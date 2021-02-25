Feb. 25, 1846: The Jonesborough and Independent Journal brought news that two weddings had recently taken place. “On the 17th instant by the Rev. Samuel G. Wily, Dr. Wm. C. Chase of this County to Miss Catharine W. Farnsworth of Buncombe County, North Carolina.”
“By the same on the 19th instant, Mr. John H. Duncan to Miss Harriett Russell, all of this County.”
“Instant” meant the same month, so both weddings were solemnized in the month of February.
Feb. 25, 1886: The Comet reported on the activities of several local people. “Col. Thos. Matson and wife came down from Elizabethton Thursday evening. They will move to Johnson City in a short time.”
“Mr. Sam Simcox of the Johnson City Machine Shop went up to Cranberry last Friday to examine the boilers of the company at that place.”
Cranberry is in North Carolina, and is about 32 miles from Johnson City. ...
“Sam Crumley has commenced framing his dwelling house. It looks like Sam contemplates taking unto himself a wife.”
“The Young (sic) men of our town who so kindly serenaded some of our business men (sic) on Wednesday night were arrested for ‘disturbing the peace and dignity of the community,’ but on trial before Squire Crumley were acquitted and the prosecution taxed with the costs.”
Feb. 25, 1903: The Nashville Banner, writing from a Johnson City dateline, reported, “The members of the Confederate camp (sic) No. 1400, U.C.V., are to meet this week at the office of W.A. Kite to draft a memorial to the Legislature asking that the body to pass the proposed new state pension law for the relief of old ex-Confederate soldiers, and, in that connection, to favor the plan of having six members of the pension board, two from each grand division of the state.”
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in February 1903.
Feb. 25, 1907: The Chattanooga News, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “Horace Miller, the druggist, who has had charge of the petition which the property owners on Main street (sic) are signing for sewer and paving purposes, stated Wednesday that satisfactory progress was being made. In a few days, according to Mr. Miller, all will have signed and it will not be long before the work will be advertised for contract.”
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in February 1907.
Feb. 25, 1923: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Rev. Elbert D. Cox, an estimable citizen who for the past ten years has made his home in Garbers, died there Friday night at 8:30 following an illness of several weeks. He was 75 years of age and was a minister of the gospel for half a century.”
Garbers is located in rural Washington County, near the Lamar community.
Feb. 25, 1926: The Daily Gazette and Mail, a newspaper in Morristown, Tennessee, published a story about the time change that would soon be taking place in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned: “Eastern time, an hour faster than Standard time, was designated as the official time of Johnson City, in a proclamation by Mayor W.B. Wilson, and published here Wednesday morning, the change to become effective on March 1.”
The article continued to say, “The proclamation cites the passage on December 11 of an ordinance, approved December 17, changing the official time at midnight next Saturday. It is directed that ‘all municipal business, public meetings, conferences and assemblies of every kind and character held in any public building, park, or place owned and controlled by the city (sic) of Johnson, (sic)’ are to be governed by Eastern time.”
Feb. 25, 1930: The Kingsport Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported sad news about Johnson City’s oldest employee. “C.E. Milhorn, 59, active superintendent of the city water department for 37 years, and oldest employe (sic) of the municipality, died suddenly at his home here today after a brief illness. He is survived by a son and three daughters.”
Feb. 25, 1941: The Bristol News Bulletin, writing a story with a Johnson City dateline, reported on a possible appointment for a local attorney. “… Ferdinand Powell, Jr., one of Johnson City’s younger attorneys, probably will become assistant U.S. district attorney within the next few days.”
The article continued, “It is expected Powell will be stationed in Knoxville, but ... he may be placed in Chattanooga.”
Mr. Powell was a graduate of the University of Virginia, and was active in the Washington County Bar Association, as well as in the local Democratic Party.
Feb. 25, 1962: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read about a wedding that had taken place in the chapel of Memorial Hospital. “Yesterday at 3:30 p.m. Denton Hicks waited nervously for his bride to approach the alter.”
“At the back of the chapel on a hospital bed lay Barbara Pierson, smiling as her sister Jean passed her on the way to the alter.”
“Barbara, a patient at Memorial Hospital, is critically ill with Friedreich’s ataxia, a nerve and muscle disease.”
“When she became ill two weeks ago, her sister chose to postpone her marriage until Barbara was well enough to attend.”
“But Barbara, more concerned with her sister’s happiness than with nerves and muscles, suggested that her sister be married as planned.”
The family consulted Barbara’s physician, who suggested that the wedding take place in the chapel of the hospital.
“A perfect ending to the story will be the recovery of Barbara — and everyone is on her side.”