Feb. 27, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of interest to area residents. With a dateline from Jonesboro and a date of Feb. 26, readers continued to learn about the smallpox epidemic. “In order to keep smallpox out of this place, the local authorities quarantined not only against Johnson City, but also against all drummers and strangers coming from any and every where.”
“Not since Dr. Nathan Bachman held a series of gospel meetings here, in the winter of 1895, have the people of this place been so stirred up and interested upon the subject of religion as they are now under the preaching of Rev. Baylor, of Greeneville. The church is crowded at both the afternoon and the evening services, and numbers of the most prominent citizens have professed religion. Mr. Baylor is a young man, who seems to be very much in earnest.”
“The W.C.T.U. were to have celebrated the anniversary of Washington’s birthday with a Martha Washington reception, but owning to the protracted meeting at the Methodist church, it has been deferred another week.”
“S.W. Sherrill, of the Jonesboro graded school, attended the superintendents’ convention at Chattanooga this week.”
“Mrs. John S. Mathes is visiting her sister, Mrs. Mary C. Turner, at Mobile, Ala.”
“Miss Nona Pritchett has returned from a pleasant visit of a few weeks in Washington City.”
“County Court Clerk Dr. Jacob Leeb has returned from a business trip to Texas.”
The following news items carried a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Feb. 26. “Mrs. H.J. Mitchell, who has been spending several months here with her sister, Mrs. R.K. Collins, left this week for her home at Paris, Ill.”
“Gen. J.T. Wilder, pension agent at Knoxville, came up and spent last Sunday with his family at Chestoa.”
“Mrs. George F. Campbell and children are visiting relatives and friends near Afton, in Greene county.”
“Mrs. Lydia Bay was here this week, to attend the Burleson funeral.
“J.W. Cure, of Knoxville, spent last Sunday with his family here, returning Monday.”
“Miss Mattie Martin, of Nashville, who is here, will spend the summer with her cousin, J.M. Martin.”
“B.A. Fox has gone to Syracuse, N.Y., where he will visit his mother.”
“Burney Burleson came from Asheville, N.C., Monday to attend the funeral of his father Oliver Burleson.”
“Mr. and Mrs. George T. Wofford are in New Orleans this week, enjoying the festivities of Mardi Gras.”
“Mrs. Preston, who has been visiting her daughter, Mrs. S.C. Brown, returned to her home in Knoxville Tuesday.”
“Miss Mattie Henderson has gone to Santa Rita, N.M., where she will spend six months visiting her aunt, Mrs. Duffee.”
“Miss Mary Bell Jenkins, of Elizabethton, died last Sunday morning. She was a popular young lady and had many warm friends here who mourn her death.”
“J.A. Avery and son, of Buffalo, N.Y., who are interested in the Uptegrove factory here, are in town.”
“Mr. Rayburn, who has been in Virginia for several days, has returned home.”
“One of Johnson City’s young business men was married on Tuesday to a popular young lady of Cocke county. The parties were A.P. Harkins and Miss Ellen Bible, Rev. J.C. Barb officiated in the ceremony, which took place at the home of the bride, near Parorttsville, and only the relatives were present. An excellent supper was served in honor of the occasion. Some handsome presents were received. They will make their home here.”
“The literary entertainment Thursday afternoon at Bell’s school house, near here, was a success, and was highly complimentary of the teacher, Prof. John A. Burleson.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
Smallpox is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination. Small-pox was sometimes spelled this way in 1898.
In the above context, “the drummer” was similar to a traveling salesman.
Washington City is now known as Washington, D.C.
Chestoa is located in rural Unicoi County.
Johnson City is about 52 miles from Parrotsville.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 27, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “The first basketball tournament held in Johnson City was that for the championship of Upper East Tennessee, held at the State Normal, February 23rd and 24th, participated in by nineteen teams: thirteen boys’ and six girls’. The winners were Kingsport girls and Bristol boys.”
The State Normal referred to is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Feb. 27, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “County Agent Raymond Rosson was recognized last night at the annual institute banquet for his 20 years of service in promoting the agricultural program in Washington county.”
“Tribute to Rosson was paid by Justis Barkley, Washington County Community Club Council president, and Gates W. Kidd, Chamber of Commerce president.”
“Rosson was presented a gold watch and chair in recognition of his service by the community clubs and the Chamber of Commerce.”
Feb. 27, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A tractor-trailer belonging to Dave’s Oil Company, Greeneville, was described as a total loss yesterday following a two-vehicle accident on Tusculum Boulevard, Tusculum. Driver of the truck, Phillip A. Russell, complained of chest pains following the 3:20 p.m. accident. Driver of a 1969 foreign model car involved, Coy Jeffers, was not injured. The truck overturned while trying to avoid the foreign make car, which had stopped for an on-coming school bus. Greeneville police and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers investigated. No charges were placed.”
