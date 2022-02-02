Feb. 2, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news about the Chamber of Commerce. Readers learned, “The important part played by the Chamber of Commerce during the past few years, in the development of Johnson City is generally recognized. Energetic men who have given liberally of their time and talents have been at the head of the organization, and the forthcoming meeting of members to elect a president, vice-president and directors, will be reflected in accomplishments during 1922, Secretary W. G. Mathes said yesterday.”
“The meeting called for Thursday evening, at the chamber of commerce (sic) rooms, at seven o’clock is a most important one. It is for the purpose of nominating a ticket for president, vice-president, and ten other directors, who will be voted on finally at the annual election to be held Thursday, February 14th, at which time a luncheon meeting will be held. Each member of the organization should attend the meeting Thursday to see that the very best and most progressive of men of the organization are placed on the ticket, to be voted for at the annual election.”
“’The president, vice-president and ten other directors constituting the present board, are from among the best and busiest business and professional men in the city. These men have sacrificed considerable of their time during the past year, in looking after matters for the betterment of this community’” (Mr. Mathes said).
“’The chamber of commerce,’ continued Mr. Mathes, ‘is a clearing house for the community, to carry into action the best and most practical ideas of its members and the citizens, for the betterment and upbuilding of Johnson City and surrounding territory. It has the wholehearted co-operation (sic) of our citizenship in all its efforts, which have been attended with success. The organization now has exactly 300 active members, besides twelve honorary members (clergymen). Under the bylaws, only active members may cast votes for the election of officers.”
“’None of the present officers are candidates for re-election. The work is a ‘labor of love.’ They have been successful, and they feel that others of the organization can carry forward the work with (indecipherable) great success.”
Feb. 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued reporting news from an article that appeared initially in Today in Johnson City History on Feb. 1. “Search for the men who looted the Avery County Bank in Newland, N.C., last Thursday morning moved to Johnson City and Elizabethton Saturday as the Carter County sheriff’s office reported holding two suspects and the Johnson City Federal Bureau of Investigation agent said he had filed fingerprints in Washington taken from the escape car.”
“Casper and George Crowe, brothers, faced possible extradition to North Carolina early this week but were held over the weekend in the Carter (County) jail for questioning, said Deputy Sheriff Harlan Oakes. The brothers are being questioned about the Newland bank robbery and the holdup of a beer tavern in Blowing Rock, N.C., last Tuesday.”
“Frank B. Still, FBI agent, said his assistants had ‘covered’ the 1946 automobile used for the escape and had found ‘several’ fingerprints, all which were sent to Washington, D.C., for study. He would not say whether or not the fingerprints had been compared with those of the Crowe brothers in Elizabethton.”
“Meanwhile, in Newland, scene of the early morning hold up, Bank President E. C. Guy reported an insurance investigator found only $23,000 missing compared to the $30,000 he had reported on the morning of the robbery. ‘I was only giving a rough estimate,’ he said, ‘and I was overly liberal.’”
“Sheriff Tarry Garland of Newland has been in the Elizabethton-Johnson City area since Friday (several indecipherable words) when the escape car was found, and his stay here caused unconfirmed reports he expected to find the hunted men before returning. Garland admitted extensive searching in North Carolina had stopped with his coming to Johnson City.”
“The bank robbery took place in ‘clock work’ (sic) fashion Thursday when four ‘well-dressed’ young men managed to lock five customers and a bank official in the safe and tie up the bank president’s daughter, Martha Guy, while they scooped up all available money. Before Miss Guy could loose her bonds and call the sheriff, the thieves were long gone, because the bank had no burglar alarm.”
Newland, North Carolina, is approximately 37 miles from Johnson City.
Blowing Rock, North Carolina, is located about 56 miles from Johnson City.
Twenty-three thousand dollars in 1947 is now worth about $286,762, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 2, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school basketball scores from the evening before, which was a Tuesday. Elizabethton was victorious over Science Hill in a tight contest; the score was 54 to 53.
Surgoinsville beat University High with a score of 63 to 60.
Sullivan East barely beat Unicoi County, 72 to 71.
Dobyns-Bennett beat Hampton by a score of 84 to 56.
Daniel Boone won over Happy Valley, 41 to 35.
Tennessee High beat Greeneville, 53 to 36.
Sullivan Central had a victory over Morristown East, with the score being 71 to 57.
Johnson County beat Cloudland, 78 to 73.
Bulls Gap won over South Green, 52 to 43.
Unaka scored 57 points to Washington College’s 47.
Church Hill won their game with North Greene, the score being 65 to 60.
Sullivan beat West Greene, 64 to 43.
Feb. 2, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Tipton-Haynes Historic Site officials fear a proposal to reconstruct Buffalo Road could harm the state facility.”
“A consultant the city hired to design the project has proposed moving the edge of the pavement about 30 feet closer to Tipton-Haynes. With the addition of sidewalks, the public will be about 40 feet closer to the site.”
“The design does not call for the new road to come any closer to the railroad tracks west of the site. Jennifer Wheeler, an engineer for the city who is working with the consultant, said she did not know why the plans took everything from the Tipton-Haynes side.”
“Penny McLaughlin, the site’s director, said Saturday that if the city sticks with the plan consultants have presented, the house at Tipton-Haynes could sustain damage in the long run.”
“’We can feel slight vibrations in the house from the trucks now,’ she said. ‘It’s worth saving. It’s part of our heritage here.’”