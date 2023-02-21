Feb. 21, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, according to The Knoxville Sentinel, “The Hermesian and Calliopean Literary societies of Emory and Henry College, at Emory, Virginia, have elected Hon. A.A. Taylor, of Johnson city, to deliver before them the annual literary address on June 8.”
Emory, Virginia, is about 62 miles from Johnson City.
The Hon. A.A. Taylor was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1874 until 1876. He served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District from 1889 until 1895. He was governor of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 21, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, with a dateline from Jonesboro and a date of Feb. 20, readers learned that “Some time early this morning, John Albertol, Gus Hughes and Ed Young, all of whom had been arrested in Johnson City, escaped from the Jonesboro jail. As yet they have not been re-arrested. Two of them were said to have been seen at Limestone early in the morning, but it is stated that they could not be traced from there.”
“It was stated that they were seen about day break this morning on the tracks of the Southern Railway, going toward Telford. Bloodhounds from Johnson City were put on the trail and traced them as far as Telford, but the trail was lost there. It is reported that they were picked up in a car at Telford and rode as far as Limestone.”
“The three men had been confined in the second story of the jail, and on account of good behavior, had been allowed to remain in the corridor around the cells. It is stated that the men effected their escape by cutting away the steel plates that covered the window at the end of the corridor and breaking through the outer screen.”
“Albertol was waiting trial charged with passing bad checks; Hughes was charged with storing whiskey; and Young was charged with forgery.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way a century ago.
Limestone and Telford are communities in rural Washington County.
Feb. 21, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Albert Collins, carnival employe of West Walnut street, charged with the death of his wife, was held for Sullivan county grand jury yesterday at a hearing before Judge George L. McIntyre in Bristol, Tenn., General Sessions Court.”
“Bond was set at $7,500. Collins failed early last night to make it and was removed to the Sullivan county jail at Blountville.”
“Collins was arrested at the home of John B. Lyons in Carter county. Lyons found the body of Mrs. Virgie Stafford Collins Feb. 11 as he and Earl Sheets, a neighbor, were going to pull Collins’ car out of the mud on a government road in Sullivan county near the Carter county line.”
“Dr. A.A. Cole, who examined the body and testified at the inquest, said that the dead woman had a mark on the mastoid bone behind her right ear that could have caused death. She also had a broken neck, he said.”
“The defendant did not take the stand at the preliminary hearing. He is being defended by Attorney Lyle Burrow of Bristol.”
“Police said they obtained statements from Collins in which he said his wife left the car late in the eveing (sic) after it became bogged down in the mud.”
Seven thousand, five hundred dollars in 1948 currently has the purchasing power of about $92,750, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 21, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Try-outs for the Little Theatre play ‘An Inspector Calls’ will be held at the Little Theatre workshop today.” There was no mention of the time, nor where the Little Theatre workshop was located.
Feb. 21, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle ran an advertisement for Wright’s Supermarket. A head of lettuce was 25 cents, and Florida oranges were 3 cents each. Five #202 cans of Luck’s pinto beans were $1. (A #202 can is a standard-size can.) A one pound box of Nabisco Premium (saltine) Crackers was 35 cents. A quart size jar of JFG mayonnaise was 39 cents, if you presented the cashier with a coupon clipped from the newspaper; there was no mention of the price without the coupon.
Wright’s gave K-Saver trading stamps, which were redeemable for merchandise at a K-Saver store. There were four locations of Wright’s Supermarkets: University Shopping Center, Pinecrest, Holiday Shopping Center and on Watauga, near Oakland Avenue.
A quarter in 1973 is now worth about $1.63, making three cents in 1973 currently having the purchasing power of about twenty cents. A dollar in 1973 is now worth about $6.71, and 35 cents in the same year is now worth approximately $2.35. Thirty-nine cents in 1973 is now worth about $2.62. All of these current value estimates are from www.in2013dollars.com.
Additional news that happened in Johnson City on that day included educational happenings. In an article carrying the byline of Associate Women’s Editor Beverly Garrison, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “This is the first year Mrs. Martha Maze has taught consumer and homemaking education at Science Hill High School but it won’t be her last.”
“’I love the field of home economics and I love my students,’ Mrs. Maze said. ‘I want to see the role of home economics improved at Science Hill.’”
“And a lot of improvements have been made since Mrs. Maze first started teaching the class in September. ‘At first discipline was a problem, but we have that under control now. I have taught the students how to behave and how to respect themselves and one another. This is necessary for success in any class,’ she stated.”
“There was quite a large turnover in teachers in the consumer and homemaking education department at Science Hill prior to this year. Three teachers left last year, one at Christmas and one later in the year. ‘At first the students were unsure of me,’ Mrs. Maze said. ‘They expected I would be gone by Christmas. Many asked me to be sure and return after the Christmas holidays. I think that now they are beginning to be more sure of me and believe that I will be here to teach them.’”
Feb. 21, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “Dr. Angus R. Shaw III, senior minister of First Presbyterian Church, will retire Feb. 28, after 20 years of service.”
“Shaw, a Charlotte, N.C., native, received a bachelor’s degree from Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C., and master of divinity and doctor of ministry degrees from Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, Ga., He received a doctor of divinity degree from King College, Bristol.”
“He served churches in Pulaski, Va., Marion, Va., and Dothan, Ala., prior to becoming pastor of First Presbyterian in February 1978.”
