Feb. 5, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle provided quote a lesson in civics for its readers of the day.
“The County Court of Washington County, which has been spoken of frequently in connection with road building, appointment of certain officials, and other matters involving application of county funds for the development of the county in general, is a ‘court’ only in a limited sense. Only insofar as the word applies in a gathering of certain officials, does ‘the term’ ‘court’ apply. The County Court possesses no judicial powers, and hears no cases. The scope of the organization is similar, in many respects, in its collection and application of county funds and keeping of records, to that of the city commission with reference to Johnson City. No laws are made by the County Court. State and county taxes are collected, business licenses issued outside of the city; marriage licenses issued, at Jonesboro and Johnson City, by the clerk and the deputy clerk. Wills are probated by the clerk of the court; notaries public elected by the court in session; and appointments made of a county attorney, county road superintendent, superintendent of poorhouse, and county school officials. Officers of the court reporting to the court, elected by the people, include county register, trustee, clerk of the court, sheriff, and tax assessor.”
“The principal function of the county court is the collection of funds through taxation, and the expenditure of these. Buildings owned by the county and built by the funds at this time include the court house (sic) at Jonesboro, the county jail, the poorhouse, and a few county school buildings. The largest appropriations and expenditures of money of course are for road building and school purposes. Other expenses include keeping records of deeds, property assessments, all licenses, and the calling, holding and certifying of elections through a board of commissioners named by the court..”
“The personnel of the County court is made up of magistrates or justices of the peace, elected in each of the eighteen civil districts of the county; the ‘courts’ of these magistrates being held nominally in their respective districts, though each is a magistrate for the entire county, and may act in any district. Trials of cases, before a magistrate or justice of the peace are limited to preliminary hearings in felony cases, wherein the defendants may be acquitted or bound to a higher court. Misdemeanor cases, by which the punishment is a fine, may be disposed of by them. Judgments in civil cases may be rendered in amounts under $500, with equitable jurisdiction as to amounts less than $25.00.”
“Qualifications of a magistrate are limited to residents of the district, over twenty-one years of age. The present court is made up of the following: 42 members, two from each district except Jonesboro and Johnson City, which have 4 to 6 respectively (Johnson City being entitled to 7, the place of T. E. Matson not yet filled.)”Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Five hundred dollars in 1922 currently has the purchasing power of about $8,272, making $25 in 1922 now worth about $413. These current value approximations are from www.in2013dollars.com.
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle Monday through Saturday.
Feb. 5, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Sue Thomas, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “The city’s 1947 political campaign, which is dragging along for lack of talent to contest the three commission posts, is gaining impetus as reports circulate over the approaching possibility of the naming of a GI ticket by the American Legion. However, there has been no confirmation that this is true.”
“Residents will go to the polls May 13 to name commissioners to succeed Mayor Welsford P. Artz, and Commissioners Sam S. Fain and Thomas E. Mitchell, whose terms expire in May.”
“Tension is rising over prospective candidates despite the fact that candidates have until April 13 to qualify. Poll taxes, though, must be paid by March 14 — slightly over a month from now — to vote, and so far very few voters have paid except those who have paid their property tax.”
“With Mayor Artz and Commissioner Mitchell definitely declaring themselves out of the race for re-election, and with Commissioner Fain indicating there is a possibility he will not become a candidate to succeed himself, political observers are keenly interested in the ticket. As the things stands (sic), there are indications several would like to climb onto the political wagon.”
“Mentioned for the posts are Truett Siler, merchant and Chamber of Commerce president; A.R. VanHook, retired postal employe; George Miller, local business man (sic), Wade and Howard Patrick, brothers and operators of transportation companies; John Roach, manager of Firestone Stores; Bill Powers, sales manager of Neon Sign Company; Wallack Fondlaw, filling station operator; and Mack Boyer, Peoples Bank employee.”
“The latter four men are veterans. Roach is commander of the Kings Mountain Post, American Legion, and there is evidence should Roach decide to enter the race, he may receive the entire backing of the Legionnaires.”
Feb. 5, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Diane Barker, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about the proposed and hoped-for medical school in Johnson City. “The governor did not promise Johnson City a medical school yesterday.”
“But area legislators say they will continue in their efforts to secure a school for Johnson City.”
“Gov. Winfield Dunn, in a noon press conference at Tri-City Airport, said while his program does not include the establishment at this time of a second medical school, ‘it does not preclude the establishment of a second medical school …’”
“’If the General Assembly should, in advance of the availability of federal funds, be of the opinion that state funds should be committed to the establishment of second medical school and make available state money to fund a new medical school without reducing other essential state services, then I will not oppose this decision.’”
“If a medical school eventually is established ‘in this great area of the state,’ Gov. Dunn said, the groundwork that has been laid would complement it … ’We’re headed in the right direction,’ he said. ‘I hope the people of Tennessee will back us up with taxes that are necessary to do what needs to be done.’”
“Area legislators reiterated their determination to work toward locating a medical school in Johnson City.”
“Rep. Bob Good, Johnson City, said that in a brief meeting with legislators prior to the press conference, the governor went over his proposals. Good said the legislators were pleased he was leaving the door open to pursue a medical school under the Teague Bill.”