Feb. 5, 1869: The East Tennessee Union Flag, a newspaper in Jonesborough, carried this quip: “Local items, like greenbacks, are scarce in these regions. Everybody is disposed to peace, order and sobriety, and ‘nothing’ is the reply to every inquiry for news.” Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1869.
Feb. 5, 1874: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesborough, reported, “We understand that Col. Charlton will organize three granges (sic) at Leesburg next Saturday.” Jonesborough was spelled in that way in 1874. The Grange was an association for farmers.
Feb. 5, 1880: Jonesborough’s Herald and Tribune advised readers, “Always rejoice in the weather. If it rains, consider how the rain fills up the springs and rivers, and makes water power for the manufactories, and work and wages for those employed in them: and how much an ample supply of water adds to the comfort of all.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1880.
Feb. 5, 1903: According to The Comet, “J.E. Brading has returned to Johnson City to reside.” The article continued: “He has rented the W.P. Artz residence on Unaka avenue (sic) and his family will arrive Monday from Norton, Va. There are several rumors current as to what business Mr. Brading will engage in, but he was not yet ready to talk for publication when seen by The Comet.”
Feb. 5, 1909: The Bristol Evening News, with a dateline of Johnson City, carried a story about the high school in Johnson City. “The city council held its regular monthly meeting Thursday night ... The most important question before the board was the matter of a high school building for Johnson City. Prof. E.T. Utterback, superintendent of the city schools, made an urgent appeal for more rooms. There are two locations spoken of, viz: Science Hall (sic) the present location of the high school, and a lot just west of the Christian Church, on Main Street.”
“The superintendent said that the Main street (sic) lot would be the better location, as it would be away from the noise of the Southern railway.”
“J.E. Brading made a talk relative to the school building. He favored the Main street (sic) lot … (he) stated that $35,000 would not be sufficient for the erection of the building, but that $54,500 should be appropriated for this purpose.”
Thirty-five thousand dollars in 1909 is now worth about $1,002,000. Fifty-four thousand, five hundred dollars in 1909 is now worth nearly $1,560,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 5, 1915: The Nashville Tennessean, with a Johnson City dateline, carried news of a suicide. “The result of an old family trouble of several years, Will G. Ramsey was shot and instantly killed by Jim McAllister, who immediately uplifted the pistol to his own head, firing, inflicting a wound that proved fatal Wednesday.”
Feb. 5, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported a prominent Johnson Citian who became ill while attending a meeting of the Masonic Grande Lodge in Nashville. “Mr. N.S. Woodward is critically ill at a hospital in Nashville. Fears are entertained that he can not (sic) recover. Mrs. Woodward is with him, at his bedside, having been summoned by telegraph immediately after he became ill. Mr. Woodward went to Nashville last week to attend the meeting of the Masonic Grand Lodge, of which he has been the grand treasurer for more than twenty-five years. He is a leading member of the body, and has been a regular attendant at its annual assemblies since his early young manhood. While in his hotel, Mr. Woodward was stricken and his illness developed into pneumonia. Latest reports are that he is in a grave condition although hopes are entertained that he will recover. Masons and other friends of Nashville, together with his beloved wife and physicians and nurses, are giving him every attention possible.”
Feb. 5, 1927: Potholes in city streets were apparently a problem in Johnson City. The Chattanooga Times reported, with a Johnson City dateline: “Johnson City streets will hereafter be kept in perfect condition as a legal opinion given the city council last night stated that motorists can recover damages from the city for injuries or damages sustained to their cars for hitting chuck holes or defective paving.”
Feb. 5, 1928: The Knoxville News-Sentinel alerted readers that Johnson City had a new chief of police. With a dateline of Johnson City, it was reported, “Dewey L. Bacon of the traffic squad has been appointed assistant chief of police by the city commission, to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Tom Church, who was killed on duty recently. D.L. Kilday, former deputy sheriff, and E.C. Stewart, former railway special officer, were appointed patrolmen.”
Feb. 5, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Three C.C.C. camp boys were arrested Sunday night charged with visiting an alleged disorderly house locate (sic) at 515 West Market Street, police report. Patsy Miller, operator of the house was also arrested. All are being held at the city jail pending trail to be held Monday afternoon in city court.”
Feb. 5, 1946: The Chattanooga Times reported a son of a former governor of Tennessee had died. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “David N. Taylor, 54, son of former Gov. Alf Taylor, died last night at his residence at Milligan College.”
The article continued, “He is survived by his wife and two sons. Funeral services will be Tuesday.”
Feb. 5, 1952: According to an ad in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Home Federal Savings and Loan Association had total assets, as of January 1, 1952, of more than $13,515,000. That amount of money today would be worth nearly $133 million. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 5, 1965: A reader of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle had written to share a recipe with other readers. She was also asking for a recipe. “Mrs. R.P. of Johnson City, after sharing her recipe for apple butter stack cake, asked for a recipe for corn meal pudding. She said the pudding dates back to slave times.”
The request continued, “’I remember that it had six eggs and was real hard and tough when baked. We had to make a dip of sugar and cream and nutmeg to pour over it, and it was real delicious,’ she said.”
Feb. 5, 1970: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Marine Pfc. Hugh L. White, III, son of retired Lt. Col. and Mrs. Hugh L. White, Jr., 219 East Unaka Ave., is serving at Marine Corps Base, Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif.”