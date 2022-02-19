Feb. 19, 1892: The Comet quipped, “We heard an old farmer say the groundhog had the grippe and did not see his shadow this year, and from the beautiful weather, I believe it.”
We now know the grippe as influenza.
Feb. 19, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Journal reported news concerning Johnson City; the news item carried a dateline of Washington, and a date of Feb. 18. “The president has commuted to five years actual imprisonment the eight years sentence imposed March 11, 1896 upon J.E. Crandal, formerly president of he First National Bank of Johnson City, Tenn., for making false entries in the bank books and false reports. The application for clemency was signed by a great number of good citizens, many depositors and the district attorney who prosecuted him.”
“The Crandal case attracted considerable attention in this section a year ago when Crandal was sentenced to the United States prison. He was given a sentence of eight years on three different counts, making a total of twenty-four years. Judge Clark allowed him to serve these concurrently, however, making his term but eight years.”
“Crandal was held in high esteem by the entire populace of Johnson City and it was with regret that they saw him go to prison as a reward for making an effort to ‘tide over’ and thereby protect their interests.”
“Soon after his incarceration in the penitentiary his friends begun (sic) the circulation of a petition, seeking his pardon. This was signed by many prominent citizens of East Tennessee. It was presented to President Cleveland a few days ago by Congressman Brownlow with the result as above stated.”
The Knoxville Journal is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published every week.
Feb. 19, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle presented a motto above the masthead. Reader learned, “The Sunday Chronicle covers Johnson City and Upper East Tennessee like the dew.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
Feb. 19, 1939: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported, “Chief of Police John H. Parrott last night received a surprise with the arrival of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Parrott of Louisville, Ky., who are in Tennessee visiting relatives in Hawkins county (sic), Kingsport and Jefferson City.”
“A resident of the ‘Falls City’ for the past 33 years, the elder Parrott was formerly identified with the tax collection department of Jefferson county (sic), Ky., sheriff’s force.”
“The Louisvillian, at 83, is spry, and with mustache and goatee, closely resembles pictured likenesses of the famed ‘Kentucky colonel.’”
The Sunday Press-Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Press-Chronicle other days of the week.
Feb. 19, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers, “The annual drive for contributions to fight infantile paralysis is ‘slowing down for a happy landing,’ Major Cy H. Lyle, chairman of the drive and president of the Washington county (sic) chapter, National Foundation of Infantile Paralysis, said last night.”
“With contributions continuing to come in, Major Lyle said it was almost impossible to close the drive but indicated that he hoped to close the campaign the last of this week or the first of next.”
“The chairman said there were still several unpaid pledges to come in, and urges all the remit their pledges at once.”
“Latest contributions include $34 from the police department, $20 from the sheriff’s department, and $78.50 from the plumber and steamfitters union.”
Infantile paralysis is more commonly called polio. Today, polio is easily preventable by means of a vaccine.
Thirty-four dollars in 1947 is now equal to about $425, making $20 in the same year currently equivalent to around $250. Seventy-eight dollars and fifty cents in 1947 now has the purchasing power of a bit over $981. All of these current values come from www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 19, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported a tear-jerking story to its readers. “There’s a broken-hearted little girl in town today. Just before dark Wednesday night, two heartless men snatched her little Cocker Spaniel puppy from the roadside, thrust it into a car, and sped away.”
“Ten-year-old Carolyn Miller, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack C. Miller, Iris and Forest avenues (sic), was worried when Honey, the puppy, didn’t come in Wednesday night as usual. Then, Thursday morning, a neighbor who had seen the episode, told her what had happened.”
“The two men were in a two-tone car, not a recent make. They spotted the little honey-colored pup at the corner across from the Girl Scout camp. The driver stopped the car, his companion leaped out and grabbed the dog, then the automobile fled down the road toward Austin Springs.”
“Wednesday night the mother dog, lady, wouldn’t come in the house, either. She has been running toward the road and barking.”
“The Millers were out of town Wednesday for a brief time, and Carolyn had begged to take Honey with them. There wasn’t room in the car, and the pup had to be left behind. ‘If only we’d taken her with us!’ Carolyn mourns.”
“With eyes red and swollen from tears, Carolyn went on to school, hoping against hope that Honey might be in her accustomed place when her little mistress returns from her classes.”
Feb. 19, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with a dateline from Nashville and the byline of Henry Samples, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Opponents of building a medical school in Johnson City are planning an impressive show of force at a state Senate hearing on the proposal here Wednesday.”
“Two buses reportedly have been chartered in Knoxville by Citizens for Medical Education and a spokesman said yesterday the group will have about ten speakers ‘primed and ready for the hearing.’”
“’We are planning a brief, factual pertinent presentation,’ the spokesman said.”
“The spokesman said the group is hoping University of Tennessee President Dr. Ed. Boling will be called to oppose the Johnson City school.”
Feb. 19, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Phyllis Johnson, the Johnson City Press reminded readers that “It’s nearly Feb. 20, do you know what your area code is?”
“Don’t say 615, unless you live in Nashville.”
“Come Feb. 26, the area code for all of Upper East Tennessee, from Chattanooga and Knoxville to Mountain City and Unicoi County, will be 423.”
“If you haven’t gotten used to the new code during the recent six-month transition period, start now.”
Feb. 19, 2000: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra held the Mardi Gras Symphony Ball, a black tie fund-raising event. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra program.)