Feb. 3, 1895: The Knoxville Journal, with a dateline of Johnson City, informed readers, “W.A. Truslow was arrested here to-day (sic) by Postoffice (sic) inspector (sic) Baird, charged with sending slanderous and threatening letter through the mails to J.E. Crandall, who was president of the First National bank (sic) that failed here last November. His trial was continued until 9 o’clock Monday morning and he was released on his own recognition.”
Feb. 3, 1896: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a possible new college in the area. “A public meeting was held in the opera house last night in the interest of a large college, which is in contemplation for this city. The leading citizens were out and a subscription of $1,000 was secured in the hall. About $5,000 has been asked for which will be made up beyond a doubt.”
The article continued, “By a pledge of this amount by the denizens here, Johnson City will secure a college worth $100,000.”
“This college is to be placed here by the Presbyterian board of aid for colleges and is the result of a union which the board will effect between Washington college (sic) and Tusculum college (sic). These colleges are only fifteen miles apart and are both Presbyterian schools. It is the intention of the board to unite these schools into one mammoth college to be located here. The work of these two schools would be continued as preparatory schools.”
Finally, the article said, “The committee now at work on the matter is taking steps to buy the Carnegie hotel (sic) building, one of the finest and best appointed houses in the south, for this college work.”
One thousand dollars in 1896 is now worth approximately $31,009. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Washington College currently functions as a school for the arts, while Tusculum College is now Tusculum University.
Feb. 3, 1910: Readers of The Comet learned of the death of a prominent Johnson City citizen. “Horace Wilder, seventy-five years old, and brother of Gen. John T. Wilder, of Knoxville, died here at 6:30 o’clock Tuesday evening at the home of Mrs. Elmendorf, on Third avenue (sic). His niece, Mrs. Maher, of Knoxville, was at his bedside at the time of his death, which was unexpected, despite his advanced age.”
“Mr. Wilder came to this city almost twenty years ago from Roan Mountain and has made a good citizen. His wife preceded him across the river of death a few months ago. They had no children. Mrs. Elmendorf and Gen. John T. Wilder are the only surviving members of the family, the latter being in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. at the time. Services were held at the late residence Thursday morning and the remains laid to rest in Monte Vista. Rev. O.R. Tarwater conducting the service.”
Feb. 3, 1915: The Chattanooga Daily Times, wreported on a death in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, reported readers learned aboutthe death of Robert Ensor. “… 82 years old, died at his home on Dry Creek Sunday night. Mr. Ensor was one of the first engineers on the old East Tennessee, Virginia & Georgia railroad. He had never married. He was a member of the Methodist church. The funeral was conducted Monday afternoon, and interment was made in the Ensor graveyard.”
Feb. 3, 1917: With a Johnson City dateline, the Chattanooga Daily Times informed readers of a new division in the chancery court. “A meeting of all the lawyers in the chancery division of Judge Hal H. Haynes will be held at the Windsor hotel at 1 p.m. tomorrow. The object of the meeting will be to relieve Judge Haynes of so much work by creating a new chancery division. The work in Judge Haynes’s division for the past four years has been enough for two judges.”
Feb. 3, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Lieut. N.W. Ellis, brother of Maj. Dan M. Ellis, who was injured Oct. 7th, recently returned to the States and was sent to Shelby, Miss. Lieut. Ellis was again operated on a few days ago to remove pieces of bone, which continue to work out of the wounds. A telegram to his mother announced that he was resting nicely after the operation. His wife and father are both with him. He had several machine gun bullets in one hip. He is reported to be the worst injured man, who has returned to the States.”
Feb. 3, 1929: Readers of The Bristol Herald Courier learned about a possible annexation fight. With a dateline of Johnson City, “The Elizabethton-Johnson City fight over annexation of property may not reach the floor of the Tennessee General Assembly. It has been indicated that Johnson City will not attempt at the present time to expand toward Elizabethton, as first was indicated.”
Feb. 3, 1935: The Chattanooga Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the death of a prominent Johnson Citian. “George Torrey Wofford, 62, recently elected senior grand warden of the grand lodge of Tennessee Masons, died at his home here today.”
“Mr. Wofford was engaged in numerous banking organizations and was president of an insurance firm. He had held several high offices in Tennessee Masonic activities and was a leader in Johnson City civic affairs.”
Feb. 3, 1947: The Nashville Banner, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “J. Basil McNeil, a Johnson City attorney, was elected president of the Upper East Tennessee Jersey Cattle Club Parish at its organization meeting in Greene County courthouse Thursday.”
Feb. 3, 1954: The Johnson City Rotary Club learned about some things they could perhaps do to avoid death from heart disease, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Dr. E.T. Brading spoke and said “heart disease claimed the lives of more Americans than any other cause.”
Feb. 3, 1963: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the upcoming Preaching Mission. “Monday will be Mobilization of Men Day in preparation for the Johnson city Preaching Mission.”
“An early bird prayer breakfast for men only is scheduled at 7 a.m. in John Sevier Hotel.”
“The purpose, said breakfast chairman John Seward, is to ‘place the men of Johnson City solidly behind the Preaching Mission.’”
“Hal Littleford, the Mission’s general chairman, said the breakfast ‘is generating great enthusiasm both in our churches and in the business community.’”
Feb. 3, 1970: In a captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle saw a picture of an opossum. “This mid-winter visitor, usually a nighttime creature, peered down from a tree at 506 Rose Ave. yesterday. It was, of course, ol’ Mr. Possum – and he appeared remarkably awake for that time of day.”
Feb. 3, 1980: An advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that Miller’s would open in the Mall on March 5.