Feb. 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported several items of interest to Johnson City area residents. The dateline for each account was Johnson City. “Rev. J. H. Jennings, father of our city attorney, C. H. Jennings, was married Tuesday morning at 8:30 o’clock to Miss Agnes Robbins, of Elizabethton. The Rev. George Piles officiated at the ceremony, which took place at the residence of the bride. The happy couple came to Johnson City immediately after the wedding.”
“City Attorney Jennings has drafted the curfew ordinance, and will present it in action. It provides that a certain signal to sounded (sic) over the town at a time to be determined by the board, all boys and girls on the streets must immediately go home. If they are found loitering on the streets the police must arrest them and take them home by force if necessary. The limit of age is also left open for the board to determine. There is no expressed opposition to its passage, and it will probably pass by a unanimous vote.”
The following news item is a follow-up from Feb. 20 and Feb. 21. “James Gregg, John Gregg and Henry Hay were arrested yesterday afternoon on a warrant taken out by George Allen charging them with the crime of arson. Ever since the burning of the Gregg Salon, some ten days ago, Mr. Allen and John Sanders have been investigating the origin of the fire, with the result that the three men named above have been arrested and charged with the crime. They had their preliminary hearing before Squire Martin Thursday and Friday. E. W. Bentley, adjuster for the Continental and Fireman’s Fund Insurance companies (sic), is here for the purpose of adjusting the loss on the building.”
“Last Saturday night about 10 o’clock after having some words with an elderly man named James Stuart at or near O’Donnell’s saloon (sic), John Orr followed Stuart over to the corner by Hart & Smith’s and after passing a few smore (sic) words, drew a rock from his pocket and hurled it with all his force at Stuart, striking him on the jaw, knocking out some teeth and a part of the jaw bone. Orr was arrested on Sunday morning and failing to give bond, was remanded to jail. Orr is known as a hard case. He has served one term in the state prison for attempted burglary of the Watauga bank (sic).”
“Lawyer S. C. Williams is quite sick at his home on Watauga avenue (sic).”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is currently published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1897. The Comet, however, was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 22, 1917: According to the Johnson City Staff, “W. E. May, of Jonesboro, passed through the city today en route to the eastern markets, where he will purchase a large stock of spring and summer goods for his store.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1917.
Feb. 22, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Spring weather came with suddenness yesterday, allowing men to go the entire day without overcoats, and many women discarded their wraps. It was not uncommon to se (sic) the shirt-sleeved business man on the street. It is expected to last but a few hours, however, for — oh, well, there yet remains some three weeks of ground hog weather to be disposed of.”
Feb. 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Members of the Johnson City Business College student council entertained 50 students and their guests at a formal Valentine party held in the auditorium of the Mayne Williams Library.”
“The room was decorated in red and white in keeping with the season, and the refreshment table held burning tapers with hearts as a base. The students presented a special program.”
“Miss Virginia Hess, a visiting artist, also presented a program. Cecil King, Jr., was master of ceremonies and the following served on the committee: Misses Franky Shell, Meilsa (sic) Stout, Luisa Street, John Hale, Lorence Owens and Charlie Land.”
The Johnson City Business College is no longer in operation. However, it eventually merged with Steed College. (Source: Personal communication with Becky Byers Davis.)
Feb. 22, 1953: According to an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle with the byline of Ed Ray, “Ben A. Baldwin, the City’s artistic sign painter, has been in and around the body politic long enough to observe that there is always someone to keep the record straight.”
“Now he knows from personal experience.”“When he began painting the Henry Johnson mural in the remodeled City Court room, he inquired about the date of Johnson City’s founding.”
“Former Police Chief Bill Fleming told him the city was incorporated the year of his birth — 1885. So on that mural’s inscription, that was the date used.”
“In Franklin, retired Tennessee Appeals Judge Walter W. Faw, former Johnson Citian and cousin of (several indecipherable words) Faw, read the Press-Chronicle issue carrying a picture of the mural.”
“Immediately he penned a letter to Judge Oris Hyder to keep the record straight, saying among other things:”
“’Henry Johnson built the first house (other than the old plantation homes of the Jobe and Hoss families) on the site of the present Johnson City, and in 1857 he became the first station (or depot) agent of the East Tennessee and Virginia Railroad Company at that place, which was named by the railroad company Johnson’s Depot. Soon thereafter it was made a post office by the same name, and Henry Johnson was made postmaster, but he was a ‘union man’, and in 1861 or 1862 the Confederate Government changed the name of the postoffice (sic) to Haynesville in honor of Landon C. Haynes, Confederate senator (sic). At about the close of the war the Federal Government restored the original name of Johnson’s Depot.”
“Judge Faw then pointed out that it was ‘in December, 1869, the place was incorporated under the name of Johnson City and Henry Johnson was elected its first mayor.’ ”
“’The charter was repealed in 1879, but the town was reincorporated in 1885 with the same name — Johnson City — and Elbert C. Reeves was elected the first mayor under the 1885 charter. Henry Johnson died several years before 1885.”
“’I am not questioning the statement that Johnson City was ‘founded by Henry Johnson,’ but it could not have been founded by him ‘in 1885’ (as the mural originally said) as he was not living in 1885.’”
“Painter Baldwin didn’t hesitate in substituting the original incorporation date to go along with a then-living founder.”
Feb. 22, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to an article written by Henry Samples, and carrying a dateline from Nashville, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Gov. Winfield Dunn asked the General Assembly here last night to approve the building of a medical-clinical training center and a regional prison in the Tri-Cities area.”
“Also included in the $1.6 billion state budget for fiscal 1972-73 are a proposed $9 million appropriation for East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, as well as other proposals affecting the East Tennessee area.”
“As he announced in a Feb. 4 news conference at Tri-City Airport, Dunn last night asked the legislature to approve the spending $50,000 to support plans of a clinical training center in the Tri-Cities area.”
“Dunn said the center will be opened to interns and residents in the fall of 1973, and would be expanded to provide training for senior medical students ‘as soon as practical.’”
“The plan would also include the development of a proposal for satellite primary care centers in community hospitals surrounding the Tri-Cities, Dunn said.”
“’The establishment of this center should result in additional physicians for the Upper East Tennessee area as expeditiously as possible,’ Dunn said.”
One billion, six hundred million dollars in 1972 is now worth nearly $10.672 billion.
Nine million dollars in 1972 currently has the spending power of approximately $60.300 million. Fifty thousand dollars in 1972 is presently equivalent to approximately $334,000. All of these present values are taken from www.in2013dollars.com
Feb. 22, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “Tennessee’s oldest school has gotten its accreditation for the school year.”
“State education officials had withheld accreditation for Washington College Academy, Limestone, because certification was needed for six teachers.”
“In a letter dated Wednesday, the school received notice from the state Department of Education that it was approved for this school year.”
“The private school was founded in 1780. It has about 160 students in grades 5 through 12.”
“Activing president Margaret Mathis said the school expected all along to get the accreditation.”