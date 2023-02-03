Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 3, 1887: The Comet reported, “The E.T.&W.N.C. R.R. Co. are making a number of ore cars at their shops in this place. The shipment of ore is increasing so rapidly the company will have to put on a third train a day.”

Feb. 3, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet presented to readers a recipe for chocolate icing; readers were told, “A good chocolate icing that will shine like a mirror may be made from the following directions.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

