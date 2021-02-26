Feb. 26, 1874: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, reported on a recent area death.
“At Johnson City, last evening, Henry Johnson. Mr. Johnson was an old and respected citizen.”
No mention was made in the sentence-long item that Henry Johnson was the founder of Johnson City, as well as Johnson City’s first mayor.
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1874.
Feb. 26, 1917: The Morristown Evening Mail, a newspaper in Morristown, Tennessee, reported on a sad story that had a Johnson City dateline. “Circumstances now indicate that Cicero McNees and his pretty bride of about three weeks were murdered at their home near Johnson City some time (sic) early Saturday morning. It was first believed the double-tragedy was a case of murder and suicide. The bride was Miss Nola Mae Baker of Johnson City. It is said the parents of both McNees and his wife objected to their marriage.”
Feb. 26, 1930: The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle, a newspaper in Clarksville, Tennessee, reported from Johnson City, “Taylor Hart, 51, retired capitalist, was found dead in a bedroom of his home here today with a bullet wound in his temple and a pistol clutched in his hand.”
The article continued, “Search for Hart was made when he failed to appear in court this morning to answer suits for damages filed in behalf of an infant, Clara Grace Bowman, and her mother, Lottie Robertson. The mother of the child had been employed by Hart as a servant.” Hart was unmarried.
“S.W. Price, attorney for Hart, said today that mysterious telephone calls had been received by him and by Hart Tuesday advising settlement of the suits at once.”
Finally, the article said, “Police declared that no inquest was necessary.”
Feb. 26, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reminded readers county property taxes were soon due. “Saturday, Feb. 29, is the last day on which county residents can pay their 1934 taxes without incurring court costs and an additional penalty, Deputy Trustee Fletcher Skipworth said yesterday. Heavy collections are being made this week both here and at Jonesboro, he said.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1936.
Feb. 26, 1939: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on an interesting happenstance. “President Roosevelt has a double in Mountain Home. Many veterans say they see a striking resemblance between Richard M. Pierce, 45-year-old veteran and formerly of Dellwyn, (sic) Va., and the president.”
The article continued, “The resemblance is made all the more striking by the wearing of eye glasses by the veteran. Pierce was at one time a magazine editor.”
Mountain Home is now generallycalled the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Feb. 26, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Sale of Clinic Hospital property comprising the old Adam Crouch residence, 1415 North Roan street (sic), to Dr. Hugh F. Swingle, Jr., for $45,000 was confirmed today.”
The article further said, “Clinic Hospital, Inc. was organized in March, 1946, by three Johnson City physicians, Drs. Carroll H. Long, E.T. Brading and Swingle, and Dr. Lawrence E. Gordon of Duke University. Later Dr. B. Owen Ravenal was associated with the establishment.”
More details included, “After confirmation of the transaction a final meeting of stockholders of the old corporation was held and the charter surrendered, a spokesman said.”
Finally, “Dr. Swingle will maintain offices in the building, but has no other immediate plans, it was learned.”
Forty-five thousand dollars in 1948 is now worth a bit more than $486,000. (Source: www.in2013 dollars.com)
Feb. 26, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The city declared war today on stray dogs and chickens.”
The story continued, “City Manager Miller W. Sell warned that the city ordinance requiring both to be confined will be enforced.”
“’We’re having a lot of complaints about chickens and dogs ruining gardens and lawns,’ the city manager declared.”
Feb. 26, 1955: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of two freak accidents. “Winifred Johnson of Jonesboro was undergoing surgery at midnight Friday for a severe afterial (sic) laceration of the right thigh.”
“Police officers said Johnson told them a knife opened accidentally in his pocket and severed the artery. Finally, readers read, Hospital attaches said he would be admitted for several days for observation.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1955.
The other accident involved home barbering. “A county man injured himself Friday while cutting his sons’ hair.”
“Paul Goodman, 57, was given emergency treatment and dismissed at Memorial Hospital for a severe laceration of the wrist.”
More details revealed, “He told attaches he had been cutting his two sons’ hair, and had stuck a pair of scissors into his shirt pocket. While brushing the hair from his shirt his hand struck the point of the scissors. Doctors said he narrowly missed the main artery.”
Feb. 26, 1966: In a captioned photograph, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, “Dennis Stout, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon C. Stout of Johnson City, has been named Teen of the Year by the Optimist Club. The Science Hill High School sophomore was honored last night at the Annual Youth Appreciation Week Banquet.”
Feb. 26, 1973: Johnson City was getting ready for the Miss Johnson City Pageant, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. In a captioned photograph, readers learned, “Contestants in the Miss Johnson City Pageant got together yesterday afternoon for a get-acquainted session and to be briefed on rules and plans for the pageant which will be held in April. In photo at left are, left to right, Mava Tipton, Suzanne Hawthorne, and Melita Brock. At right, brandishing lipsticks are Teresa Nave, Susan Morrill, and Teresa McInturff. There are 12 girls in all who will compete for the title with rehearsals to start shortly.”
Feb. 26, 1974: “Johnson City is receiving 180,000 gallons of gasoline from the state’s emergency allocations, City Manager William V. Ricker said yesterday,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.