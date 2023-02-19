Feb. 19, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, smallpox continued to be in the news. According to The Knoxville Sentinel, news with a dateline from Johnson City reported that “No new cases of small-pox have developed since Thursday. Of the ten cases taken to the pest house, seven are of the mild form of varioloid; two are rather severe cases of discreet small-pox, but are getting well, and one (the Jones woman), is a case of confluent small-pox. She died last night and will be buried today. The county authorities have at last taken hold of matters and have assumed their share of the responsibility. County Physician Stewart came up Friday and is assisting Dr. Broyles in looking after the disease.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 19, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several area residents. Among the news items reported were: “Little John Lamb, son of Dr. and Mrs. John P. Lamb, is recovering nicely from a tonsil operation at the Appalachian hospital yesterday.”
“Col. J. M. Barker was the week end guest of Judge and Mrs. Hugh G. Morison.”
The Barkers and Morisons continued to be in the news. “Mrs. James Barker, who was the attractive guest of Mrs. Hugh G. Morison, this past week returned Saturday to her home in Bristol.”
“Judge McKinney of Nashville, was a prominent visitor in the city this past week end.”
“J. F. Ford has returned to Camden, N. J., after a visit to his mother, Mrs. F. N. Ford, and home folks in Fordtown.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Jack Davis spent Sunday in Kingsport.”
“Mr. S. R. Jennings returned yesterday morning from a business trip to Washington.”
“Hubert Bayless wh (sic) recently underwent an operation in a hospital in Atlanta, Ga., returned to his home Friday very much improved in health.”
“Mr. and Mrs. S. W. Talley, and Miss Edith Talley, of Erwin, were shoppers in the city Saturday.”
“Friends will be pleased to learn that Mrs. W. E. O’Brien who underwent an operation at the hospital in Kingsport last week, is very much improved.”
“Will Strauss, of Hopkinsville, Ky., was the guest Sunday of his sisters, Mrs. William Silver and Mrs. Ben Heller on West Unaka Avenue.”
“C. F. Carson, of Knoxville, was the guest yesterday of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh F. Swingle on East Unaka Avenue.”
“Misses Kate and Robie Painter of Dante, Va., were week-end guests of Mr., and Mrs. J. K. Painter on King street.”
The Painter family continued to be in the news. “Miss Etta Painter, of Ivanhoe, Va., was the week-end guest of Mr. and Mrs. J. K. Painter on King street.”
“Misses Nell Hannah and Adele White, of Milligan College, were in the city today.”
“Rev Walter White, of Memphis, Tenn., arrived in the city today to be the gest of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hannah.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Dante, Virginia, is about 70 miles from Johnson City.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Ivanhoe, Virginia, is about 122 miles from Johnson City.
Feb. 19, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Spruce Pine, North Carolina, and a date from Feb. 18. Readers learned that “Ed Crowder became a grandfather in a big way — four times in five days.”
“On February 7, a son and daughter-in-law became the parents of twins, a boy, and a girl. On February 9, a son was born to a daughter and son-in-law and on February 12, another daughter and son-in-law became parents of a girl.”
Spruce Pine, North Carolina, is about 46 miles from Johnson City.
Feb. 19, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided this quip to readers: “A chap told his pal that he didn’t mind his wife listing all his imperfections – but writing to Ralph Nader was too much.”
Feb. 19, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story from the Associated Press, the Johnson City Press continued to report news regarding the Carter County flooding in January. With a dateline from Elk Park, North Carolina, readers learned that “School buses in Carter County, Tenn., usually turn back at the state line to deliver their students to Roan Mountain’s Cloudland Elementary School.”
“But ever since a flood in early January filled the school with three feet of mud, those buses have rolled right over the border and reawakened a dormant Avery County school.”
“Elk Park School, a picturesque stone building constructed in the 1930s, was closed at the end of 1996 when Avery County opened an elementary and middle school in Cranberry.”
“But now more than 200 Tennessee students in first through fifth grades file into the building. Pat Julian, the principal of Cloudland, watched as children’s voices bounced off the old plaster walls and wooden floors.”
“’Every day gets a little better,’ Julian said. ‘There were times, though, that I didn’t know whether we’d make it. This has definitely made problem-solvers out of all of us.’”
“Cloudland, which sits off Tenn. Highway 143 near several creeks that form the headwaters of the Doe River, was inundated during the Jan. 7 flood. When the water receded, the mud forced Carter County school officials to scramble to find a place to resume instruction.”
Elk Park, North Carolina is about 30 miles from Johnson City.
Cranberry, North Carolina is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.