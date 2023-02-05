Feb. 5, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline of Bristol, Tennessee, and a date of Feb. 4. Readers learned that “The arrest of D. J. Ledford, aged 33, by Detective W. G. Baldwin of the Norfolk and Western railway at Johnson City yesterday evening, revealed that a most peculiar theft had been committed. Ledford confessed to the detective that he was guilty. The case is this:”
“Ledford and his brother were employed at the alkali works at Saltville. They were going to their home at Johnson City and had a small zinc trunk checked to Bristol as baggage. When it reached here D. J. Ledford stole it from the depot and had it transferred to the Bristol, Elizabethton and North Carolina depot. From this point it was shipped to Johnson City via Elizabethton.”
“Meanwhile Ledford presented his check to the Norfolk and Western baggage agent and called for his trunk. The agent informed him that the trunk had been stolen from the platform. Ledford at once put in a claim against the company for $125, claiming that the trunk contained $75 in cash and other valuables amounting to $50. The Norfolk and Western was about to compromise the matter by paying $101, when Detective Baldwin learned through Sergt. Gose of Bristol the true situation.”
“The Ledford brothers were brought here last night by Detective Baldwin.”
“Today Pat Ryan, a restaurant keeper, was arrested as an accomplice in the affair.”
Saltville, Virginia, is about 72 miles from Johnson City.
One hundred and twenty-five dollars in 1898 is now worth about $4,500, making $75 in the same year now worth about $2,700. Both of these current values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 5, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported sad news. Readers learned that “Friends were shocked this morning to learn that J. W. Cass, clerk and master, had dropped dead. He had been a resident here for many years and in recent years held the position of clerk and master. He was a careful, painstaking official; and impressed those who came in contact with him that he was faithful and conscientious.”
“Mr. Cass was a quiet citizen, a home-loving, church going gentleman and his host of friends regret his untimely passing.”
Feb. 5, 1936: The Johnson City Press and Staff-News reported several brief news items regarding area citizens. “Mrs. Edwin Long returned today to Lexington, Ky., after visiting Dr. and Mrs. E. A. Long and Dr. and Mrs. Carroll Long, West Locust street.”
“Mr. John Raymond Bolus is convalescing satisfactorily from a tonsil operation at Campbell’s hospital. Mr. Bolus is the father of Mr. W. J. Bolus.”
The names may have been typographical errors from the previous news item. “John Raymond Bales, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. G. Bales, underwent a tonsil operation yesterday at Campbell’s hospital.”
“Mrs. L. E. Williams entertained as her guests Sunday her daughter, Mrs. H. C. Johnson, and grandson, Mr. W. H. Williams, of Pactolus road.”
“Mr. and Mrs. H. C. Johnson of No. 4 Pactolus road entertained as their guests Saturday evening Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Olliver, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Gouge, Miss Nana Carder, Mr. W. H. Williams, Mr. Buddy Carder, Mr. Roy Johnson, Mr. H. C. Johnson and Miss Margaret Victoria Johnson.”
“Mrs. Carl Teilmann was removed yesterday from the Appalachian hospital to the home of Mrs. Maria Teilmann, Austin Springs road, where she will convalesce from an illness.”
“Mr. W. R. Monk is in New York City on a business trip.”
“Miss Elizabeth Gray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James B. Gray, Gray’s Station, underwent an appendicitis operation yesterday morning at the Appalachian hospital.”
“Mrs. J. J. Conner, 207 West Unaka avenue, is in Nashville, where she was called by the serious illness of her mother, Mrs. Draper.”
“Miss Reba Lowe of Jonesboro is attending the National Business college.”
“Homer Coffee of Blowing Rock, N. C., is attending the National Business college.”
“Ira Coffee of Boone, N. C., plans to enter the National Business college on February 10.”
“Miss Amelia Williams of this city is a student at the National Business college.”
“Miss Sarah Jane Horner of Millburn apartments returned Sunday from a two-weeks visit with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J. M. Gibson, in Knoxville.”
“Miss Virginia Newton of the faculty of the Science Hill high school is quite ill at her room, West Unaka avenue.”
“Miss Rhea Hunter remains ill at her home, East Watauga avenue.”
The Campbell Hospital was a private hospital.
Gray’s Station, or Gray Station, is now known as Gray.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center. 1936.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1936.
Blowing Rock, North Carolina, is about 57 miles from Johnson City.
Boone, North Carolina, is located about 55 miles from Johnson City.
Feb. 5, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The case of a Johnson City man whose method of carrying his drinks stamped him as a ‘legger’ — but not a bootlegger was related by local officers this week in connection with their usual ‘first of the month’ round-up of imbibers.”
“The fellow who was picked up by police at a local bus terminal also carried with him a peculiar tinkle of glass-against-glass. The suspicious sounds apparently came from about the inebriate’s legs.”
“Further investigation, downtown and at headquarters, revealed the man had a very special way of carrying his drinks — small bottles of ‘gadgets’ and the like inside his trouser legs.”
“During the inevitable ‘shakedown’ in connection with docketing the prisoner dozens of the intoxicating contraband liquid were taken from their unique hiding place.”
Feb. 5, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported this weather forecast: “Partly sunny skies and mild temperatures were forecast for today, tonight and tomorrow at 5:30 a.m. today by the U.S. Weather Bureau at Tri-City Airport.”
“The high today should be in the upper 50s, the low tonight in the upper 30s and the high tomorrow in the low 60s.”
“The record high for this date was 63 in 1938, the record low 3 in 1965.”
