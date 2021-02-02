Feb. 2, 1888: Readers of The Comet learned of upcoming plans at a local church. “The 1st quarterly meeting for the Johnson City charge will be held at the M.E. Church in Johnson City, Tenn., Saturday, and Sunday February 4th and 5th 1888. The Friday before should be remembered as a day of fasting and prayer by all the members of the church. Let us get ready to ask and expect a great blessing during these services.”
Feb. 2, 1901: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers about a possible location of the Soldiers’ Home. “A report is circulated here that an effort is being made to locate the Soldiers’ Home near the Watauga river, east 5 miles from Johnson City, and the matter has attracted some attention because of the fact that the most prominent citizens of Elizabethton are advocating the location because it would place it at least half way between this city and their own. Those who are most actively favoring the Watauga point location from Elizabethton are: Col. C.P. Toncrey, W.P. Dungan, a banker; Dr. J.H. Alexander, Dr. E.E. Hunter, Gen. E. Boren, J.N. Edens, Maj. H.M. Folsom, J.M. Simerly and many others who are able to donate a site.”
Feb. 2, 1904: The Chattanooga News, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on free mail delivery. ”Johnson City will have free mail delivery beginning today. Prof. Will Hatcher, Messers. C.W. Walden, W.H. Hodge and Allison Walker have passed a satisfactory examination and received their appointments as carriers, and Messers. Robert Kilby and Fernando Gilliani, substitutes.”
Feb. 2, 1905: The Comet reported and quipped: “The Carnegie library and canteen have been opened at the Soldiers’ Home. To find the library you follow the drive-way to the left from the street car station. To find the canteen, you follow the crowd.”
Feb. 2, 1909: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol Evening News reported a bizarre story. “….a few days ago, Roy, the twelve-year-old son of Mrs. Annie Crockett, was made to sit on the stage as a correction for misconduct in school. This school is in charge of Prof. D.E. Fine as principal and L.A. Leach as assistant. Mr. Leach had under his care the boy in the narrative. On the morning following his escapade, as Mr. Leach was wending his way to the school house, he saw some distance in front of him in the narrow path that he was traveling a woman with her back to him, standing stock still. It is alleged that as he went to go around the obstacle, the woman caught him by the lapel of his coat and drew from under her apron a cudgel with which she dealt the young man a blow across the head, cutting a gash three inches long, to the bone, and with an air of superiority she said to the young teacher, ‘I guess you will not make my boy sit on the stage hereafter.’ ”
The story continued, “The young man went to a physician and had his wound dressed, and a warrant was served on his irate patron. At the trial the woman charged that the teacher had attacked her, and the case was dismissed from court.”
A cudgel is a short, thick stick.
Feb. 2, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported, “C.H. Lovelace, of the U.S.S. Minnesota, who has been on a 20 day vacation to relatives at Hampton, returned yesterday to Philadelphia, where his ship is stationed.”
Feb. 2, 1925: The price of gasoline has been a topic of conversation for decades, as proven in this news item from The Evening Sentinel, a newspaper in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Gasoline is retailing here for 25 cents a gallon, following its fourth increase in price which has taken place during the past month.”
Twenty-five cents in 1925 is now worth about $3.72. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 2, 1928: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “Kayte Cooper’s ferocious Amazons of Lamar High school humbled the Mosheim High school girls by a score of 65 to 1 last night. Kayte’s Kids have won 15 straight games.”
Feb. 2, 1938: The Kingsport Times reported on an unexpected death in Washington County. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “U.G. Bolton, 55, chairman of the Washington county court, died unexpectedly today of a heart ailment at his home in Limestone.”
“Judge Bolton, as he was known to hundreds of acquaintances, was stricken as he was preparing to go to his office in Jonesboro. He had been chairman of the court since October, 1936.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1938.
Feb. 2, 1941: Readers of the Sunday Press-Chronicle learned about a farming accident. “Four fingers of the left hand of W.B. Bennett, farmer of Route 1, Johnson City, were amputed Friday at Budd Clinic and Hospital, attendants said yesterday. They explained the farmer’s left hand had been caught in the belt of a corn mill.”
Feb. 2, 1956: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “George Babb is going to be more careful about yawning from now on. He woke up Tuesday with his mouth locked wide open, and hospital attendants said he just yawned too wide.”
Feb. 2, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Charley Benfield, Rt. 3, Jonesboro, was being treated at Memorial Hospital last night for burns to the right hand and face reportedly received when he fell against a stove and the stove turned over on him at his home.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1967.
Feb. 2, 1979: In his column, “A Look Around,” in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Tom Hodge wrote about a wedding scrapbook that a reader, R.C. Blackburn, had brought to his office for his perusal.
Mr. Blackburn’s mother, Mrs. Ray C. Blackburn, made the scrapbook, which documented several weddings, the most prominent of which was that of Alice Lee Roosevelt, the daughter of Theodore Roosevelt, in 1906. Miss Roosevelt married Congressman Nicholas Longworth.
Several Johnson City weddings from the early part of the century were documented in the scrapbook. Some of them included, “…Samuel H. Carr and Francis Angeline Bolton…and Edgar Stuart Henderson and Lena Hunt and Martha Henderson and Andrew Spencer and Frances Graham Pancake and Dr. Edward Talmadge West and Bert Pouder and Carese Adams. Lots of familiar Johnson City names in there. These were all in the first decade of this century.”
