Feb. 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published several tongue twisters, which initially appeared in the Chatterbox.
“Six thick thistle sticks.”
“Flesh of freshly-fried flying fish.”
“The sea ceaseth, but if sufficiently is.”
“Give Grimes Jim’s great gilt gig whip.”
“Two toads, totally tired, tried to trot to Tedbury.”
“Strict, strong, Stephen Stinger, snapped six sickly silky snakes.”
“She stood at the door of Mrs. Smith’s fishsauce (sic) shop, welcoming him in.”
“Swan swam over the sea; swim, swan, swim swan swam back again; well swum swan.”
“A haddock, haddock, a black-spotted haddock, a black spot on the black back of a black-spotted haddock.”
“Susan shineth shoes and socks; socks and shoes shineth Susan. She cometh shining shoes and socks, for shoes and socks shock Susan.”
The Chatterbox was a British magazine, chiefly aimed at children.
Feb. 25, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Lula Elizabeth Robbins, wife of W.J. Robbins, living on the Austin Springs Pike, about two miles east of the city, died Thursday evening of pulmonary peritonitis, following an illness of several months. The deceased, who was 28 years of age, is survived by her husband and an adopted son. She is a daughter of Warren W. Baker, living also on the Austin Springs road (Pike).”
“Funeral services are to be held at Union church (sic) this morning, burial following in the Union Cemetery, near Austin Springs. Services will be conducted by Rev. Fogleman, pastor of the M. E. church (sic), South.”
Austin Springs Pike is now known as Austin Springs Road. Austin Springs is also a community in Washington County.
A retired local physician says in regard to pulmonary peritonitis, “Briefly, there are serous membranes covering organs in the abdomen and in the thorax. Membranes in abdomen are peritoneum and membranes in the chest are pleura.” The physician believes that pulmonary peritonitis would be old medical term for pleuritis or pleurisy.
Feb. 25, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to provide coverage concerning the recent bank robbery in nearby Newland, North Carolina. This event was initially mentioned in this column several days ago, and has had several follow-up stories.
“A Carter county (sic) resident – D.L. Birchfield of Roan Mountain – and Edward Alred of Wallins Creek, Ky., were arrested yesterday in Portland, Ore., in connection with the Avery County bank robbery in Newland, N.C., January 30, according to George B. King, special agent in charge of the East Tennessee division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation with offices in Knoxville.”
“Apprehension of the two men, who were indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Asheville, N.C., was brought about when Sheriff Martin Pratt of Portland, Ore., arrested four people on a charge of carrying concealed weapons, the Associated Press reported.”
“Contact was made with city and county officials after Birchfield told the Oregon authorities that he had jumped $10,000 bail in Johnson City several months ago while awaiting results of an appeal on a burglarly (sic) conviction.”
“Sheriff Pratt said the four people were arrested Sunday in a car containing guns and rolls of money.”
“Both Birchfield and Alred were indicted along with Casper Crowe and George Crowe, Jr., of Elizabethton and Cadaza George Dewey Saylor for the North Carolina bank robbery of $23,500. The two Crowe men were arrested shortly after the bank robbery and are being held in an Asheville jail in default of $25,000 bond each.”
“King said extensive investigation had been conducted for the past three weeks to locate the three subjects.”
“Birchfield was wanted by Washington county (sic) officers in connection with jumping $10,000 bail while awaiting an appeal on a burglarly (sic) conviction of three years in the state penitentiary. The case, which involved Birchfield in the theft of a safe containing considerably money from Roy Faucette, was affirmed in the higher court, Assistant Attorney General Frank Hawkins said last night.”
“Saylor and Alred were also wanted on charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in connection with the robbery of $8,000 from Mrs. Fannie Smith Shell, Austin Springs highway (sic), January 11, according to both King and Sheriff Luke Warrick.”
“King said that when Birchfield and Alred were taken into custody by Portland, Ore., authorities said they had more than $5,400 in currency and silver, three automatic pistols, considerable amount of jewelry, and had a new 1946 Chrysler automobile which had recently been purchased for $2,500.”
“The U. S. Attorney General at Portland has requested that certified copies of the indictment returned at Asheville, N.C., February 17 be forwarded to Oregon subsequent to Birchfield’s and Alred’s removal to Asheville to face bank robbery charges.”
“King also said Clyde Turnball and a woman, posing as Alred’s wife, were also taken into custody by the Portland, Ore., authorities but action had not been determined relative to their removal to Asheville. He added that investigation would continue in connection with the men.”
Newland, North Carolina, is labout 37 miles from Johnson City.
Roan Mountain is approximately 24 miles from Johnson City.
Wallins Creek, Kentucky is about 96 miles from Johnson City.
Asheville, North Carolina is about 61 miles away from Johnson City.
Ten thousand dollars in 1947 is now worth a bit more than $125,000, so by extension, $8,000 would currently be worth slightly more than $100,000.
Fifty-four hundred dollars in that year now has the purchasing power of about $67,512 making $2,500 from 1947 now worth about $31,255.
Twenty-three thousand, five hundred dollars in 1947 is currently nearly $294,000.
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1947 currently has the purchasing power of about $312,558. All of the current values are taken from www.in2013dollars.com.
Austin Springs Highway is now known as Austin Springs Road.
Sheriff Luke Warrick was Washington County Sheriff in 1947.
Feb. 25, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Joe Worley and a dateline from Elizabethton, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “City council last night was told the recently hired dog catcher is performing his duties in an admirable manner.”
“Councilman John Fetzer made the unsolicited report on the new employee because his two dogs were impounded last week.”
“Fetzer sheepishly made his report as council was approving on final reading a new dog ordinance.”
“Mayor Dean Perry noted the ordinance puts ‘new teeth’ into the dog control program by imposing stiffer fines for persons whose dogs are impounded.”
“The ordinance calls for proof of rabies vaccination and $2 for purchase of a city dog tag. The old price was $1. Daily maintenance fees were raised from $1 to $2 and any person wishing to redeem a dog must pay a $7.50 redemption fee.”
“Fetzer, not admitting that the ordinance’s ‘new teeth’ was affecting his judgment, said he has decided to leave the dogs in the pound. He said the dogs had been deserted in his neighborhood just recently.”
Two dollars in 1972 is now worth about $13.34, so $1 in the same year is now worth approximately $6.67.
Seven dollars and fifty cents in 1972 now has the approximate purchasing power of $50.02.
All of these current values are taken from www.in2013dollars.com.
Fifty years later, rabies continues to be an issue and all pets should be vaccinated so they will not contract the deadly disease. A local veterinarian, Josh Hinkle, DVM, reports, “Rabies is a fatal viral infection that presents a serious public health problem in animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners.”