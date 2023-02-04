Feb. 4, 1892: The Comet reported an interesting birth announcement. “Mrs. W. S. Moore, wife of our merchant, has recently conferred upon herself the degree of ‘M. A.’ and at the same time that of ‘P. A.’ upon her devoted husband – in other words – it is a boy and weighs 10 pounds.”
Feb. 4, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “J. A. Martin, a prominent citizen of Johnson City, was here for a few hours yesterday.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee from 1892 – 1898. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 4, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Nine roads lead into Johnson City from Elizabethton, King’s Springs, Watauga (two routes), Austin Springs, Fordtown, Jonesboro, Embreeville, Cherokee, Erwin.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1923.
Feb. 4, 1925: According to the Johnson City Chronicle “Mrs. Edith O. Susong, editor of the Greeneville Democrat-Sun, was the principal speaker of the Rotary Club Tuesday at the meeting with the American Legion in the basement of the Mayne Williams Library. Mrs. Susong gave an interesting address, having for her subject, ‘East Tennessee.’ She laid stress on the proposed park for East Tennessee and used for the basis of her talk three things which would upbuild the state. The first was the development of hard surfaced roads connecting all the important centers of population and commerce; the second was the conservation of the water power of the state, and the third was the giving of the proper sort of publicity and advertising to the state, its products and advantages.”
Feb. 4, 1936: The Johnson City Press and Staff-News reported horrible news to its readers. “Mrs. W. Claylock Johnson, about 60, and a son Dewey, 28, mother and brother of Miss Margaret Johnson, co-partner of the Mi-Lady Art of Beauty situated over the Jones-Vance drug store, Main and Spring streets, drowned today when Midway lake, near Murphy, N. C., swollen by heavy rains, burst its eastern dam and its water engulfed the Johnson home.”
“Miss Johnson closed the beauty shop this morning and left immediately for Murphy after receiving a telegram informing her of the death of two members of her family.”
“The Johnson City girls’ father and another brother, Lawrence, 20, and Mr. Johnson’s small niece escaped after being carried several hundred yards downstream.”
Feb. 4, 1940: In an article with a date from Feb. 3 and a dateline from Mountain City, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Two Knoxville residents, Lee Forrester, 35 and his wife, 32, were critically injured when their auto crashed into a telephone pole on Elizabethton road six miles west of here at 3 p.m. today.”
“Both Mr. and Mrs. Forrester received severe head injuries. She also suffered a fractured pelvis and he, a broken ankle.”
“The couple left for Knoxville in a local ambulance after receiving first aid treatment by two Mountain City physicians at the wreck scene.”
“Forrester was driving his car, a 1936 model coupe, to Boone, N. C. to visit Mrs. Forrester’s brother, a Mr. Huff. He apparently lost control of the machine, which overturned several times in a field after striking the pole.”
Feb. 4, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The regular street maintenance crew of the city street department, aided by a few prisoners from the city jail, were clearing debris from catch basins of streets in the business section of town this morning, according to an announcement from the city manager’s office.”
“The men will move to other sections of the town as soon as possible, it was reported.”
Feb. 4, 1951: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Richard L. Cox, 1407 North Roan street had an unexpected visitor last Friday.”
“A huge Washington County bus jumped the curb and settled in his yard about 11 p.m.”
“Virgil N. Blalock, 113 West Walnut street, explained that the air brakes failed to work, causing the accident.”
“No one was injured. The bus was damaged slightly.”
Feb. 4, 1962: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle offered readers this chuckle: “Fashion Note: There will be little change in men’s pockets this season.”
Feb. 4, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Parks-Belk Department Stores and Arlen Shopping Centers announced today that Parks-Belk has acquired the lease and fixtures of the Britt’s Department Store located at the Miracle Mall in Johnson City.”
“The joint announcement was made by C. Eskine Parks Jr., executive vice president of Parks-Belk, and Charles B. Lebovitz, president of Arlen Shopping Centers of Chattanooga.”
“Parks said his company’s plans were to open a contemporary fashion department store, which will offer many lines of merchandise not currently provided by the present downtown store.”
Feb. 4, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in a follow-up to an article previously reported in this column yesterday, the Johnson City Press reported more news about the weather. In an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer Kristen Hebestreet, readers learned that “Predictions of rain followed by snow Tuesday prompted Upper East Tennessee to prepare for the next big power outage, just in case.”
“The American Red Cross reopened shelters. Out-of-town power crews delayed their trips back home. Shoppers tripped grocery store shelves, bought battery-powered radios and flashlights, then settled in to wait for the worst.”
“All of this happened just when the Johnson City Power Board counted fewer than 1,000 customers without electricity, but managers said they planned to keep crews in the field until every customer is restored.”
“The Power Board reported the largest sections with the most outages were completed and crews were able to concentrate on houses with downed secondary lines or fuses than may have been missed.”
The Johnson City Power Board is now known as BrightRidge.
