Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 26, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported, “S. C. Williams of Johnson City arrived here last night.”

The same issue of the newspaper then reported that “S. C. Wiliams of Johnson City arrived here yesterday.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you