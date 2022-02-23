Feb. 23, 1888: The Comet reported, “As announced in the Comet two weeks ago the S.T. Harris farm has been sold to the New South Mining and Improvement company (sic), virtually the C.C.& C.railroad company. This makes more than 600 acres of land this company own (sic) in Johnson City.”
Feb. 23, 1910: The Herald and Tribune reported several items of interest to area residents.
“S.T. Shipley spent Sunday in Johnson City.”
“Chas. S. Mason was in Johnson City Saturday on business.”
“Miss Mary Piper visited friends in Johnson City recently.”
“Capt. James S. Pritchett was in Johnson City Monday on business.”
“Attorney S.C. Williams, of Johnson City, was here last week on business.”
“The court has appointed the Banking and Trust Co. administrator of the estate of Henry Henderson.”
“Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Shipley went to Knoxville Saturday to see Grace Van Studiford in the Golden Butterfly”
“W.D. Smith, of the Baltimore and Ohio railroad (sic), with headquarters at Norfolk, Va., is here on a visit.”
“Tom C. Smith, of the Mitchell Smith Co., Bristol, was the guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.C.H. Smith, Sunday.”
“A.J. Campbell returned Monday from a seven weeks’ stay in the south where he has been selling mules and horses.”
“Messrs. Roy May, R.T. Trussler, Hugh Cloyd, Claude Morrell and J.N. Osborne; Misses Bessie and Hattie Saylor and Jeannette Slonaker attended the oyster supper at Telford Saturday.”
Telford is a community in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was and still is a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1910.
Feb. 23, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Geo. S. Hannah returned today from New York where he has spent the past three weeks buying additional items for Hannah’s store for spring and summer. Mr. Hannah ran across some special bargains and delayed his return to Johnson City a week.”
Hannah’s was a clothing store in downtown Johnson City in 1918.
Feb. 23, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “’The humblest citizen of all the land, when clad in the armor of a righteous cause is stronger than all the hosts of Error (sic),’ said William Jennings Bryan. Just ‘be sure you’re right,’ before you ‘go ahead.’”
Feb. 23, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle announced several births of local interest. “Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Erwin, 1101 East Fairview avenue (sic), announce the birth of a daughter, Dorothy Louise, February 13 at the Appalachian Hospital.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Jack V. Glover announce the birth of a daughter, Constance, February 15, at the Appalachian Hospital. Mrs. Glover is the former Betty Jean Taylor of Johnson City.”
“Mr. and Mrs. R.A. Hughes, Jr., of Johnson City, route (sic) 3, announce the birth of a son, Carroll Lynn, February 15, at the Appalachian Hospital. Mrs. Hughes is the former Maebelle Blevins.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Crane announce the birth of a daughter, Rena Faye, February 14 at the Takoma Hospital. Mrs. Crane is the former Mary Jane Bailey.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Lee Hodge, 55 Pardee street (sic), announce the birth of a son, February 10, who has been named, Roland Harold. Mrs. Hodge is the former Louisa Willis of Johnson City.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Henry Joy, Jr., have named their infant son, Robert Joseph Joy. The child was born February 14 in Appalachian Hospital.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John Moore, Jonesboro, route (sic) 4, announce the birth of a son, Gary Lynn, February 15 at the Appalachian Hospital.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bennet have named their son, born February 18 at Appalachian Hospital, Richard David. Ms. Bennett is the former June Loudy of Johnson City.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Oak A. Good, 114 West Watauga avenue (sic), have named their infant son, born February 15 at the Appalachian Hospital, Donald Anderson. Mrs. Good is the former Velma Johnson, Jonesboro, route (sic) 1.”
The Appalachian Hospital was the forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
Takoma Hospital was located in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Feb. 23, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several area high school basketball scores from the day before, which was a Tuesday.
Science Hill defeated Greeneville by a score of 54 to 33.
Daniel Boone won over David Crockett, with the score being 59 to 52.
Unicoi County’s final score was 77 to Happy Valley’s 54.
Tennessee High won easily over Johnson County by a score of 69 to 51.
Church Hill narrowly won over Sullivan Central, with a score of 61 to 59.
Ketron’s final score was 60 to Cloudland’s 57 points.
Hampton won over Surgoinsville by a score of 65 to 58.
Knox Powell defeated Rogersville with a score of 64 to 58.
Sullivan easily defeated Washington College, with the score being 97 to 52.
Feb. 23, 1985: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Antonia Joy Wilson, performed a musical program featuring selections from Handel, Mozart and Beethoven. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra program.)
Feb. 23, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “The Appalachian Girl Scout Council is setting up cookie booths at retail centers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
“Booths will be set up Feb. 28 – March 2, and March 7 – 9.”
- “Anyone interested in purchasing Girl scout cookies may call 800) 428-3991 for the nearest booth sale location.”
The Appalachian Girl Scout Council is now known as Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.
