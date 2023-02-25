Feb. 25, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news regarding the smallpox epidemic. The dateline was Johnson City. Readers learned that “The small-pox epidemic is materially improved. There have been no more cases since Sunday. The local board of health has issued a proclamation making vaccinations compulsory within the next three days.”
“Dr. Albright, executive officer of the state board of health, is here and gives to the press the following statement for publication:”
“’I have visited Johnson City today and find the situation greatly exaggerated and misrepresented. Everything has been done and is still being done in the way of isolation, vaccination and quarantine that is needed to protect the public against any danger of infection. The quarantine is under the supervision of the county board of health, ably assisted by the municipal board, with Dr. Matthews as president, and Dr. W. J. Miller, member of the state board of health, advising. I think the quarantine adopted by and in force in the adjacent towns and counties against Johnson City is useless and unnecessary and tends greatly towards injuring travel and commerce, without furnishing any additional protection to the public health whatever. I think the danger of contracting small-pox at Johnson City has been reduced to the minimum, and as quarantine is meant to protect the public health, it should not be continued unnecessarily, (indecipherable) interfering with travel and commerce.”
The letter was signed, “Very respectfully, J. A. Albright, M.D., Secretary and Executive Officer, State Board of Health.”
Small-pox was often spelled that way in 1898.
Smallpox is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination.
Feb. 25, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Noted old frame buildings near to the fire line district of Johnson City are the Western Hotel, formerly the ‘Piedmont,’ between the Southern Railway and Buffalo street, in the heart of the city; the ‘White Elephant,’ on Boone, West Market and King; and a number of residences on King street, east of Boone; and several on East Main and East Market streets, west of Division. These latter are in the outer edge of the fire district. A small frame residence is occupied partly with business, on West Main, in the rear of the Grand Hotel. Houses on a part of Wilson avenue are also in the fire district.”
Feb. 25, 1930: The Elizabethton Star reported that “Miss Nelle Bentley of the Doctor’s hospital, who has been ill since Sunday, is much improved.”
“Eugene Edens is ill at his home on Race st, suffering from a severe attack of influenza.”
“Miss Nora Robinson, 105 East Cottage ave, is ill suffering from an attack of influenza.”
“Clyde Campbell of Cardens Bluff had a tonsil operation performed this morning at the St. Elizabeth hospital. His condition is reported as satisfactory.”
“Miss Mildred Brown returned yesterday from Rome, Ga., where she has been for eight weeks attending a Western Union school.”
Carden’s Bluff is a community in rural Carter County, near Watauga Lake.
St. Elizabeth Hospital was the forerunner of Carter County Hospital, which was the forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication status.
Feb. 25, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The City Commissioners will meet tomorrow night at 7:30 in the commission chamber, it was announced.”
“A meeting of the Johnson City Power Board will be held at 7 o’clock Friday night in the power board office.”
“It is expected City Commission will receive a report of sentiment registered by a ‘committee of 50’ on continuance or discontinuance of Sunday movies now that the six-month experimental period is ending.”
The Johnson City Power Board is now known as Brightridge.
Feb. 25, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in a follow-up to a story that initially appeared in this column on Feb. 24, readers learned that “A sampling of more than 100 women in Johnson City has indicated they overwhelmingly approve of working women wearing pant suits.”
“The poll, conducted Friday and yesterday, also revealed the women’s preference of pant suits over short skirts and dresses for ‘working girls.’’
“Many women expressed strong reaction toward City Manager William Ricker’s recent edict that pant suits would no longer be permitted attire for female city employees in the Municipal-Safety Building.”
“Women surveyed included employees of Press, Inc., and shoppers and sales personnel in downtown Johnson City and The Mall.”
“A total of 98 women were interviewed. Each was asked if she approved of women wearing pant suits to work.”
“The results were 81 in favor and 13 opposed.”
“The typical reaction was that pant suits are ‘great!’”
“Other reasons for wearing them included they are ‘comfortable,’ ‘warm in winter,’ and ‘come in handy when you lean over.’”
“Particularly satisfied with pants for working were women in shoe stores, who explained that they have to stretch, bend and stoop a great deal.”
“One young woman said she believes pants are ‘more decent.’”
“Although the women agreed pantsuits were suitable for work, many said that the outfit should look well and be presentable to the public and many said they wholeheartedly disapproved of pantsuits in church.”
Feb. 25, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, according to Press Staff Writer Kristen Hebestreet, the Johnson City Press alerted readers to “Never stare at the sun, not even Thursday during the partial solar eclipse.”
“The moon will pass directly between the Earth and the sun on Thursday. The best seats will be in the Caribbean and on the northern edge of South America, where skies will darken for about three minutes, stars will appear and birds behave as if it is night.”
“Here in Upper East Tennessee, the event is much more subtle and most people won’t notice anything out of the ordinary is happening. But this is the last solar eclipse of the century that will be visible from North or South America.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.