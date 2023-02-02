Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 2, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news from Fall Branch. “There is about two inches of snow on the ground this morning and it is falling slowly. We would be glad to have a snow stay on for some weeks, to protect the wheat and oats and fruit crop.”

“Measles have entirely disappeared, but quite an epidemic of fever has followed it its wake. There are now ten or twelve cases of fever in our community, besides several cases of other kinds and the doctors are all busy.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you