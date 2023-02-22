Feb. 22, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported two stories of interest to Johnson Citians. Both stories carried a dateline from Johnson City, and a date from Feb. 21. Readers learned that “Oliver Burleson was killed by his team running away on Iron mountain, thirty miles from here, last Saturday. Mr. Burleson was a produce dealer of this city and was returning from North Carolina when the fatal casualty occurred.”
The other news item pertained to the continuing smallpox epidemic. “Not a bell sounded here yesterday for Sunday school or church. The reason is that the board of health of Washington county forbade the assembling of any congregations on account of smallpox. This is the first time in the history of the town that her people did not attend divine worship on the Lord’s day. The day will be remembered here as the ‘silent Sunday.’”
“One case of varioloid developed yesterday in one of the families under quarantine, and was removed to the pest house this morning.”
Iron Mountain is located near Butler, Tennessee. Butler is a community in rural Johnson County and is located about 28 miles from Johnson City.
Smallpox is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination. Small-pox was also spelled in this way at times in 1898.
Varioloid is a more mild form of smallpox that affects people who have previously had the disease or who have been vaccinated for it.
A pest house was a building where people with contagious illnesses were isolated.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 22, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Dr. Simon Sieger, 46, of 1603 East Unaka avenue, a staff physician at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Mountain Home, was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital about 9 a.m. yesterday as a result of a razor blade wound in the throat, which Police Captain said was apparently self-inflicted.”
“Norris, who conducted the investigation for city authorities, said he received a call to Sieger’s home about 8:45 a.m., when the physician reportedly was found lying on the bathroom floor by a member of his household.”
“Norris said Sieger breathed once or twice after he arrived on the scene. Apparently he was dead before the arrival of the ambulance.”
“The officer learned Sieger had been in ill health recently and had been a patient at the government hospital for two weeks until discharged Monday.”
“According to information from the VA center, Dr Sieger joined the staff as a neuro-psychiatrist about two months ago. He was transferred here from the Bay Pines, Fla., VA hospital.”
“Police said it was the first instance of its kind since shortly after Christmas when a prominent merchant died of similar wounds.”
“Survivors include his wife.”
“Arrangements are incomplete, pending arrival of relatives from Boston.”
The Veterans Administration Hospital, Mountain Home, is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Feb. 22, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of the death of a prominent citizen. “Charles H. Tate, Rt. 8, died late Wednesday afternoon in Colonial Hill Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.”
“A native of Chilhowie, Va., Mr. Tate had lived in Johnson City for approximately 60 years. In 1935, he was employed as a bookkeeper by East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Corp., and had served as assistant treasurer for ET&WNC Transportation, Railroad and Tennolina Corp.”
“The son of the late Andrew H. and Kiky Aker Tate, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Booher Tate, in 1968.”
“A member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, he belonged to the Fellowship Sunday School Class and had served as a member of the church’s official board.”
“One sister, Sena Tate, Johnson City, survives.”
Colonial Hill Nursing Home is now known as NHC.HealthCare.
Feb. 22, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer Jeff Keeling, the Johnson City Press reported “While going to the hospital for a prescription refill or a diabetes checkup may seem absurdly illogical, it is exactly what Veterans Affairs patients had to do until a recent shift in priorities.”
“Dr. David Reagan, director of primary care at the VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, said Congress mandated hospital services but for years prohibited VA doctors from giving most veterans primary care.”
“Dr. Reagan is excited about the growth of Mountain Home’s program, which has grown by 300 percent in two years and now serves about 8,000 area veterans.”
“He said the change, while unsettling to many at first, has won over patients, doctors and other care providers with its logic and personal touch.”
“’You get to form those relationships with the patients and you get to see them respond to the therapy,’ Dr. Reagan said.”
‘’’It has a real beneficial effect on the providers and the support staff.’”
