Feb. 24, 1887: “The Apron Bazaar at Jobe’s Hall last Thursday night under the management of the Ladies Aid Society of the Presbyterian Church was a financial success,” according to The Comet.
Feb. 24, 1898: The Comet warned, “Many of the side walks (sic) in the city are getting in a very bad condition — some of them are unsafe at places for people to walk over without laying themselves liable of getting injured in some way. We presume this is no fault of the chairman of the street committee, but lack of funds is probably the main cause of the condition of the sidewalks.”
Feb. 24, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel, reporting with a Johnson City dateline, reported ominous news regarding the Soldier’s Home. “‘Know ye, all men, that the Brownlow bogus bill for a soldier’s home at Johnson City has no possible chance to pass this congress (sic).’ ... This is the written statement of Senator Bate to a friend in this city.”
The Soldier’s Home was built and is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in February 1900. A weekly newspaper, The Comet, was published on only on Thursdays.
Feb. 24, 1913: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Chattanooga News reported recent Sunday school activity. “Never before in the history of Johnson City has there been as much interest manifested in the Sunday school work as there has been for the past month. The attendance at the Sunday schools of the Methodist, Baptist, Christian, and Southern Methodist churches on Feb. 23 was more than 2,000 and with the attendance also of the two Presbyterian churches and the United Brethren will make the grand total more than 3,000. The banner crowd was at the Christian church, which had 610 present, and the Southern Methodist was close second, with 550 present. The attendance at the First Methodist was the largest in its history, having 347 present.”
There were no newspapers published in Johnson City in 1913.
Feb. 24, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mr. Prentice Fulton, formerly with the Unaka National Bank, but now in the Naval Training Station, Charleston, S.C., is spending a few days with homefolks.”
Feb. 24, 1923: Two new residents of Johnson City were to be feted, according to the Johnson City Chronicle. “Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Horner will entertain with a supper party in the evening at their home in the Southwest Addition to compliment Mr. and Mrs. Harris Wofford, who have recently come here from New York City to make their home.”
Feb. 24, 1928: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “A reward of $100 for the capture and conviction of J. Henry Scalf, wanted for the murder of Frank Sawyer, has been offered by Gov. Horton. Sawyer was stabbed to death at the home of Scalf’s estranged wife, Bess Taylor, when he went there to help deliver groceries. Scalf and Miss Taylor disappeared after the stabbing.”
One hundred dollars in 1928 is now worth about $1,523. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 24, 1931: Johnson City Chronicle readers learned of a gruesome discovery. “The body of a new born baby, only partially developed, with several pieces of women’s clothing, were found wrapped in a newspaper concealed in a pile of leaves and trash on the top of Tannery Knobs Sunday afternoon, the police department announced Monday morning.
The article continued, “Officer Mutt Russell investigated the case, which was reported by a local citizen who was walking about over the knobs, and no clues have been found.
“The baby was buried late Sunday afternoon.
“Officer Russell said each garment was wrapped separately in little pieces of the newspaper.”
Feb. 24, 1942: The Johnson City Press reported on a recent meeting of the Monday Club. “The Fine Arts Department of the Monday Club met Monday afternoon at the Mayne Williams Library.”
“Mrs. John F. Wiley, program chairman, introduced the guest speaker, Dr. Charles Albert Anderson, president of Tusculum College. Speaking on the general topic, ‘Security in the Arts,’ Dr. Anderson pictured the general trend of our American art as unbalanced and lacking in eternal values, created because of a frustrated, unbalanced generation. He listed the different forms of art and how each displayed this sensationalism, confusion, and ‘sense of not belonging,’ as influenced by a generation lacking in a sense of true values.”
Feb. 24, 1953: The city manager had recently addressed a group at Munsey Memorial Church, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “City Manager Len Dolan, Monday urged members of the Munsey Men’s Club to see and realize the many good things to be found in Johnson City and to adopt a philosophy of talking about those good things while quietly doing something about those things which the town cannot be proud.”
Feb. 24, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers of excitement at the Tri-Cities Airport that afternoon. “Fay Emerson, Tyrone Power, and Arthur Treacher, who will star in a play here tonight, were to arrive on a Piedmont Airline flight at Tri-Cities Airport at 2:44 p.m. today.”
The news continued, “The three will star in George Bernard Shaw’s ‘Back to Methuselah’ at East Tennessee State College tonight.”
East Tennessee State College is now East Tennessee State University.
Feb. 24, 1966: “Completion of Navy recruit training at Great lakes, Ill. has brought Robert L. Garland home for a 10-day leave,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
“He is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William L. Garland, Rt. 3, Mockingbird Hill.”
More details included, “At the end of his leave, Seaman Garland will go to Norfolk, Va., where he will board the USS Francis Marron (APA-249). The attack transport will sail in the near future for the Mediterranean.”
Finally, readers learned, “Young Garland is a 1964 graduate of Jonesboro High School.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1966.
Feb. 24, 1978: “Stanley Keebler, 832 W. Maple St., told city police Thursday that his residence had been entered and two wall paintings, meat from the freezer and cash taken” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
