Feb. 3, 1887: The Comet reported, “The E.T.&W.N.C. R.R. Co. are making a number of ore cars at their shops in this place. The shipment of ore is increasing so rapidly the company will have to put on a third train a day.”
Feb. 3, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet presented to readers a recipe for chocolate icing; readers were told, “A good chocolate icing that will shine like a mirror may be made from the following directions.”
“’Put five ounces of granulated sugar in a saucepan with five ounces of grated chocolate and a gill of water. Stand the saucepan in a larger pan of boiling water until the sugar is all melted, then lift the pan out of the water and stand it over a slow fire and let it boil until it is thick enough to drop into fine threads from a spoon from which a little is poured. While the icing is boiling, beat the white of one egg to a stiff broth. When the mixture is done and has cooled a little, gradually pour it into the beaten white of the egg, stirring it briskly all of the time until the icing is perfectly smooth, then apply it to the cake. Stand it in the cake oven a moment after the icing is on. Then put it in a cold place.”
A gill is usually considered to be half a measuring cup.
Feb. 3, 1923: A century ago today, with a dateline from Schenectady, New York, and a date from Feb. 2, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Dr. Soman M. Flexner, director of the Rockefeller Institute for medical research, announced here tonight through the State Department of Health that Dr. Frederick T. Gates and Peter K. Olitsky of the Institute had isolated the germ of influenza. State health officials said the isolation will permit experimentation with antidotes and antitoxins.”
“It was learned that the germ lodges in the nose and throat during the first 36 hours of influenza infection, then attacks the lungs in such a way as to make them susceptible to other germs in the nose and throat, notably pneumonia and bronchitis.”
Feb. 3, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Fourteen cases of influenza were reported in Washington County during the week ending January 31, according to Dr. E.C. Mulliniks, county health director.”
“Diseases, and the number of cases of each during the period were reported as follows:”
“Influenza, 14; chicken pox, 12; gonorrhea, nine; syphilis, nine; pneumonia, seven, tuberculosis, five; whooping cough, four; tularemia, one; cancer, one, scarlet fever, one; septic sore throat, one.”
Tularemia is also known as rabbit fever and is now extremely rare in the United States.
According to a local retired physician, septic sore throat is more commonly known as strep throat.
Feb. 3, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The number of Johnson City water consumers has grown from 4,985 to 5,796 during the last five years, according to the sixth annual report for the City of Johnson City for the fiscal year ending June 30, 1949.”
“Consumers outside the city have increased from 923 to 1,452 since July 1, 1945, the report shows.”
“‘The City Water Department is and has been for years one of the main revenue producing departments within the city,’ the report explains.”
Feb. 3, 1962: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “City commissioners yesterday adopted a resolution to have the Planning Commission study its suggested services to Pinecrest and other southeast areas proposed for annexation.”
“Approved unanimously, the recommended service schedule included police and fire protection city school facilities, street maintenance, garbage collection, building codes and subdivision regulations, upon the effective date of annexation.”
“The schedule also calls for street lighting immediately on Milligan Highway and on other existing streets within six months.”
“Voting on the resolution was in closing moments of the session at noon. There was no discussion or comment from commissioners or from anyone in the audience.”
Feb. 3, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several high school basketball scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page. Some of the scores were as follows: Science Hill narrowly overcame Dobyns-Bennett by a score of 59-58.
University High beat Johnson County, 65-54.
Hampton was victorious over Daniel Boone, 85-65.
David Crockett easily beat Cloudland, 80-65.
Tennessee High beat Elizabethton in overtime, 56-55.
Unicoi County narrowly beat Sullivan Central, 66-65.
Greeneville beat Morristown East, of 79-64.
Unaka beat Washington College, 64-32.
Lynn View bested Church Hill, 59-56.
In 1973, Washington College was a high school, as well as a community in rural Washington County.
Feb. 3, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Press Staff Writer Kristen Hebestreet, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Now that the first big blizzard of 1998 is scraped off the roads, the National Weather Service says the second snowstorm of 1998 could be here tonight.”
“A winter storm watch will take effect tonight for all of Upper East Tennessee. That storm is expected to bring at least 6 inches to the mountains and 4 inches in the valleys.”
“’I think snow on Wednesday morning is a virtual certainly for the Tri-Cities with significant accumulations,’ said Steve Hunter, NWS meteorologist. ‘This storm is more intense than the previous one. Someone is going to get nailed: It’s a question of who.’”
“The critical factors will be when the rain changes to snow, Hunter said, and how far east the storm will go. If the storm comes farther west, it will be worse than the first snow. In either case, there will be either flooding or power lines down due to the heavy, wet snow, he said.”
“’My gut feeling is we’re going to be very busy this week, one way or the other,’ Hunter said.”
