Feb. 20, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City. With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Feb. 19, readers learned that “The Carter county board of health has decided to quarantine the county against smallpox and commenced the work this morning. Excitement is still at fever heat here but there seems to be no danger of the disease reaching here.”
“J.M. Simerly arrived from Knoxville on Thursday night.”
“Miss Maggie Kitzmiller, of Watauga valley, visited friends here this week.”
“The work of building the foundation of L.O. Dumont’s towel and suspender factory was commenced Monday. The new industry will be in operation in about thirty days.”
“C.P. Toncray spent two or three days in Knoxville this week.”
With a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 19, readers were saddened to continue to read about smallpox and further learn that “Dollie Powell, who was confined in the pest-house with smallpox, has died, her case being complicated with other troubles. At the request of the city officials the board of health of Washington county has joined in the effort to stamp out the smallpox here and has declared a strict quarantine.”
More information about the smallpox outbreak continued to make the news. “On account of the smallpox excitement society news is scarce here. Some very amusing incidents, however, have occurred as the result of some smallpox cases being here. Maj. Petibone, of Greeneville, was to have delivered a lecture at Milligan college Friday night, but the date was cancelled by the college people, who feared that the major would bring smallpox in his clothes as a result of passing through Johnson City.”
“Hon. A.A. Taylor started to his farm last Wednesday on the Nola Chucky river, but was met by a guard near Embreeville, who told him he could not pass without a health certificate.”
“Mrs. W.M. Fuqua and family have gone to Hopkinsville, Ky., where they will make their future home. They have resided here for seven years and have many warm friends.”
“Miss Clara Naff, one of Greeneville’s popular young ladies, who has been the guest of Mrs. Dr. S.A. Bowman, has returned home.”
“Mr. and Mrs. James P. Taylor, of Chucky Valley, were visiting the family of Hon. A.A. Taylor here this week.”
“After a visit of three weeks with her brother, Miss Sallie Parrott returned to her home in Virginia.”
“Misses Almanda Boucher and Bessie Ball are visiting friends and relatives at Embreeville.”
“Mrs. D.H. Jones has returned from Mount Jackson, Va., where she visited relatives.”
“Miss Sue Wood, one of Johnson City’s most popular young ladies, has gone to Emory, Va., to visit her friend, Prof. F.A. Kelly.”
“Miss Fannie Bolton is the guest of her uncle and aunt, Dr. and Mrs. R.S. Bolton, at Embreeville.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Martin have returned from visiting relatives at Nashville.”
“Mrs. G.H. Berry entertained a number of her friends at a delightful luncheon last Wednesday.”
“Evangelist H.W. Brown left here last Wednesday for Morristown, where he will hold a revival.”
“Rev. G.C. Stocker, pastor of the Christian church here for the past year, will close his work next Sunday and return to his home in Kentucky.”
“Rev. James L. Kennedy, from the mission field in Brazil, is here with his family, visiting his father, Rev. J.S. Kennedy, pastor of the M.E. church, south.”
“Master Glenn Dulaney attended a birthday party of little Miss Pearle Miller, at the Eureka house in Jonesboro last Tuesday.”
“Thad A. Cox has returned from visiting relatives near St. Louis.”
Mountain City readers were eager to learn the following news with a dateline from that community; the date was Feb. 19. “Isaac M. Donnelly and family left for California and Henry Barry went to Oregon on Monday.”
“A Mr. DeFoe has been through this county, examining iron ores along the survey of the Bristol, Elizabethton and North Carolina railroad.”
Smallpox is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. It was sometimes spelled as “small-pox” in 1898. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination.
Watauga Valley was a community in rural Carter County; it is now known as Siam.
A pest house was a building where people with contagious illnesses were isolated.
Milligan College is now Milligan University.
The Hon. A.A. Taylor was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1874 until 1876. He served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District from 1889 until 1895. He was governor of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The reference to “Mrs. Dr.” means that Mrs. Bowman’s husband was a physician.
Chucky Valley was very likely a community near the present Chucky, Tennessee.
Emory, Virginia, is about 62 miles from Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 20, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “Flour and grain milling has developed in Johnson City and territory to a point where the city has now one of the largest and most complete modern flour and meal mills in the South; with others of a similar character in this immediate vicinity. The first industry in Johnson City, even before the establishment of the village, was a mill for grinding meal, operated by waterpower, and using millstones. A roller process was established here more than a quarter century ago.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.