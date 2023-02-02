Feb. 2, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news from Fall Branch. “There is about two inches of snow on the ground this morning and it is falling slowly. We would be glad to have a snow stay on for some weeks, to protect the wheat and oats and fruit crop.”
“Measles have entirely disappeared, but quite an epidemic of fever has followed it its wake. There are now ten or twelve cases of fever in our community, besides several cases of other kinds and the doctors are all busy.”
“Died, at her residence, January 18, Mrs. Annie Coukin, after an illness of only ten days. She was the wife of A.J. Coukin, and the oldest daughter of V. Morgan, an old resident of this place. Ever cheerful and ready to lend a helping hand to any one in distress, she will be sadly missed by her immediate family and friends. Peace to her ashes.”
“A very sad occurrence here last week was the death of Tolbert Dykes, a pupil in the Fall Branch Graded School. He, with two sisters, occupied the shack near the school building, when he was stricken with typhoid fever. He was away from home, yet his parents and many kind friends administered to his wants and did all in their power for his recovery, but to no avail. The immediate cause of death was hemorrhage. The remains were laid to rest in the cemetery at the Baptist Church last Friday. A large crowd attended the funeral, including the entire school, which came in procession.”
“The following are on the sick list, several of whom have typhoid or intermittent fever: Chas. Hopper and wife, Sam and Brainerd White, Jennie and Percy Shepherd, Joe McCrary, Trucy Coukin, Annie Vincent, Myrtle Crouch, Stella and Ada Wexler, Kirt White, Hop. Johnson and Mrs. Florence Wells.”
“Prof. Trim, O.H. Shepherd and Misses Mason and Mitchell spent the day Saturday with Dr. and Mrs. Morgan, it being the thirteenth anniversary of their marriage.”
“Dr. H.B. Dykes, of Chattanooga, was called here to the bedside of his brother, Tolbert Dykes, but did not arrive until after his death.”
Fall Branch is a community in rural Washington County.
Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection and can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
An intermittent fever can be an indication of various types of illnesses.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published on a daily basis in Johnson City in 1898.
Feb. 2, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Lieutenant James Campbell, U.S.N., son of John C. Campbell, of Johnson (City), arrived in Johnson City yesterday, having secured leave for an extended stay with his parents and family here. For the past two years Lieutenant Campbell, connected with the naval-dental corps, has been stationed at Constantinople, Turkey, and had many interesting experiences during the recent rioting in Turkey and adjoining countries.”
“Lieutenant Campell is a native Johnson City boy, who rapidly forged to high rank in his department. During his cruise abroad, his letters to relatives have been of both personal and historical interest, some having been published in this paper.”
“It is learned that upon his return to duty with the naval forces, he will be stationed at Philadelphia, Pa., instead of in foreign waters.”
Feb. 2, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Judgment in the amount of $3,500 has been awarded in the suit (of) Christine Hollar vs. J.J. Page Exhibition Shows, heard at the last term of northeastern district federal court at Greeneville, the court clerk announced today.”
“Judge George C. Taylor of Knoxville took the case under advisement at the time and now has rendered a decision in favor of the plaintiff.”
“Christine, two-and-one-half-year-old daughter of Charles Hollar and Mrs. Hollar, the later (sic) a midget, was showing with her mother in a sideshow at Johnson City in the spring of 1946 as ‘the smallest mother and daughter living.’”
“The child, a pretty blond, suffered a fractured knee and other painful injuries when a bear with the shows reportedly seized her.”
“She was admitted to Appalachian Hospital on two occasions for long periods of treatment.”
“Suit was first entered in Johnson City Law Court and later transferred to federal court at Greeneville because of difficulty in court service on out-of-state witnesses and because the plaintiffs were listed as non-residents of the state.”
“Judgment of $25,000 was sought in the child’s suit, and the father sued for $25,000 as compensation for the loss of the child’s services in the show business.”
“The father’s suit was dismissed by Judge Taylor.”
“Frank Brant represented the Hollars and B.B. Snipes the carnival company.”
“The Page shows maintain headquarters in Johnson City.”
Thirty-five hundred dollars in 1948 is now worth about $43,280. Twenty-five thousand dollars in the same year is now worth a bit more than $309,000. Both of these present values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Feb. 2, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A bid for freedom didn’t even get beyond the cell door at Jonesboro Jail Tuesday night.”
“Deputies said that cellmates David Clark and Bobby Crum tried to pry open their cell door. However, the jail’s intercom system picked up the noise — and deputies put an end to the escape try.”
“Clark is being held on a peace warrant and Crum on a rape charge.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
