf ears, so far as desirable results are concerned.”
“The city council at its last regular meeting passed a resolution in which the city goes on record as being unalterably opposed to government ownership of telephones. The Staff approves the stand taken by the board, but it is merely the expression of a conviction, an attitude or state of mind.”
“Telephone patrons, and that means most of the people of the town, are entitled to immediate relief. It has been suggested that if representatives of all business concerns, including hotels, stores, officers, and such enterprises now using two ‘phones meet and decide upon retaining one telephone, some immediate relief may be secured. There were before governmental supervision two companies operating. Their telephones still serve through two ‘centrals’. If the business interest will make the choice the householders can follow suit. We can solve the problem for ourselves with out (sic) assistance from Postmaster General Burleson, and when the wires are returned to private ownership be in a position to dictate.”
“Certainly we are not going to derive any benefits from sitting and waiting without action.”
Feb. 6, 1936: According to the Johnson City Press, “That bloodhounds are not always infallible was recently shown when sheriff’s officers resorted to using them in an effort to find the thief who stole 15 chickens from H.W. Scott, Cherokee road (sic) resident.”
“Chief Deputy Sheriff Alfred Smith said the raid on Scott’s hen house occurred either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning and the dogs were brought yesterday from Elizabethton to help track the culprit. They failed to locate the trail, however.”
Feb. 6, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Companies No. 2, 3 and 4 answered a call about 10:30 o’clock yesterday morning to a filling station at West Market and Delaware Streets where a panel truck belonging to nearby Gem Grocery caught afire, fire department officials said. With the motor running both gasoline and anti-freeze solution was being poured in the vehicle at the time of the inflammable substance dropped on the hot manifold of the machine, Assistant Chief George W. Wilson said. The truck was pushed away from the service pumps and the blaze extinguished quickly by firemen who applied a nozzle underneath the vehicle. Damage was believed small, confined chiefly to wiring about the motor.”
A different news item reported “Companies No. 1, 3 and 4 extinguished a small blaze in the home of Eddie Taylor near Austin Springs Pike yesterday at 1:45 p. m. Damage was small, fire officials said.”
Feb. 6, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Daily News reported information about the proposed medical school in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned that “Tennessee Gov. Winfield Dunn has said the state cannot currently afford another medical school. But lawmakers in Upper East Tennessee say they will continue to seek one for Johnson City.”
“Dunn’s statement came Friday, about one week after a report was released by a Dunn-appointed committee listing a second state-supported medical school at the ‘bottom of the priority list.’”
“The committee was headed by University of Kentucky educator Dr. William R. Willard.”
“Dunn told Upper East Tennessee lawmakers he would not vote funds for a medical school in Johnson City if approved by the state legislature.”
“Rep. James H. Quillen, R-Tenn., whose district embraces the proposed school site, said he will continue to see federal legislation to designate Johnson City as a site for a medical school.”
The Daily News was a newspaper published in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It is now published as the Bowling Green Daily News. Bowling Green is approximately 311 miles from Johnson City.
Feb. 6, 1988: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Antonia Joy Wilson, performed at Memorial Hall, located on the campus of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Among the selections was Salsa Espagnole; David Tannenbaum was soloist. (Source: Program from the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, February 6, 1988.)
Feb. 6, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Tom Hodge wrote about deer in his column in the Johnson City Press. “Sometimes you can spot deer with black and white coats. What are they?”
“They are pie-bald deer, normal white-tail deer with a genetic mutation that causes abnormal color patterns. They are not black, but brown, but may have been seen in shadow or wet. The excess areas of white fur appear just the way a white streak might show up in a dark-haired person. These deer appear in specific geographic pockets, and scientists assume that this is because of inbreeding in areas of sparse population. Some such deer may be almost pure white, but they are not albinos; their eyes are brown, not pink.”