Feb. 26, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported several items of interest to readers in the Johnson City area. The dateline for all of the listings was Johnson City. Among those items were:
“Miss Katherine Butler entertained several of her friends with an informal dinner at the Avalon tea room on Monday evening.”
“The Monday club (sic) meeting this week was devoted to a study of applied education. The program was in charge of Mrs. W.J. Barton and papers were read by Mrs. Frank B. Hanerwon and Mrs. L.H. Shumate.”
“Mr. and Mrs. M.H. Settle of Honaker, Va., have returned home after a visit with Dr. and Mrs. N.E. Hartsook.”
“Miss Gladys Imboden was the guest of Mrs. Charles Lincoln., Jr., of Marion, Va., the past week.”
Miss Imboden was in the news again in another news item: “Miss Louise St. John entertained Saturday evening at her home on Watauga avenue (sic) with a dinner complimenting Miss Gladys Imboden, whose wedding to Mr. Joe Piper of Bristol will take place early in March.”
Miss Imboden was certainly busy; here is another item mentioning her activities: “Mrs. E.M. Slack and Mrs. James B. Cox entertained Friday afternoon with tea at the home of Mrs. Slack on Watauga avenue (sic), complimenting Miss Gladys Imboden, the season’s popular bride-to-be.”
Another fete for Miss Imboden: “Mrs. Fred Lockett entertained Thursday at 1 o’clock with luncheon, honoring Miss Gladys Imboden, whose approaching nuptials are interesting society.”
“Mr. and Mrs. A.V. Deaderick and Mrs. J.M. Brown and daughter, Adeline, were in Philadelphia, Tenn., during the week to attend the Duncan-Deaderick wedding.”
“Mr. Jerome Dickey has returned to Aurora, Ill., after a visit with his parents in the city.”
“Mrs. Allen Harris had returned from an extended visit with relatives in Mississippi and Indiana.”
“Mrs. A.H. Davis and Mrs. Robert Gardner were hostesses at the Country Card club (sic) Saturday afternoon”
“Mrs. Sam R. Sells entertained the Westminster Bible class (sic) of the First Presbyterian church (sic) Friday evening at her home on East Watauga avenue (sic).”
“The ladies of the First M.E. church (sic) entertained with a Colonial tea for the church membership on Tuesday evening at the church. A musical program was given and refreshments were served.”
Colonial teas were proving to be very popular among church ladies. “Mrs. O.P. Cox entertained the members of the Loyal Women’s class of the (First) Christian church Thursday evening at her home on West Maple street with a colonial tea.”
“Mr. Robert Dosser has returned from a business visit to New York.”
“The Tuesday Bridge club was entertained Tuesday afternoon at the Spinning Wheel tea room by Mrs. R.H. Tucker.”
“Mrs. Henry M. Cass was in Morristown during the week, the guest of Mrs. Robert Berry and attending the reception to the Daughters of the American Revolution.”
The DAR continued to be in the news: “The John Sevier chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, entertained with a tea at the home of Mrs. S. G. Gilbreath on Wednesday afternoon.”
Mrs. Gilbreath was busy, as readers learned when they read that “Mrs. S.G. Gilbreath was called to Chattanooga Wednesday on account of the illness of her daughter.”
“Miss Winnifred Paddock entertained the Sew Around circle (sic) Friday afternoon at her home on Pine street (sic).”
“Mrs. Homer Jones and Mrs. Tate Cox of Bristol are guests of Dr. and Mrs. John P. Lamb on Watauga avenue (sic).”
“An attractive program was given by the Eastern Star at the Masonic hall (sic) on Wednesday evening in celebration of Washington’s birthday.”
The Monday Club is still in existence and meets on a regular basis. The Daughters of the American Revolution is also still in existence and meets regularly. The Order of the Eastern Star is still in existence.
Honaker, Virginia, is about 85 miles from Johnson City, and Marion, Virginia, is approximately 79 miles away from Johnson City.
Philadelphia, Tennessee, is about 142 miles from Johnson City. (There is also a community in rural Washington County known as Philadelphia.)
Local certified international etiquette coach Heidi Dulebohn reports that according to her research, a Colonial Tea would very likely offer small bites to accompany, but not to compete with, the taste of the tea served to the guests of the very wealthy, who were typically the only people able to serve the costly commodity to their guests.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924.
Feb. 26, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Plans have been completed and everything is in readiness for the second annual two-day Farmers’ Institute, scheduled to begin with the registration at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at John Sevier Hotel, Talbert H. Hughes, chairman in charge of arrangements, announced last night.”
“First of the visitors and participants arrived yesterday and others are expected today in time for the ‘Dutch’ dinner at 7 o’clock tonight at the John Sevier Hotel with the Chamber of Commerce as host.”
“Visitors will include prominent agricultural leaders from Tennessee and nearby states, and several representatives of farm journals.”
“Sponsored by the agricultural committee of the Chamber of Commerce, Washington County Farm Bureau, East Tennessee Production Credit Association and the Johnson City national Farm Loan Association, first session of the institute will get underway Thursday morning at 10 o’clock with the 13th annual meeting of the East Tennessee Production Credit Association Membership Luncheon of Production Credit Association will be held at noon in John Sevier Hotel, followed by a meeting of the Johnson City Farm Loan Association in Munsey Memorial Methodist Church at 1 p.m.”
Feb. 26, 1998: The Johnson City Press carried a letter to the editor from Johnson City resident Charles Wofford, M.D., extolling the virtues of the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra. The letter read: “On Wednesday morning, I had a special experience About 3,500 elementary school children from all over Upper East Tennessee were bused into Freedom Hall to be treated to a great free performance by the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra and many others.”
“It was a joyous blend of music ranging from the first movement of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony to Broadway melodies sung by tenor Jim Wilson and an interpretive ballad performed by modern dance company, The Mountain Movers, and tenor John Goddard.”
“A well-trained chorus of over 100 students from John Sevier Middle School, under the direction of Tamane Davis, sang beautifully with the Symphony, Miss Johnson City, Holly Honeycutt, in her lovely pageant attire, sang a finale with the orchestra.”
“General Mills Foundation and Eastman Chemical Co. have generously sponsored this annual concert for many years. It was a real treat. We will look forward to another next year.”