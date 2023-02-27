Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 27, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of interest to area residents. With a dateline from Jonesboro and a date of Feb. 26, readers continued to learn about the smallpox epidemic. “In order to keep smallpox out of this place, the local authorities quarantined not only against Johnson City, but also against all drummers and strangers coming from any and every where.”

“Not since Dr. Nathan Bachman held a series of gospel meetings here, in the winter of 1895, have the people of this place been so stirred up and interested upon the subject of religion as they are now under the preaching of Rev. Baylor, of Greeneville. The church is crowded at both the afternoon and the evening services, and numbers of the most prominent citizens have professed religion. Mr. Baylor is a young man, who seems to be very much in earnest.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.