Feb. 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Knoxville and a date of Feb. 22. Readers learned that “Elbert Lepford, a noted outlaw of Jackson county, was shot and probably mortally wounded at Mountain City by R.N. Donnelly, a deputy sheriff, who was attempting to arrest Lepford, the latter resisting. Lepford broke jail a year ago and has been at large.”

Jackson County is in Middle Tennessee.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

