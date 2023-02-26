Feb. 26, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported, “S. C. Williams of Johnson City arrived here last night.”
The same issue of the newspaper then reported that “S. C. Wiliams of Johnson City arrived here yesterday.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published daily in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published every week.
Feb. 26, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Staff informed readers about the Brown Mountain lights. “The lights of Brown Mountain, ever since the (several indecipherable words) attention of citizenry and scientists. An official survey has disclosed nothing unusual in either the nature or the origin of the lights. The National Geographical Society reports as follows:”
“‘Physicists of the United States weather bureau and other meteorologists of note believe that there occurs around the crest of Brown Mountain a discharge of lightning, similar to the famous Andes lightning, or the St. Elmos fire, which gave rise among the ancient Greeks to the myth of (several indecipherable words).”
“This phenomenon has attracted attention (several indecipherable words) scene and the lights were apparent. Learned men from different sections of the country have been bewildered. That the illumination is of a particular color and assumes different shades is steadfastly conceded by all who have witnessed the weird illumination. Men known for their sobriety maintain that it is not caused by moonshine stills or the signaling of those defying the laws of Uncle Sam, and we credit the statement. At any rate, there is something new under the sun, or more properly under the moon.”
The Brown Mountain lights are located near Morganton, North Carolina, which is about 72 miles from Johnson City.
Feb. 26, 1948: Seventy-five year ago today, with a dateline from Erwin, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “December in the person of Robert E. Lee Mathes, 83, of Marshall, N. C., chose a bride, but not a May bride, when he led to the altar Opha Elizabeth Ricker, 66, also of Marshall, N. C., Tuesday. The ceremony was performed at the courthouse in Erwin about 3 p.m., with Judge Fred D. Booth officiating.”
“When asked her age the bride said she ‘guessed she was about 66’, but didn’t definitely know her age.”
“The groom was a ‘little’ hard of hearing, and Judge Booth had to get right up to his ear to ask him the all important question, ‘Do you take this woman to be your lawfully wedded wife?’ Both had been married before.”
Marshall, North Carolina, is about 46 miles from Erwin.
Feb. 26, 1973: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were saddened to learn of the death of a prominent minister. “Rev. Marquis Jackson Triplett, 61, Sherwood Drive, senior minister of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church since June of 1968, died unexpectedly at his home around 1:30 a.m. Monday.”
“Rev. Triplett, prominent in church and club activities in Johnson City, had spent almost 42 years in service to the Tennessee and Holston Conference of he Methodist Church. Prior to coming here, he had been pastor of the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland for 12 years.”
“He was educated at Hiwassee College, Emory and Henry College, and did graduate work at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., and at the University of Chicago and Boston University. He was awarded a doctor of divinity degree by Tennessee Wesleyan College.”
“Rev. Triplett had been a professor of Old Testament in the School of Religion at the University of Tennessee, and for 34 years was an instructor in the leadership training program of the Methodist Church. He had served in prominent positions in the Tennessee Conference, and attended the World Conference of Methodists in Oslo, Norway, and London, England, and attended the World Methodist Conference in Denver, Colo, in 1971, as well as the First World Family Life Conference in London. He had traveled extensively in Europe and the lands of the Bible.”
“He was immediate past president of the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army and was serving as its vice chairman at the time of his death. He also was an active member of the Johnson City Kiwanis Club.”
“He as currently a trustee of the Holston Conference Colleges; Emory and Henry College, Hiwassee College and Tennessee Wesleyan College. He was service as chairman of Schools of Mission for the Holston Conference.”
“During the war years he was in charge of the work of the Methodist Commission on the chaplaincy and camp work at Camp Forest and Wiliam Northern Field.”
“He was recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars award for outstanding service.”
“Rev. Triplett was serving on the Advisory Boad of the Watauga Mental Health Association Center. He was a Mason, Knight Templar, Shriner, an Elk, and Grand Chaplain of the Grand Lodge F&AM for the State of Tennessee. He was also chairman of the Archives and History Commission of the Holston Conference.”
“Survivors include the widow, Mrs. Betty Bondurant Triplett; two sons, Jams, Riverdale, Ga., and Rufus, Chattanooga; three grandsons.”
“Hartman is in charge.”
Feb. 26, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “The Tennessee Historic Commission has awarded a $9,000 grant to the city of Johnson City for use by the Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission in developing a preservation plan for Johnson City.”
“‘The preservation plan will take about two years to develop a preservation program. Following its incorporation into the city’s General Plan, it will become the foundation of our preservation program. The plan will identify historic structures and list specific goals and policies relating to historic preservation,’ said Wendy Jayne Bailey of the Johnson City Planning Department.”
“The total project cost is estimated to be $15,000 and the remaining funds will come from local sources.”
Nine thousand dollars in 1998 is now worth about $16,450, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
