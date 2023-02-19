Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 19, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, smallpox continued to be in the news. According to The Knoxville Sentinel, news with a dateline from Johnson City reported that “No new cases of small-pox have developed since Thursday. Of the ten cases taken to the pest house, seven are of the mild form of varioloid; two are rather severe cases of discreet small-pox, but are getting well, and one (the Jones woman), is a case of confluent small-pox. She died last night and will be buried today. The county authorities have at last taken hold of matters and have assumed their share of the responsibility. County Physician Stewart came up Friday and is assisting Dr. Broyles in looking after the disease.”

According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

