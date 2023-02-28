Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 28, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “There were shipped from Johnson City Saturday 14,200 pounds of chickens.”

“Greeneville has raised the quarantine against all places except Johnson City and Middlesborough.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.