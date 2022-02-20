Feb. 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a Johnson City dateline and a date of Feb. 19. “Evidence in the case of the state vs. John Gregg, James Gregg and Deputy United States Marshal Henry Hay, charged with the arson of J.M. Gregg & Bros’. saloon, was concluded at 1 o’clock today after lasting a day and a half. After the speeches of the lawyers, which lasted till night, Squire Martin took the case under advisement, and will announce his decision at 9 ‘clock in the morning. It is the general impression that the defendants will be bound over to court.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 20, 1922: A century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Ministers of the Johnson City churches will leave Tuesday for Spartanburg, S.C., where they will call on Rev. Billy Sunday and extend him an invitation to come to Johnson City and hold a revival. It is not expected that Rev. Sunday can come to Johnson (City) for over a year, but the ministers are very anxious that the date be set so they can work forward to it.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City on Feb. 20, 1922.Feb. 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Miss Ollie Osborne, daughter of Will Osborne, city, was given emergency treatment at Appalachian Hospital Tuesday for a fractured collarbone and cuts and bruises suffered in an auto accident near the new Watauga Dam early yesterday morning, attendants said. She was dismissed after treatment.”
“Carl Cordell, 25, City route (sic) 1, was given emergency treatment yesterday at the Appalachian Hospital for injuries received when he stuck his hand against a separator at the Gloria rayon (sic) plant (sic). He was dismissed after treatment.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of the Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Feb. 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published an interesting letter to Dear Abby in the “Dear Abby” column. The letter went like this: “Dear Abby: A while back somebody wrote in and asked you what the difference was between a wife and a mistress, and you said, ‘Night and day.’”
“I am a wife, and maybe I am dumb, but I would like to know which half the wife is supposed to get. Night or day?”
The letter to Dear Abby was signed, “Getting Neither”.
Dear Abby’s reply was “Dear Getting: If the husband works days, the wife gets him at night.”
Feb. 20, 1997: Twenty-five years ago, Tom Hodge wrote about the Comet Hale-Bopp in his column in the Johnson City Press. “With Comet Hale-Bopp coming, I wrote the other day about the problems with light pollution when you’re trying to see things in space.”
“That brought a response from Dr. Harry Powell at East Tennessee State University. He says he has found that the new lookout areas near the North Carolina line on the new U.S. Highway 23 offer a magnificent, nearly light-pollution-free place to view the heavens.”
“Indeed, maybe from that spot we’ll even be able to see the spaceship behind the comet.”
“Eh? Well, Comet Hale-Bopp is being labeled ‘Comet of the Century,’ and the Internet is filled with reports that this chunk of ice-and-dust is being shadowed by a spaceship populated by ill-humored aliens.”
“A photograph by an amateur photographer and another by the Japanese National Observatory ignited a frenzy among alien abductees, late-night radio talk-show hosts and something called the Farsight Institute.”
“Shucks, does this mean that Independence Day is coming for real?”
“Well, now, Don Yeomans, of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., pooh-poohs the idea. ‘The question has been resolved in most astronomers’ opinions.”
“’The Saturn-like object in the photograph was a star, of course, showing a defraction spike,’ Yeomans said. Star SAO 141894, to be precise.”
“On the other hand, those who see the apocalypse coming say that Yeomans is just one of the NASA stooges trying to hush up the impending cosmic catastrophe.”
“Sort of reminds you of the claims of some that we didn’t really land on the moon, that those moon shots were from Arizona.”
“Well, bear in mind Harry’s lookout site — and mark your calendar for March 22. That’s when Hale-Bopp will be closest to Earth — 122 million miles. Why, astronomically, that’s right around the corner.”
“Astronomers have been anticipating Hale-Bopp’s arrival like kids waiting for Christmas, ever since amateur astronomers Alan Hale of Cloudcroft, N.M., and Thomas Bopp of Stanfield, Ariz., discovered the comet July 23, 1995 – just the other side of Jupiter and heading in our direction.”
“Hale-Bopp comes with impressive statistics, as comets go. It’s bigger, brighter and has a more handsome tail than the run-of-the galaxy comet. It’s 1,000 times brighter than Comet Halley at the same point in space and four times Halley’s size – 25 miles across. The comet is cruising at 84,000 mph. Halley’s, I might remind you, was the bust of the last half-century.”
“it’s already incredibly bright, but many professionals are cautious about predicting celestial fireworks. You’ll remember some other flops besides Halley’s.”
“Kohotek fizzled in 1973-74 and Halley in 1986 never lived up to its publicity. Last spring, Hyakutake could be seen with the naked eye.”
“Hale-Bopp will be much brighter than Hyakutake but farther away, so the difference may be imperceptible. But scientists say Hale-Bopp will have an impressive tail.”
“It was last here 4,200 years ago, when the first pyramids were being built. Hale-Bopp’s oval orbit takes it into space nine times the distance between the sun and Pluto.”
“It’s predicted to return in only 2,400 years, give or take a couple hundred, because its path is constantly being affected by the planets it passes near.”
“Already it’s visible in the early morning. Hale-Bopp is just beyond Mars and visible to the naked eye in the predawn hours. Binoculars give a better view and its’ best to get away from city lights.”
“It can be seen from about 5 a.m., two hours before sunrise, just above the horizon, just north of east. It rises slowly until the dawning sun washes it out. Clouds often obscure it.”
“To find Hale-Bopp at 6 a.m., make a fist at the end of your outstretched arm. The comet will be about two fists above the horizon. It will be the fuzzy-looking body among the three-star triangle of Vega, Deneb and Altair as guideposts. It’s fanlike tail is apparent.”
“’It’s just a little smudge now. Unimpressive,’ Yeomans said.”
“If that’s too early to roll out of bed, wait until March and early April, when the show is better and Hale-Bopp will be visible after dusk as well.”