Feb. 6, 1898: The Chattanooga Sunday Times published several articles of interest to those in Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Feb. 4, readers learned that “E.F. Smith, manager of the cigar box department at the Uptegrove & Bro. factory, met with a very painful accident Thursday afternoon, by which he sustained the fracture of the left arm between the elbow and shoulder. His right arm was also injured by being badly bruised and sprained.”
“The marriage of Miss Nora Kilby, eldest daughter of Harry J. Kilby, and Charles Davidson was solemnized last evening at 6:30 o’clock, at the home of the bride’s parents, Rev. D.A. Glenn officiating. The bride is the possessor of many admirable traits of character. Mr. Davidson is a conservative and highly respected young man.”
“Monday at her home at Shell Creek, Tenn., Mrs. Ham Ray, mother of James Ray, of Shell Creek, and Henry Ray, of Johnson City, peacefully passed away. The deceased was about 80 years old.”
“Mr. and Mrs. H. Gildersleeve received a letter last week from Mrs. J.P. Hopple, of Brooklyn, N.Y., informing them of the death of Mrs. E. Haup, Mrs. Hopple’s mother. Mr. Haup, who died a year ago, was superintendent of the tannery at this place.”
“Charles W. Irvine, of Lexington, Va., spent a few days with his daughter, Miss Gertrude, who is visiting Capt. Miller.”
“Mrs. T.C. Blair, of Henderson, Ky., who has been visiting friends here for the past few weeks, returned to her home Monday.”
“Miss Annie Kirkpatrick, of Jonesboro, accompanied by E.E. Hoss, of Nashville, spent a few days with her sister, Mrs. John W. Bowman, this week.”
“Mrs. Gertrude and Frank Mitchell returned home Tuesday evening from Jonesboro, where they spent several days with Miss Virginia McPherson.”
“W.W. Whiteside left this week for Camden, S.C., where he has accepted a position with a lumber company.”
“E.A. Quisenbury, of Lexington, Va., is visiting his brother-in-law, Henry Wilbourn.”
“Miss Della Preston, of Knoxville, is visiting Prof. and Mrs. S.C. Brown.”
“Mr. and Mrs. A.N. Molesworth returned from Birmingham, Ala., last week.”
“Hon. J.F. Toney returned to Nashville Monday.”
“Lawrence Snapp left for Washington City last Friday.”
The following news items carried a dateline from Jonesboro and a date of Feb. 5. “W.C. Spurgeon, of Leadvale, was here last Monday, on his way to his home in Sullivan county, but since the war has made his home in Jefferson county.”
“In common with all other portions of East Tennessee the people of this immediate section have had their full share of the recent cold wave.”
“It is said that D.P. Campbell, one of the enterprising citizens of this place, will erect a livery stable here in the near future.”
“Our election will be held Feb. 26. Although there are many candidates the canvas so far is a very quiet one.”
“Another Jonesboro man has been made happy. Gum Byrd has been appointed to a position in the custom house at Knoxville.”
Shell Creek is a community in rural Carter County.
Washington City is now known as Washington, D.C.
Leadvale is a community in rural Jefferson County.
“The war” referred to is now known as the Civil War.
The Customs House was completed in 1874 and was Knoxville’s first federal building. The building still stands and is now home to the East Tennessee Historical Society.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 5, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers that “Johnson City and this section have been visited with their first real taste of winter for 1923. An eight-inch snow with the accompanying cold snap now has the city enveloped in a mantle of white — slightly soiled around the edges.”
“Saturday night about midnight the snow began to fall and it forgot to stop until Monday morning. The heaviest part of the fall occurred on Sunday afternoon and evening but the weather was remarkable (sic) warm.”
“Much to the delight of the small boys and their elder brothers who still like to indulge in the pastime of sleigh riding, the temperature started falling yesterday and by midnight last night it registered around 24.”
“Last night several parties of young people were out enjoying the weather by hitching trains of sleds on behind automobiles and many were the spills which resulted therefrom.”
“The present wintry weather seems prevalent throughout this whole section of the country, and Erwin, Elizabethton, Knoxville, Morristown, and Greeneville report a fall of snow varying in depth from six to eight inches.”
Feb. 6, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Fifty-six people, averaging almost two daily, were arrested here for public drunkenness during January, Chief of Police Tom Carriger said today.”
“The number of other offenses which called for arrests were listed as follows:”
“Drunken driving, five; speeding, three; vagrancy, one; traffic violations, nine; fighting, seven; lewdness, two; violation of the taxicab insurance act, five.”
“One person was turned over to county authorities. The charge was not listed.”
“During the month police investigated five break-ins, recovered four stolen bicycles, led 11 funerals, investigated six wrecks, and had 103 complaint calls.”
“Eighty-five street lights were reported out during the month, the report showed.”
Feb. 6, 1973: Fifty years ago today, “Polly’s Pointers” carried a tip that is just as practical today as it was half a century ago. Readers read:
“When doing the weekly vacuuming I find it easy to vacuum the kitchen drawers, too. This keeps the silverware drawer free of crumbs and all my other drawers dust-free. It is much quicker and easier than doing the job any other way.”
The letter was signed, “Bonnie”.
Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves.
