Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 5, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline of Bristol, Tennessee, and a date of Feb. 4. Readers learned that “The arrest of D. J. Ledford, aged 33, by Detective W. G. Baldwin of the Norfolk and Western railway at Johnson City yesterday evening, revealed that a most peculiar theft had been committed. Ledford confessed to the detective that he was guilty. The case is this:”

“Ledford and his brother were employed at the alkali works at Saltville. They were going to their home at Johnson City and had a small zinc trunk checked to Bristol as baggage. When it reached here D. J. Ledford stole it from the depot and had it transferred to the Bristol, Elizabethton and North Carolina depot. From this point it was shipped to Johnson City via Elizabethton.”

Rebecca Henderson