Feb. 4, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published several short news accounts regarding area residents, business and weather.
“Geo. Wofford spent Sunday in Elizabethton.”
“Tuesday was ground-hog (sic) day, but the sun never touched him.”
“The sun was in eclipse Monday afternoon, but heavy clouds and a humid atmosphere made the action invisible.’
“Robert Burrow, delegate to the grand lodge of Masons which met in Nashville last week, returned home Saturday.”
“The Ladies’ Aid Society of the First M.E. church (sic) was caught in the ‘crash’ for about $75, that amount having been deposited to its credit in the Watauga Bank.”
“Misses Gertrude and Frank Mitchell returned Monday from a ten days’ visit to Marbleton.”
“The regular monthly mass meeting of the Sunday schools of the town will be held in the Baptist church next Sunday at 2:30 p. m.”
“Mayor W.W. Faw returned Monday afternoon from Nashville, where he went in the interest of certain bills recently pending in the legislature, one relating to a change in our city charter receiving a good share of attention.”
“Ask your neighbor about the Wilson heater, and you will come and buy one at S.B. White’s.”
“The Hodges’ Printing Company has sold its outfit to J.W. Cass, who will continue the business in connection with his book and stationery store. We wish you a full measure of success, Joe.”
“Geo. R. Brown’s many friends will be glad to know that he has almost recovered from his recent severe illness. He was on the streets Monday for the first time in two weeks.”
“Miss Mollie Moore, who has been visiting Miss Florence Beckner, left yesterday for her home at Big Stone Gap, Va.”
“At midnight Tuesday night the residence of Dr. Robert S. Willard, of Gladstone, Tenn. was burned, together with the entire contents, which included an interesting collection of anatomical specimens and one of the finest medical libraries in the south. The family had a very narrow escape.”
“Unicoi county (sic) is in luck. A government fish hatchery is to be located near Erwin. The fish commission recently decided on the locate, the Tapp brothers’ farm, which is said to be in every respect a most desirable one. The work of building the hatchery will be in progress during the coming summer, and $20,000 or more will be expended in the erection of buildings and other work to open up the hatchery.”
The Watauga Bank was bankrupt, as recounted in recent Today in Johnson City History columns.
Marbleton is a community in rural Unicoi County.
The S.B. White Company is still in business.
Big Stone Gap, Virginia, is about 62 miles from Johnson City.
Gladstone is a community in rural Washington County.
Seventy-five dollars in 1897 is now worth about $2,511. Twenty thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $670,000. Both of these current values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 4, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Hannah and young daughter will leave this evening. Mr. Hannah is going to New York and other eastern cities to purchase his spring goods. Mrs. Hannah and daughter will visit in Roanoke as guest of Mrs. Hatcher and Mrs. Clore.”
“Mr. Robert Dosser leaves today for New York on a business trip.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John Masengill, who have been in New York City the past two weeks on a combined business and pleasure trip arrived home yesterday.”
Hannah’s, Dosser’s and Masengill’s were all stores in downtown Johnson City. Hannah’s and Masengill’s furnished ready-to-wear, while Dosser’s was a department store.Feb. 4, 1936: The Johnson City Press reported, “Sergeant N.Y. Pace said today approximately 125 feet of the retaining wall on the Johnson City-Kingsport highway was torn down about 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon, when a truck and trailer operated by the E.T.&W. N. C. Transportation company (sic) ‘jack-knifed.’”
“Pace explained the trouble came when the driver tried to slow up suddenly to avoid striking another truck.”
“Highway Patrolman Carrier, Hicks and Dixon assisted Pace in investigating.”
“Sergeant Pace said the accident occurred six miles south of Kingsport when the driver of the truck operated by the transportation company suddenly slapped on his brakes to avoid striking a truck operated by a Mr. Kincheloe and coming in the direction of Johnson City.”
E. T. & W. N. C. is an abbreviation for East Tennessee and Western North Carolina.
Feb. 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dr. B. Owen Ravenel, Johnson City pediatrician, will be the speaker at the meeting of the Jonesboro Business and Professional Women’s Club to be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Jonesboro grammar school cafeteria.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Feb. 4, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a column called Polly’s Pointers. It was a popular column that published household hacks, questions about common household problems, as well as pet peeves. Mrs. M.J.U. wrote in with a Pet Peeve.
“Dear Polly –
“My Pet Peeve pertains to all manufacturers who confuse us with their economy size, family size, giant size, supersize, etc., packages. Why can’t they just stick to small, medium, and large in their sizing?
The letter was signed, “Mrs. M.J.U.”
Feb. 4, 1996: Cold weather was in the news, according to an article with the bylines of John Newland and Gregg Powers that appeared in the Johnson City Press. “The snow may have slowed down, but the cold just keeps coming.”
“Area residents had little luck Saturday digging out from the year’s third winter storm as temperatures began dropping toward zero.”
“Thick layers of ice and packed snow remained on major thoroughfares in most of the area, leaving them extremely hazardous. And more often than not, those who ventured out found themselves chipping their vehicles out of ice blocks.”
“As it did Thursday night and Friday, the weather made travel all but impossible, shutting down Johnson City Transit and Tri-City Regional Airport.”
“Through the runways were plowed and cargo planes were able to land, only one commercial flight … had used TCRA between Thursday night and Saturday afternoon, Airport Director John Hanlin said.”
“It’s the hardest the airport has been hit since the ‘Blizzard of ’93.’”
Feb. 4, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Tom Hodge printed a correction from his previous article in the Johnson City Press about the schools in Lamar. The information was also featured in this column yesterday.
Mr. Hodge noted, “Several callers said the Lamar School fire occurred in 1932, not 1923. I assume a transposition came in somebody’s historical papers.”