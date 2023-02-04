Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 4, 1892: The Comet reported an interesting birth announcement. “Mrs. W. S. Moore, wife of our merchant, has recently conferred upon herself the degree of ‘M. A.’ and at the same time that of ‘P. A.’ upon her devoted husband – in other words – it is a boy and weighs 10 pounds.”

Feb. 4, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “J. A. Martin, a prominent citizen of Johnson City, was here for a few hours yesterday.”

