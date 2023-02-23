Feb. 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Knoxville and a date of Feb. 22. Readers learned that “Elbert Lepford, a noted outlaw of Jackson county, was shot and probably mortally wounded at Mountain City by R.N. Donnelly, a deputy sheriff, who was attempting to arrest Lepford, the latter resisting. Lepford broke jail a year ago and has been at large.”
Jackson County is in Middle Tennessee.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 23, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Johnson City has had in operation at least one harness hop (sic) for fully a quurter (sic) of century; and three well equipped establishments now carry on this industry. All are well equipped with modern mmchinery (sic) and manufacture harness and similar leather articles of good quality. There is no factory of considerable size; and practically all the output is sold locally.”
Feb. 23, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding several Erwin citizens. “W.R. Skaggs, fish culturist at the United States Fishery near Erwin, is a patient at Erwin Community Hospital.”
“M.R. Stevens, president of the Erwin Civitan Club, Mrs. Stevens, Mr. and Mrs. R.G. Crockett, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Clouse, went to Bristol last week, for the annual Ladies Night banquet of the Bristol Civitan Club.”
“Mrs. W.P. Simpson has been ill for the past week at her home on North Elm street.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Earle Hendren returned recently from a visit with relatives in Middlesboro, Ky.”
Feb. 23, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Becky Olmstead, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read: “There really aren’t more legs at the Municipal Safety Building these days — there just seem to be.”
“Pants and pantsuits are reportedly no longer acceptable as proper attire for women city employees, according to City Manager William V. Ricker.”
“Richer said, ‘I prefer, since these are public offices, that the women here to wear dresses. I expect them to dress well just as I expect male executives in the building to wear coats and ties.’”
“‘I do not consider pantsuits for women appropriate in public offices any more than I consider a sweater appropriate for myself,’ Ricker explained.”
“Although Ricker said this had been ‘policy’ for some time, several women employees have said they were not informed of such policy until about two weeks ago.”
“While the women at city hall appear dissatisfied over the ‘loss’ of their pantsuits, male employees seem to be enjoying the situation. One man was overheard telling a woman employee he was glad to know that she had legs. He said he was beginning to wonder if she had any since he had never seen them before.”
“Tom Mottern, president of Hamilton Bank, said, ‘Our ladies are allowed to wear pantsuits. They are allowed to wear anything which is in good taste, and we rely on their good judgment and good taste 100 per cent.’”
“Judge Stewart L. Cannon, of the county circuit and sessions courts, said he does not establish standards for what court clerks will wear. He did say his opinion is that attractive pantsuits on women are proper for the courtroom. He added, however, that he does not consider casual slacks or shorts appropriate.”
“While Judge Cannon indicated he was rarely conscious about attire, he noted that he was once forced to ask an individual to leave the courtroom because the person was shoeless. The judge added that he felt pantsuits are becoming to almost all women.”
“Judge Cannon said, ‘I think cleanliness and good grooming are the most important factors and that taste is the answer.’”
“Oris D. Hyder, First People’s Bank president, said his bank has not restricted wearing apparel for women employees. He said, ‘We just ask that they keep with the professionalism of banking, especially those who are constantly dealing with the public.’”
“He said pantsuits are allowed. However, employees had previously suggested a type of uniform dress which they now wear twice weekly, he said.”
Feb. 23, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Correspondent Michael Joslin, readers of the Johnson City Press learned news with a dateline from Hot Springs, N.C. “For more than 200 years, the hot mineral springs at this resort town on the French Broad River have hosted folks needing relief from a variety of ills and for far longer the American Indians visited them as they wandered through the rich river valley.”
“Early this century, fire and flood devastated the resort, but today a renaissance at the watering spot has people soaking their cares away once again. In 1990, Eugene Hicks returned to his roots in the small town to revitalize the spa, and he and his wife, Anne, are slowly but surely rebuilding the fame of this Southern Appalachian treasure.”
“‘Every year it builds more and more. Word of mouth and TV and newspaper articles bring most of our new customers. We have been busier this winter than before at this time of the year. Today we are booked straight through to mid-night,’ said Anne Hicks, sitting by the blazing bonfire that warms waiting bathers this Valentine’s Day.”
“The night before, bathers kept the staff busy until 1:30 a.m. More and more people are discovering the romance of a moonlit bath in a whirlpool spa filled with the naturally hot and healthful mineral waters that well up from 6,000 feet underground through cracks in the limestone that underlies the village.”
“Some of the tubs are protected from the elements by plastic tents that seal in the steam and keep out the rain and snow. Others can be left open to the elements. The French Broad flows by just 10 feet away from some of the tubs.”
Hot Springs, North Carolina, is about 68 miles from Johnson City.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.