Feb. 28, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “There were shipped from Johnson City Saturday 14,200 pounds of chickens.”
“Greeneville has raised the quarantine against all places except Johnson City and Middlesborough.”
“Charley Carriger, a youth, injured himself by fighting fire on Lynn mountain in Carter county.”
The quarantine mentioned was for smallpox, which is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination. It was sometimes spelled as a hyphenated word in 1898; i.e., small-pox.
Middlesborough is now spelled Middlesboro and is in Kentucky. It is about 112 miles from Johnson City.
Lynn Mountain can be seen from downtown Elizabethton.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City on Feb. 28, 1898.
Feb. 28, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Johnson City’s half-million dollar hotel is owned by a corporation of 1,300 stockholders, principally residents of the city. The corporation is managed by a directorate of seventeen business men, from which an executive committee of five has been chosen.”
Five hundred thousand dollars in 1923 is now worth about $8.713 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 28, 1929: The Elizabethton Star advised readers that “Pear juice left over from canned pears is an excellent beverage for the year-old child.”
“Over cooking destroys the color in vegetables.”
Feb. 28, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Nat T. Winston, Johnson City sportsman, has won the highest award a Tennessee Conservationist can receive: the Patton Trophy given each year to the Tennessean who has contributed most to conservation.”
“The award was presented last night at a banquet of the Tennessee Conservation League in Nashville. A fellow Johnson Citian, Dr. W. L. Anderson, made the presentation as chairman of the awards committee.”
“Winston, long a leader in Tennessee conservation, received a standing ovation.”
“‘The committee is happy indeed to honor one who has been such an honor to the state of Tennessee through the years,’ Dr. Anderson said.”
“The trophy — a combination thermometer, barometer and relative humidity gauge — will ‘show you when you can go fishing,’ Winston was told.”
“Winston, who did not know he was to receive the trophy, said the honor would be an inspiration for him to intensify his conservation efforts in the future.”
“The Conservation League is the state organization of town and county rod and gun conservation clubs. Governor Jim McCord was speaker at the League’s luncheon meeting yesterday, and members of the State Department of Conservation attended.”
“Winston, who sparked organization of Unaka Rod and Gun Club in Johnson City many years ago and watched it grow to the largest of its type in the state, has earned national recognition as a sportsman and also as a writer. Some of his writings, styled in a southern mountain dialect, have been published in sports magazines with wide circulation.”
“The Johnson Citian had been instrumental in getting deer and coon in Tennessee; has visited rural areas to enlist farmers in conservation efforts; has personally obtained fish from hatcheries for release in streams hereabouts, has assisted in stocking outlying farms with quail, and has made a study of future recreational possibilities of Upper East Tennessee, particularly with reference to the Watauga Dam development in Carter and Johnson Counties.”
“Winston is president of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association, a member of the Rotary Club, and active in various civic pursuits.”
“H. T. Smithdeal of Johnson City, recently appointed to the State Conservation Commission, attended the Conservation League banquet with Winston., Dr. Anderson and Mayland Muse.”
“Fred Ogle of Elizabethton also was present.”
Feb. 28, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in a follow-up to an article that originally appeared in this column on Feb. 23, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “City Hall remained ‘pantless’ again yesterday, or so to speak.”
“The recent controversy stirred among female city employees by City Manager William Ricker who opined that he preferred women working in the offices to wear dresses instead of pantsuits has apparently died down to some degree.”
“The female populace of City Hall has honored the preference of their boss since his statement on pantsuits became public last week, although there was some grumbling and complaining at first.”
“Some of the employees signed a petition telling the city manager they agreed with his thinking on the matter and would abide by his preference. The petition was signed by all the female employees working on the ground floor in the water, tax and city recorders offices, totaling about 14 names. There are over 30 women employees.”
Feb. 28, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported more news pertaining to the flooding situation in Carter County in January. With a dateline from Roan Mountain, readers learned that “The world’s largest Christian publishing company has donated 1,289 Bibles and about 2,500 books for distribution to Carter County flood victims today and Sunday at First Baptist Church here.”
“Thomas Nelson, a Nashville-based company, has donated the Bibles, worth $30 each, and the books after a request from V. J. and Joy Day, owners of Lighthouse Christian Bookstore in Mountain City.”
“‘One of our customers is a nurse from Roan Mountain, and she had been working with the Red Cross and said people who had lost their property were asking for Bibles,’ V. J. Day said.”
“Day said he called the company, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary, and officials agreed to make the donations, worth a total of about $70,000.”
“Flood victims can get books and Bibles at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 9-5 Saturday and 1-4 Sunday.”
Thirty dollars in 1998 is now worth about $55.00. Seventy thousand dollars in the same year now has the purchasing power of about $128,000. Both of these current values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.