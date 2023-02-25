Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 25, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news regarding the smallpox epidemic. The dateline was Johnson City. Readers learned that “The small-pox epidemic is materially improved. There have been no more cases since Sunday. The local board of health has issued a proclamation making vaccinations compulsory within the next three days.”

“Dr. Albright, executive officer of the state board of health, is here and gives to the press the following statement for publication:”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

