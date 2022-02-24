Feb. 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune published several brief articles of interest to local residents.
Among the items were, “Miss Fuqua, of Johnson City is visiting her sister, Mrs. S.H.L Cooper of this place.”
“T.B. Hacker spent a few days in Washington last week and reports a very pleasant trip.”
“Luke Bayless was somewhat indisposed last Thursday morning. Cause – a new baby at his house.”
“The widowers of the town set themselves up to an oyster stew in the Court House one evening next week.”
“An old German Bible, printed in 1520, has been placed in the library of the Washington County Historical Society, by Dr. Jacob Leab.”
“Edward Grisham, after spending a few weeks in Knoxville, returned home last Friday. He will return to Knoxville this week to accept a position in a retail dry goods house.”
“Judge Kyle’s conduct while on the bench during the sitting of the Chancery Court in this place last week, was such as to gain for him unstinted praise from attorneys and court officers.”
“The ladies held their Martha Washington reception at the house of Mrs. J.A.T. Bacon on Tuesday afternoon. Mrs. J.H. Epps was to entertain the ladies but on account of sickness in the family, it was moved to Mrs. Bacon’s.”
“A few days ago while in Johnson City we discovered our old friend, M.F. Hickey in charge of the desk of the Piedmont Hotel, and must confess that of all the appropriate situations in which we ever caught ‘Tubs’ the one he was then filing was the most ‘appropriatest’. By the way, the Piedmont is now one of the most comfortable and best conducted hostelries in this part of the State (sic).”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897.
Feb. 24, 1922: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The Normal basketball season will close tomorrow. The Teachers came a little (indecipherable) the top of the ladder last night when they romped on Tusculum to the tune of 48 to 18. It was hardly a game; the visitors were no match in any way for the fast, strong and well coached team of the Normal. Tusculum couldn’t get through the defense and every man on the Normal team had the honor of tossing the ball through the wicker.
The Normal refers to what is now called East Tennessee State University. Tusculum is now known as Tusculum University and is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Feb. 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported, “The Johnson City Little Theatre Players will produce ‘Craig’s Wife’ at the parish house of the Episcopal Church in Johnson City Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week. Little Theatre begins its twenty-second year with a Pulitzer prize play and local audiences will be fortunate in seeing a drama that is running simultaneous with a professional Broadway production.”
“The cast of the Johnson City presentation is studded with talent, and includes Bill Payne as Walter Craig, Phyllis Phlegar as Mrs. Craig, and Jean Miller as Miss Austen.”
“First nighters will be assured witnessing a fine drama of moral content. Curtain time is eight o’clock.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, a newspaper published in Elizabethton. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1947; Feb. 24, 1947 fell on a Monday.
Feb. 24, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried a sad and very poignant story with a familiar picture. “It was an expensive picture.”
“Forty-three thousand men – Americans and Japanese – paid Iwo Jima’s horribly demanding price.”
“A toll extracted in small installments of death and agony – all for freedom.”
“But the American flag, after four days of amphibious assault and counter-attack, crowned the five-mile long volcanic island only 700 miles from Tokyo.”
“Elbert W. Hinkle was there. So were his fellow 3rd Division Marines, along with two other Leatherneck divisions.”
“On Feb. 23, 1945, atop Mt. Suribachi six Marines struggled to implant Old Glory on a stony outcropping.”
“Twenty-seven years to the day later Elbert W. Hinkle was dead in the Veterans Administration Hospital, Mountain Home.”
“Former Leatherneck Cpl. ‘Joe’ Hinkle, one of six Marines who posed for monuments, capturing in marble and bronze longevity the drama portrayed by Joe Rosenthal, Associated Press photographer, Feb. 23, 1945.”
“Although he was not among the Leathernecks who first grabbed the flag and speared into the blood-smeared soil on Iwo, he was close enough to enact the deed for photographers.”
“Rosenthal had his prize-winning combat photo. America was given a wordless banner which proclaimed in images a spirit, an ideal the mouth could not quite deliver.’
“Cpl. Hinkle, and five others have for years struggled every minute of each day’s hour to implant that red-white-and-blue.”
“About dawn yesterday, Feb. 23, 1972, Elbert Warden Hinkle died.”
“The Norton (Va.) native had resided here – 320 Peach Blossom Court – for the last three years after retirement from the Owens Yacht Co., Baltimore, Md.”
Today the Veterans Administration Hospital, Mountain Home is known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Norton, Virginia, is about 69 miles from Johnson City.
Feb. 24, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Michael Joslin and a dateline from Little Switzerland, North Carolina, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “At the tollgates of the road through Little Switzerland stood a true giant of Western North Carolina.”
“Famed for its age and size, the Big Lynn tree was also known for its part in the history of the area.”
“Standing over 75 feet tall, with a circumference of 13 feet at a point 4.5 feet from the ground, Big Lynn was recognized by the American Forestry Association as the champion of its species.”
“As it ages, time and circumstance gradually attacked the venerable landmark, until 1965 when it was cut down after an estimated lifespan of over 500 years.”
“Perched on the continental divide and the boundary between McDowell and Mitchell counties (sic), this enormous linden or basswood tree overlooked the arrival of the white man, his settlement form the coast to the mountains and his push up the slopes of the Blue Ridge to establish himself in the rich valleys of the southern Appalachians.”
“The tree played a part in one of the most important events of United States history. As the Overmountain Men marched to King’s Mountain to defeat the British in the pivotal battle of the Revolutionary War, they paused at Big Lynn to rest and to hang a British sympathizer, Nathaniel Riddle.”
Little Switzerland, North Carolina, is about 52 miles from Johnson City.