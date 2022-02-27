Feb. 27, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Nashville Banner reported several general news items from across the state of Tennessee. None of these news items carried a dateline, but rather was identified within the article. In regard to Johnson City, readers learned that “The Johnson City curfew ordinance has passed first reading.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 27, 1917: The Johnson City Staff reported details of a recent wedding. “The home of Mr. and Mrs. Thos. H. Morris on West Pine street (sic) was the scene of a pretty home wedding Tuesday morning when their sister, Miss Sue Katherine Morris became the bride of Mr. Irving W. Hanna, of Baltimore, Ind. Mrs. Donald W. Beeson sweetly sang, ‘I Love You Truly,’ and the ceremony was performed by Dr. John M. Crowe, of Munsey Memorial church (sic), pastor of the bride. The house was attractively decorated with ferns, palms and beautifully lighted with candles in crystal and silver candlesticks. The bride was becomingly dressed in a traveling suit of light brown with accessories to match and carried a bouquet of bride’s roses. Immediately after the ceremony the happy couple left on the Memphis special for Baltimore where a reception will be given them by the groom’s parents, after which they will spend their honeymoon in Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Only the relatives and immediate friends witnessed the ceremony. Those present were: Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Morris, Mrs. Jas. Morris, Dr. and Mrs. Crowe, Mrs. Beeson, Mr. Jas. Gemmell, Mrs. R.J. Morris and Mr. and Mrs. J. Purnell Johnson.”
Feb. 27, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported baseball news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of February 26. “Whether Johnson City will be in the Appalachian League during the coming season will probably be decided tomorrow night, when directors and stockholders will meet in the Municipal building.”
“An offer was made several days ago by Z.A. Robertson and associates to operate the club so as to insure baseball for Johnson City, and a few days later it was announced that Mr. Robertson had withdrawn his offer.”
“Another offer was made as coming from a body of business men (sic), variously stated to be from 12 to 20, to take it over entirely and conduct baseball for the season. These men were said to be Walter W. Miller, R.A. Lacey and associates, and on Friday it was reported that these men had withdrawn their offer because the contracts had been sent out, preventing their complete control of every phase of the situation. It was reported that the several men had not actually met and arranged to take it over but that 15 or 20 could be secured.”
“... yesterday it was rumored that the offer had been revived, but details were not given out. It was also said that Col. Robertson and his associates might also make a proposition which would appeal to the business and of the proposition. Sunday details as to the differences between the offers were considerably discussed.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City on February 27, 1922.
Feb. 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried several short news items about area residents. Some of them included: “Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Meredith have moved from their home in Limestone to 622 West Maple street.”
“Neal Story has returned from the Appalachian Hospital to his home, 1008 Henry street.”
“Mrs. D.D. Diddle has returned from Lexington, N.C., where she was called to be with her sister, Mrs. C.L. Becker, who was seriously ill.”
“Miss Sula Hensley of Knoxville spent a recent week-end with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Hensley, in Erwin.”
“Mr. and Mrs. E.G. Robbins and Mrs. J.J. Jessee left Saturday for a two-weeks stay in Florida. Mrs. Jessee will visit her son, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Jessee and small son, Jim, in Daytona Beach.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Jess Renfro and Mr. and Mrs. Earl Shucraft of Greeneville returned home recently from Florida, where they spent the past few months on a fishing trip.”
“Mr. and Mrs. R.L Pritchard and son, Bobby Dick, have returned from visiting Mrs. Pritchard’s sister, Mrs. Leslie Sell, and Lieutenant Sell at Annapolis, Md.”
“Mr. and Mrs. H.F. Morrell of Kinwick, Wash., are spending this week with Morrell’s sister, Mrs. Ross Godsey, and Mr. Godsey, 2020 East Unaka avenue (sic).”
“Earl Sell, Jr., son of former sheriff (sic) and Mrs. Sell, Knob Creek road (sic), reportedly was dismissed yesterday from Appalachian Hospital where he underwent an appendectomy.”
“Mrs. Evelyn Bible Washburn and small son, Pat, who have been visiting her parents, Prof. and Mrs. W.B. Bible, 808 West Pine street, for the winter, have returned to Johnson City after a month’s visit with her brother, W.B. Bible, Jr., and Mrs. Bible in Wilmington, Del.”
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
Lexington, North Carolina is about 158 miles from Johnson City.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
Feb. 27, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “Those who say we’re all born free never paid an obstetrician’s fee.”
Feb. 27, 1966: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Jeffrey Duard Aldridge, 4, son of Duard P. Aldridge, Shenandoah Heights, was treated at Memorial Hospital yesterday for lacerations to the scalp. The injury was received when he was struck by a swing.”
Feb. 27, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Marine Pvt. Lester V. Riddle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Rodgers of 2003 Indian Ridge Road, and husband of the former Miss Schwana Ginley of 808 N. St., all of Johnson City, has completed individual combat training with the First Infantry Training Regiment at the Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, N.C.”
Feb. 27, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press ran an advertisement alerting readers that the Science Hill Choral Department would be presenting Grease, “A New 50’s Rock ‘N Roll Musical” in early March in the Science Hill High School Auditorium.