Feb. 4, 1899: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, informed readers of several recent accidents in Johnson City. “This week has been one of accidents in Johnson City. The first occurred on Monday, when Mrs. Lum Hall missed her footing and fell from her porch, breaking her leg, and on Tuesday blood poisoning set in, which necessitated amputation of the limb. Her physicians say her recovery is impossible.”
“On Tuesday, Marsh Crumley, moulder at the foundry and machine shops, had his left foot badly burned by spilling hot metal into his shoe and he is now confined to his room and will not be able for duty for several weeks.”
“On Wednesday, Dr. J.A. Denton, while attempting to descent his kitchen steps, which were sheeted with ice, slipped and fell, breaking one rib and otherwise bruising himself, which will cause his absence on our streets for several days hence.”
Feb. 4, 1902: The Chattanooga News, with a Johnson City dateline reported that Pete Babb had recently been murdered. “The coroner’s jury in the case of Pete Babb who was murdered at an early hour Sunday morning in Flossy White’s resort on West Main street (sic) finished its work yesterday and rendered a verdict that the deceased died from the effects of a gunshot wound at the hands of ex-Chief of Police George F. Campbell. The evidence before the jury was conflicting; two of the inmates of the house swearing that the shot was fired by a stranger who made his escape by the rear door, but one of them swore that Campbell was there and that she saw him fire the fatal shot. ... It was on her evidence that the verdict was reached. This woman is now very low with pneumonia, and is liable to die at any time, and in this event there will be very little evidence against Campbell. ... The preliminary hearing was put off until Wednesday morning, and in the mean time (sic) Campbell is being closely guarded by Deputy Sheriffs.”
Feb. 4, 1907: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Chattanooga News reported, “Col. L.C. Reeves and F.B. St. John, who went to Washington to see if the postoffice might not still be put on the Main street (sic) lot, have returned without effecting a change of Uncle Sam’s mind. If Johnson City grows as people expect, and as Mr. Carter and associates say they are going to make it, then the site located on Walnut, Ashe, Earnest and Union streets (sic) is a good one. Seventy-five per cent of the people are well pleased with the location. The future prosperity of Johnson City depends in a large measure, upon what Mr. Carter and the S. & W. people do. It is reported on good authority that George C. Carter said that in less than one year $150,000 would be invested in new industries.”
The site described was initially a post office; for many years after, it served as a courthouse.
The S. & W. referred to a railroad company.
One hundred, fifty thousand dollars in 1907 is now worth about $4,156,500. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 4, 1919: Sickness was quite prevalent in Johnson City, according to The Johnson City Daily Staff. “Mrs. Sarrah (sic) Pardue, who has been quite ill the past several weeks, at the home of her daughter, Mrs. W.R. Miller, is still confined to her room with no visible sign of improvement.”
“City treasurer and recorder R.C. Warren, after a severe illness from influenza which kept him confined to his home for weeks, is again back in his office.”
“Mrs. Robt. Tranum leaves tomorrow for Rutherfordton, N.C., where she will enter the sanitarium for treatment and an operation.”
“Arthur Hyder of Summers-Parrott Hardware Co. is confined to his room at the Lee Hotel with the flu.”
The following people taught at the Normal School, which eventually became known as East Tennessee State University.
“Prof. C.E. Rogers is unable to be at school still suffering from a severe cold. Prof. Prince has charge of his classes.”
“Miss Slocumb has recovered from her recent illness and is meeting her classes as usual.”
“Prof. Burleson returned today after a days’ absence on account of illness.”
Feb. 4, 1936: The Bristol News Bulletin reported on the death of Thomas Wyman. With a deadline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Thomas H. Wyman, 46, active since 1913 in the development and sale of mineral deposits in the Embreeville section of Washington county (sic), died in a hospital here today of acute heart dilation.”
The article continued, “He came from Chicago in 1913 when zinc and lead deposits were found on the property of the Embree Iron Company. He served as vice-president of the company the last several years. ... A few months ago, Wyman discovered heavy deposits of manganese near Embreeville, and began mining it. Mine operators say this field is now producing more manganese than the whole state produced during the World War.”
We now know acute heart dilation as dilated cardiomyopathy.
Feb. 4, 1941: Scarlet fever was in Johnson City, according to The Greeneville Sun. With a Johnson City dateline, readers were warned, “There are only nine registered cases of scarlet fever known to the Johnson City-Washington county (sic) health unit, Dr. T. P. Day, acting director of the department said yesterday.”
“Much of the scarlet fever spread is due to the fact that parents continued to send their children to school, not realizing their condition or because they wish to avoid being under quarantine. Parents willfully committing such an offense to the public health may be brought before a magistrate for prosecution.”
Finally, the article mentioned, “’The time of quarantine is 21 days from the date of contraction, and the sign may be removed lawfully only by the public health officers after a final visit to the case,’ Dr. Day said.”
The sign referred to was a sign posted by public health officials on the door of the home, advising of quarantine.
Feb. 4, 1953: The Jackson Sun, a newspaper in Jackson, Tennessee, reported on the endorsement of a Johnson Citian for a judicial appointment. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “The Washington County Bar Association today endorsed William E. Miller, Johnson City attorney, for appointment as judge on the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.”
The story continued with these details: “Miller, a Republican, was recommended for appointment to fill the vacancy created last year by the death of Judge Xenophon Hicks of Knoxville. Hicks formerly was presiding judge of the court, which embraces Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.”
Feb. 4, 1963: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “In its continuing efforts to modernize operations to bring its readers the best news coverage, the Press-Chronicle has added a two-way shortwave radio system.”
The article continued, “The newspaper has, for the past three years, been using Citizens Band two-way radio for communication between the newsroom and mobile units – photographers and reporters.”
“However, CB radio has limitations in range because of the five-watt power restriction.”
“The new radio system is an assigned frequency, FM operation with considerable additional power.”
Feb. 4, 1973: Watauga, Tennessee was having a special election that would elect four city commissioners. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle printed a sample ballot for voters to peruse prior to their arrival at the polls. On the ballot were Robert (Bob) Carr, Leon Holly, George W. (Dubb) Lane, R. Dale McCracken, Orville M. Nave, Tommy Sams, and Hattie Ruth (Mousie) Skeans.