Feb. 18, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet carried several news accounts of interest to Johnson City area residents; several advertisements were interspersed amongst the news items.
“N.L. Murrell was down from Elizabethton Tuesday.”
“N.G.T. Simerly, of Allentown, was in the city this week.”
“Hon. A.J. Patterson was in the city Saturday.”
“Will Brownlow was visiting his sister, Mrs. Thad A. Cox, this week.”
“The street committee had a new bridge put over Brush creek (sic), on Roan street (sic) this week.”
“Mathes & Gump received another car load of fine apples from Castile, N.Y., last Saturday.”
“All depositors of the Watauga Bank are hereby notified to file their claims.” W.B. St. John, who was the Assignee, signed this item.
“Hon. J.T. Browning is at home now and will remain during the recess of the legislature.”
“There are twenty-eight prisoners in the county jail at Jonesboro. Of that number Johnson City contributed two-thirds.”
“The M.E. Wolfe Furniture Co., placed an order for 150 bedsteads with a Knoxville firm last Monday.”
“G.W. St. John, of Watauga, sold a fat steer here Monday that weighed 1465 pounds. This is the heaviest ever sold in this market.”
“S.B. White means to close out all heaters and he has cut the price so every one (sic) who needs a stove can buy.”
“Summers, Barton & Lyle have thrown away their books and adopted a coupon system which is one of the most convenient arrangements ever tried in the city. It is not only a great convenience to the firm in dispatching its constantly growing business, but it gives the customer the advantage of a small per cent.”
“Harry Miller and Chas. Biddle have each secured them a nice mandolin, and will soon be prepared to serenade all the sweethearts in town.”
“J.E. Brading has returned from Chattanooga after a few days visit to Mrs. Brading, who is spending the winter with her father.”
Former Judge Lynn Brown reports that what was Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, a community in rural Carter County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Jeff Aiken, former Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation President, says that a steer weighing 1465 pounds today is much more common than in 1897.
S.B. White & Company remains in business today.
Summers, Barton & Lyle was a hardware company.
Feb. 18, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The officers of the Associated Charities report that the demands being made are heavier than at any other time in the history of the organization. Much substantial help has been rendered the poor through the disposition of coal, food and some clothing. During the last 45 days more than eighty families have been helped by the organization.”
“Sup. Clemons and Treasurer Pouder state that the heavy and numerous demands for assistance are to be attributed to the fact that during the cold weather many men were out of work. There is also considerable sickness. The request is made that subscribers to the Associated Charities fund pay their subscriptions at this time or if there are those who have not subscribed they are urged to do so through those in charge of the work.”Feb. 18, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers, “Johnson City Junior Chamber of Commerce members at a dinner session last night at John Sevier Hotel endorsed the proposed community recreation building and adopted it as their initial project.”
“The group’s action followed a discussion and recommendations of special committees appointed by Joe Milner, president, to investigate the proposed building.”
“Howard Johnson, recreation director, and J.M. Carter, chairman of the advisory committee for the structure, outlined plans for he movement, and told of the progress already made.”
“Milner said the Jaycees — the newest civic group in the city — voted to back the project 100 per cent, and inaugurated their movement by (several indecipherable words) membership certificates.”
“Johnson told the members that although other civic bodies had contributed toward support of the movement, the Jaycees were ‘the only organization subscribing 100 per cent in every respect.’”
Feb. 18, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Henry Samples and a dateline from Nashville, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Promoters of locating a medical school in Johnson City agreed here yesterday to a public hearing on their measure which would lead to the establishment of such a school.”
“Sen. Marshall Nave, R-Elizabethton, requested the hearing before the Senate Finance Ways and Means Committee to allow ‘the man on the street’ to voice his opinion on the medical needs of Tennessee.”
“The public hearing is to be held in the Senate chambers at 3 p. m., CST Wednesday.”
“’I don’t think this hearing is necessary at all,‘ Nave said, ‘because the need for more family doctors is an established fact.’”
“’But I think the hearing will show that the state can indeed operate a second medical school at such a low cost that it would be foolish for us to pass this opportunity up,’ he stressed.”
“The hearing will concern a Senate bill which will appropriate $500,000 to East Tennessee State University for the establishment of a college of medicine.”
Five hundred thousand dollars in 1972 is currently equivalent to about $3.3 million dollars, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 18, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Tom Hodge wrote about woolly worms in his column in the Johnson City Press. Readers learned, “An entomologist — that’s a fancy name for a person who studies bugs — did a scientific study on the woolly bear for eight years. He set out to examine the 13 bands on the caterpillar — red-brown, or black — to see how they really related to the winter weather.”
“Typically, the bands at the ends of the caterpillar are black and the one in the middle is brown or orange, which gives the woolly worm its distinctive striped appearance.”
“According to folklore, the wider that middle brown is, the milder the coming winter. A narrow band, a tough winter.”
“The entomologist, Dr. C.H. Curran, found that the width of the middle band ranges from 5.3 to 5.6 of the 13-segment total. The corresponding winters were mild. Well, now, that would seem to prove out the folklore.”
“Subsequent examinations of woolly worms or bears have been about 80 percent accurate. Shucks, that would probably beat out the U.S. Weather Service.”
“But I hasten to point out that Dr. Sandra Glover at Appalachian State University in neighboring Boone, N.C., had her classes do a study for several years of woolly worms gathered from far and wide – hundreds of them. They computerized their findings. As I recall, the woolly worms were pretty good at predicting our winters.”