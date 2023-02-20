Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 20, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City. With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Feb. 19, readers learned that “The Carter county board of health has decided to quarantine the county against smallpox and commenced the work this morning. Excitement is still at fever heat here but there seems to be no danger of the disease reaching here.”

“J.M. Simerly arrived from Knoxville on Thursday night.”

