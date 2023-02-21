Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 21, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, according to The Knoxville Sentinel, “The Hermesian and Calliopean Literary societies of Emory and Henry College, at Emory, Virginia, have elected Hon. A.A. Taylor, of Johnson city, to deliver before them the annual literary address on June 8.”

Emory, Virginia, is about 62 miles from Johnson City.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.