Feb. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported several items of interest to Johnson City and surrounding area residents. The dateline was Johnson City for each item. Readers learned, “The M. E. church (sic) will hold special services beginning Sunday morning and continuing indefinitely. The presiding elder, Rev. S. G. Ketron, will be present to assist. The night services will begin at 7 o’clock. There will be a children’s meeting every day at 3:45 p.m.”
“W. H. Leach, doing a grocery business on Buffalo street (sic), was closed on Saturday by Constable J. E. Strain on claims of local creditors amounting to about $250. Mr. Leach has been in business here for some two or three years during which time he has made many friends, who will regret to hear of his misfortune.”
“Under the new charter the next city election will be held the fourth Wednesday in November and the members of the present board, whose terms would expire in March, hold over until November.”
“Officers were in town Tuesday after George Lyle, who is charged with burning J. B. Peoples’ barn on Sinking creek (sic) some two weeks ago.”
“Mrs. T. A. Cox leaves today for Washington. At Jonesboro she will be joined by her sister, Miss Annie Brownlee, and they will take in the inaugural ceremonies together.”
“Hon. A. J. Patterson, consul to Georgetown, British Guiana, spent Saturday in Johnson City.”
“Mrs. Joe P. Summers and little daughter, from Mississippi, came up on Monday and are visiting home folks and relatives.”
“Mrs. John H. Bowman left this week for New Orleans, where she will visit her sister and take part in the Mardi Gras festivities.”
“Mrs. and Miss Scott, mother and sister of Mrs. J. A. Vines, returned home to Illinois last Friday.”
“Mrs. S. C. Williams returned yesterday from a six weeks’ visit to Ohio.”
Two hundred and fifty dollars in 1897 is now worth nearly $8400, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
The inauguration referred to in the Cox and Brownlee item was that of President William McKinley.
The Sunday Times was published in Chattanooga, and was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times other days of the week. It is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper published in 1897; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 28, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Impressive ceremonies marked the presentation and receipt of the post colors by the Lester Harris Post, American Legion at Memorial Hall, National Sanatorium, last night. He colors were given to the post by Mrs. W. P. Harris, in memory of her son, Lester Harris, and in honor of whom the post is named.”
“One of the most impressive services ever witnessed in the hall was the standing of members of the post, uncovered and silent before the colors, in tribute to the young man who fell in action at the front in the World War.”
“One of the most prominent features of the program was the inspiring music, most appropriately selected and faultlessly rendered by the Sanatorium band. Patriotic selections were played during the exercises culminating in the stirring strains of the National Anthem as the silken colors were unfolded.”
“The present of the flag was made by George T. Wofford, on behalf of Mrs. W. P. Harris. Mr. Wofford’s address, the unfurling of the emblem, the soul searching strains of the music made a scene of patriotic reverence, long to be remembered by the band of boys who had been Over (sic) There (sic).”
“Stirring addresses were made by Chaplain William Hughes, and Father Wm. Beckley. Rev. Hughes spoke upon the subject, ‘The spirit of the American Soldier,’ while Father Beckley’s address as an eloquent tribune to ‘The Colors,’ and their meaning.”
“A full attendance of members of the Lester Harris and many visitors were present to witness the memorable exercises.”
The National Sanatorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Lester Harris Road in Johnson City is named after the fallen hero, Lester Harris, who was a native of Johnson City.
Feb. 28, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, an interesting notice appeared in the classified advertising section of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Readers read, “Due to the continued absence without permission, of Bobbie Joe Roberts, from his home — Anyone keeping this minor out nights, without parents’ consent, will be prosecuted. (signed) — W. D. Richardson, Step-father.”
In 1947, the age of majority was 21.
Feb. 28, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A complete list of qualified candidates for Town of Jonesboro posts in the April 6 election was released today by the Washington County Election Commission.”
“Voters will choose the mayor and four aldermen to serve 2-year terms.”
“Incumbent Lyle Haws is being challenged by Robert N. (Bob) Runion, presently jail superintendent for the sheriff’s department.”
“Four incumbent aldermen are seeking reelection, Ernest McKinney, Joseph P. Conley, Arlin Painter and Joe Brown. Others qualifying for aldermanic posts are Arch loyd (sic), James E. Furches and J. B. Johnson.”
“The deadline for qualifying was at noon last Saturday. Date for withdrawal of candidates is March 4, according to the Election Commission and the voting registrar’s office.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
Feb. 28, 1986: The Johnson City Symphony Guild held their Spring & Cruise Fashion Show at what was then the Sheraton Hotel. This was a fund-raiser for the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra. Tickets were $25, and only 400 people could be accommodated.
The Sheraton Hotel is now the Holiday Inn.
Twenty-five dollars in 1986 is now worth about $64, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 28, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Mark Rutledge and a dateline from Erwin, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “The Unicoi County Board of Education acted Thursday to give the old Flag Pond School building to the Flag Pond Ruritan Club along with $6,000 toward roof repairs.”
“Officially, the board will sell the building to the club for $10. During a work session prior to the board’s regular meeting, County Attorney Doug Shults informed board members the property can be transferred directly to the Ruritan Club. The board had believe the property would first have to be transferred to the County Commission.”
“The Ruritan Club has been using the school building as a community center since the facility ceased to be used for school purposes several years ago. Club members approached the school board earlier this month after the board was offered $80,000 for the building and property.”
“Ruritan Club members and other Flag Pond residents said the school building is the only focal point left in their mountain community. Without it, there would be no place for recreation, annual festivals and other community functions.”
Six thousand dollars in 1997 is now worth about $10,422. Ten dollars in 1997 currently has the purchasing power of approximately $17.37. Eighty thousand dollars in 1997 is now worth nearly $139,000. All of these current value figures are from www.in2013dollars.com.