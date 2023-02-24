Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published a column entitled “The Feminine Observer.” Readers learned that: “Illness shows itself as quickly in the hands as in the face.”

“The ideal man is he who combines mental and physical strength.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you