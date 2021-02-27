Feb. 27, 1788: A three-day skirmish called the “Battle of the Lost State of Franklin” was fought at what is now Tipton-Haynes Historic Site. Soldiers braved severe cold and snowstorms. (Source: An Adventure in Northeast Tennessee: A three Day (Self-Guided) Tour by Faith Stahl.)
Feb. 27, 1890: Readers of The Comet learned “The order for the basting and iron work for the new hotel and office building for the Carnegie Land Company has been given to the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works. The order is a large one and Chattanooga and Knoxville companies had bids in but Johnson City never gets left. The company here does as good work and does it cheaper than any company in the State (sic). It is not out of place to state here that there are only one or two larger and better equipped shops in the State than the Johnson City Foundry and machine works (sic.)”
Feb. 27, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel, reported with a dateline from Johnson City, “An entertainment will be given at the opera house Thursday and Friday nights of this week, for the benefit of the fire department of the city. The members need new uniforms. The case will be made up of local talent.”
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in February 1900. The Comet was published weekly.
Feb. 27, 1915: The Nashville Banner, with a Johnson City dateline, reported on a tragic accident involving the railroad. “Chas. E. Hester, aged 25, a brakeman on the E.T. & W. N.C. R.R., was so badly injured Friday afternoon near Blevins, Tenn., when he fell between a moving train ... he died at a local hospital at 5:30 o’clock Friday afternoon. He was brought here for medical attention. He is survived by a wife and three children. His home is at Cranberry, N.C.”
Blevins, Tennessee is near Nashville.
Cranberry, North Carolina is about 32 miles from Johnson City.
Feb. 27, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on various illnesses and ailments of several Johnson Citians. “Friends of Miss Margaret Abel will be glad to know that she is doing nicely, after undergoing an operation for appendicitis at the Memorial hospital (sic) some days past.”
“Friends in Johnson City will regret to learn of the illness of N.R. ReMine at his home in Bristol.”
“Friends of J.E. Crouch were glad to greet him today. He has been threatened with pneumonia at his home in the Carter addition.”
“Master Dan Landen is able to be back in school again after a successful operation. Dr. Hartsook and Dr. Long removed his adenoids and tonsils.”
“Ed, the little son of Mr. and Mrs. Hotalen, is very ill.”
Feb. 27, 1928: The Knoxville News-Sentinel with a dateline of Johnson City, reported news about the State Teachers College. “The state board of education will meet here Saturday, when arrangements will be made for the location and erection of the new training school building of the State Teachers college (sic).”
More details included, “Registration for the spring quarter will begin March 15. Additional teachers have been engaged for the summer quarter: Miss Mary Henderson, home economics; Miss Helen Lacy, English; L.R. Rugg, education; Dorman G. Stout, rural education.”
The training school referred to is now known as the University School.
The State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Johnson City had a daily newspaper in February 1928. However, it was not published on Mondays. February 27, 1928 was a Monday.
Feb. 27, 1931: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “A woman giving her name as Mrs. W.C. Harwood, Sidney street (sic), was being treated at the Appalachian Hospital Thursday morning after drinking a quantity of Lysol, according to reports given at the hospital.”
“Whether or not Mrs. Harwood took the poison by mistake was not ascertained.”
Finally, the article stated, “The patient’s condition was described as favorable at noon Thursday and hospital attendants said she would recover unless complications arise.”
Feb. 27, 1949: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle related a story of special twins. “Mrs. T.J. Galloway (Juliette Hunter) and Mrs. John Albert Galloway (Hattie Hunter) this week are marking their 93rd anniversaries, having been born in Leap Year, 1856.”
“They do not have birthdays in 1949, ‘but nevertheless they are one year older!’ a relative said.”
“The twin sisters, who not only were born in Leap Year, married first cousins, whose surnames were the same.”
The article continued, “Mrs. T.J. Galloway resides at 417 East Chilhowie avenue (sic), Johnson City, and Mrs. John A. Galloway resides at her home at Boones Creek, with a daughter, Mrs. John W. Glaze.”
Feb. 27, 1959: The Restaurant Village, located in the John Sevier Hotel, ran an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The ad encouraged readers to “Plan now to bring a party in Restaurant Village next Sunday for a delightful treat – Everyone is talking about the wonderful array of tasty dishes to be found on our Smorgasbord table – tempting entrees, delightful salads, delicious desserts – you will want to come again and again.”
Feb. 27, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers, “Congressman James Quillen has mailed his 1969 Legislative Questionnaire to all postal patrons of the First Congressional District.” This was the fourth questionnaire that Congressman Quillen had mailed since he was initially elected to Congress.