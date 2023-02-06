Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 6, 1898: The Chattanooga Sunday Times published several articles of interest to those in Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Feb. 4, readers learned that “E.F. Smith, manager of the cigar box department at the Uptegrove & Bro. factory, met with a very painful accident Thursday afternoon, by which he sustained the fracture of the left arm between the elbow and shoulder. His right arm was also injured by being badly bruised and sprained.”

“The marriage of Miss Nora Kilby, eldest daughter of Harry J. Kilby, and Charles Davidson was solemnized last evening at 6:30 o’clock, at the home of the bride’s parents, Rev. D.A. Glenn officiating. The bride is the possessor of many admirable traits of character. Mr. Davidson is a conservative and highly respected young man.”

