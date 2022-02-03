Feb. 3, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several items regarding local citizens. Among the articles were: “Mr. H. B. Squibb of Jonesboro attended the auction cattle sale Wednesday.”
“Mr. C. B. Carson, of Tellford (sic), was a visitor in the city Wednesday. He attended the Washington county auction cattle sale.”
“Mr. Nat T. Wills of Mountain City was a business visitor in the city yesterday.”
“Mr. Charles R. Tiller, of Jonesboro, was a prominent visitor in the city Wednesday.”
“Mr. Phil B. Taylor, of Chucky (sic), attended the Shorthorn cattle sale Wednesday.”
“Col. James Rush of Greeneville was a visitor in the city Wednesday.”
“Col. Earl Booth, of New York City, arrived here Wednesday. Col. Booth is planning to locate here, and will bring his family to this place in the near future.”
“Mr. Henry Hoss, of Jonesboro, attended the Shorthorn cattle sale Wednesday.”
“Dr. Lunsford, of Greeneville, attended the Country Club dance Wednesday evening.”
“Mr. John McClellan and Mr. Bascom Lockett were guests in the city Wednesday evening and enjoyed the dance at the Country Club.”
“Mr. Joe A. Summers spent yesterday at Fordtown, on business.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Telford is a community in rural Washington County.
Chuckey, Tennessee is about 21 miles from Johnson City. It is located in Greene County.
Fordtown is a community in rural Sullivan County.
Feb. 3, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Nashville Banner reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “J. Basil McNeil, a Johnson City attorney, was elected president of the Upper East Tennessee Jersey Cattle Club Parish at its organization meeting in Greene County courthouse Thursday.”
“Floyd Dearstone and James Kyle, both of Greeneville, were chosen vice-president and secretary-treasurer, respectively.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1947. Feb. 3, 1947 fell on a Monday.
Feb. 3, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to report news about the efforts to get a medical school in Johnson City. Readers learned, “Gov. Winfield Dunn will hold a press conference at noon tomorrow at Tri-City Airport.”
“According to a spokesman for the governor’s office, Dunn will discuss the medical education needs of the state.”
“The governor also will be at Knoxville tomorrow at 2 p.m. He is expected to propose an alternative to the medical school, but this was not confirmed by his office.”
“The Upper East Tennessee area has been up in arms since last week when the Willard report put Johnson City at the bottom of the list for a new state medical school, after months of intense planning by area medical leaders, legislators, educators, Veterans Administration officials and other interested citizens hoping to secure such a center.”
“The report by an out-of-state committee named by Gov. Dunn seemed almost a carbon copy of the Higher Education Commission’s report suggesting that clinical centers be established throughout the state. Dr. William Willard and his two assistants added that if a new state medical school ever is built in Tennessee, it should be in Knoxville as part of the University of Tennessee system.”
“The Teague Bill which would provide federal funds for five state medical schools to be built around the country in connection with VA centers has passed the House and is pending in the Senate.”
“Johnson City, with the VA Center and East Tennessee State University, seemed an ideal location, and local people, led by Dr. Charles Allen, chairman of the Appalachian Center for the Healing Arts, have campaigned diligently to have Johnson City designated as a site.”
Feb. 3, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Tom Hodge provided his readers with information about the Lamar community, which is located in rural Washington County. Mr. Hodge was Editorial Director of the Johnson City Press at the time. He wrote, “The new school building is going to be dedicated tomorrow at Lamar Elementary School …”
“And, interestingly enough, the history of the school carries back to 1850.”
“Actually, names have been reversed in the Lamar community. Once Bethesda was the school, but it’s now the United Methodist Church. And Lamar was a Presbyterian Church, but it’s now the name of the community school which takes care of kindergarten through the 8th grade.”
“Lamar Presbyterian Church, incidentally, was established in 1887 with a membership of seven.”
“The community’s first school was a subscription school, which was not free but required a tuition fee per student. Established in 1850, it had as an early teacher Fannie Smith. And on Friday afternoon, patrons would gather to witness composition exhibitions, spelling bees and public speaking by students.”
“One year, when the building was undergoing improvements, a majority of the tuition money was used for construction. There was only three months of schooling that year. Bethesda later became a ‘free school’ and was closed in 1897, when the Methodists bought it.”
“That same year, Lamar Presbyterian Church sold the church to the trustees of School District 4. A frame addition was added to the original building. However, the original brick building burned and a two-story building was erected.”
“In 1912, two grades of high school were added – and some early records called it Garber High School. It’s believed the name Lamar was in honor of a Presbyterian minister.”
“The school building burned in 1923 and a new structure was erected soon thereafter.”
“Lamar became a high school in 1926. Prior to that, fourth-year students went to Washington College Academy, Jonesborough, Milligan or the Normal. It’s now East Tennessee State University, but it was the Normal back then. In fact, Normal school students took a lot of kidding over the school’s name: ‘Are you a Normal person?’”
“The old frame building was razed in 1932, and a new site near Tenn. Highway 81 was selected for a modern brick building. The 12 acres was bought form Bruce Wilson, the athletic field was on three acres purchased from Byrd Reed. More acreage was acquired from Wilson and Reed later.”
“The building was enlarged in 1939 and 1950.”
“The last high school class graduated in 1971 when the county’s high schools were consolidated into David Crockett and Daniel Boone. Newcomers didn’t realize that we used to have county high schools at Jonesborough, Lamar, Fall Branch, Sulphur Springs, Boones Creek, and Washington College Academy. In fact, when I started out as a sportswriter, there was a tournament in which all county teams played at the end of the season.”“And what drew the biggest crowds? Why, the girls basketball, of course. But back to Lamar.”
“The principals up to 1940 were John Black, Mack Copp, Roscoe Hodges, Will H. Clarke, Virgil Bible and Paul Gourley. Gene Lloyd is the present principal.”
“Folks down that way are elated with their new school facility. It houses students of grades 5 through 8 and has a new library.’
“Certainly, the new facility will alleviate the crowded conditions of the older building and eliminate the use of portable classrooms. The library … has been housed in a portable for years.”
“The dedication tomorrow night will be conducted by County School Board members. Eighth grade students will be host and hostesses.”
Garber is a community in rural Washington County; it is located near the community of Lamar.