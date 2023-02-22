Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 22, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported two stories of interest to Johnson Citians. Both stories carried a dateline from Johnson City, and a date from Feb. 21. Readers learned that “Oliver Burleson was killed by his team running away on Iron mountain, thirty miles from here, last Saturday. Mr. Burleson was a produce dealer of this city and was returning from North Carolina when the fatal casualty occurred.”

The other news item pertained to the continuing smallpox epidemic. “Not a bell sounded here yesterday for Sunday school or church. The reason is that the board of health of Washington county forbade the assembling of any congregations on account of smallpox. This is the first time in the history of the town that her people did not attend divine worship on the Lord’s day. The day will be remembered here as the ‘silent Sunday.’”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

