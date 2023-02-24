Feb. 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published a column entitled “The Feminine Observer.” Readers learned that: “Illness shows itself as quickly in the hands as in the face.”
“The ideal man is he who combines mental and physical strength.”
“The beginning of a letter is infinitely harder to indite than its ending.”
“It is so easy to make faults appear like virtues in the persons we love.”
“Men are very apt to drink to others’ health to the detriment of their own.”
“It is easy enough to be philosophical until it is our own tooth that aches.”’
“The old time Roman scarf is essentially the up-to-date form of adornment.”
“If the downfall of the new woman ever occurs it will be on account of the collar button.”
“The poster girl sofa cushion is the latest freak seen in the faddish room of up-to-date women.”
“Brown and violet are being employed in most effective harmony in some of the new spring costumes.”
“It is a relief to see a woman who looks as though she really had combed her hair when she arose.”
“Velvet ruching (sic) is much seen on smart gowns used as an outline for seams and the edge of the skirt.”
“Physical beauty doesn’t hold a candle to the sort that stands up to the rack when moral force is necessary.”
“When a woman has a long evening ahead of her and no expectation of company, she generally puts in the time washing her head.”
“The very swell visiting card resembles the efforts at printing made by the young hopeful of the family in the first days of press possession.”
“The woman of decided style must make her make an infinite amount of trouble, judging by the way the lady’s skirts drag along the dusty streets.”
“An individual burning with’s (sic) desire to be strictly original in decorative matters has adorned the walls of one room with four different kinds of paper.”
“What a distressing thing it is to contemplate being in love with the wrong person, but how few individuals bestow their affections in the right place.”
“The most elaborate white petticoat is not to be compared in beauty and appropriateness with the plainest dark one on a rainy day.”
“The person who desires to be considered absolutely good form will not oven (sic) glance at the address on a letter he or she is requested to post.”
“It is a certain indication of age when you say to yourself, ‘Did I ever act as silly as that?’ referring to the conduct of some more youthful individual.”
“It is very harrowing to the feminine mind to have two or three pretty evening frocks lying idle because neck bones have started on an exploring pilgrimage thought the skin.”
“There are two occasions when a man thinks he can with impunity call a young woman acquaintance ‘dear’: When he is too old to be considered dangerous or she is too ill to resent it.”
“It is pleasant for a woman to contemplate the advent of white hairs in her dark locks when her husband frankly announces that he loses all interest in a woman who is gray-headed.”
“There is decidedly a great lull in the fashion world at present, but before many days spring and summer frocks will demand the attention and the home dressmaker will once more put on aires.”
“The author of ‘Home, Sweet Home’ must have composed that popular effusion some evening after a dinner at which his wife let him dip his beard in the dish of gravy without any comment on his table manners.”
“Do not think necessarily that murder is in progress in a house from which most awful yells proceed. It may be that the brave, noble head of the establishment is having a porous plaster removed, that’s all.”
“It is a pitty (sic) women should ever be tempted to run where any one can see them. The one who has the reputation of being grace itself in a drawing room will dash all ideas to pieces if she sprints after a car in the way of the average feminine.”
“Indite” means “write”.
Feb. 24, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “The local civic clubs, all of which meet regularly, each week: the Rotary on Tuesday, Kiwanis Wednesday, and Lions Thursday, all at noon. The Chamber of Commerce directors meet Thursday at noon; annual meeting of members in February with special meetings throughout the year; the Merchants Credit Association the first Tuesday in each month. Of the women’s clubs, the Monday Club meets Monday afternoon, each week; Wednesday Morning Music Club.”
Feb. 24, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an article carrying the byline of Sue Thomas, readers learned that “Washington County farmers should get better results from their phosphate fertilizer within the next few years as a result of studies being made with radioactive phosphorous from Oak Ridge stom (sic) plant.”
“Soil specialists, through use of materials from Oak Ridge, expect to find out more about what becomes of the phosphorus applied to pasture grasses, soybeans, corn, etc. This will show the way to more efficient use of phosphate fertilizers.”
“It is known that farmers are not now getting full value from their applications of phosphate. Some put phosphate on land that doesn’t need it, others fail to phosphate soil that cannot supply a third of the crop’s needs.”
“Under present conditions, a crop may use nearly two-thirds of the nitrogen and potash fertilizer but it seldom takes up as much as fifth of the phosphorus. The amount varies with different crops.”
“It has been found, for example, that a potato crop takes a large portion of its phosphorus requirement from reutilized throughout the entire season. On the other hand, corn and tobacco draw heavily on the phosphate fertilizers only during early growth, or until their roots spread out to tap the phosphorus in the soil.”
