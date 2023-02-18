Feb. 18, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, smallpox continued to be in the news. With a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel reported:
“The development of small-pox in the town has caused a stagnation of business. The streets are very quiet, and hotels about deserted. Some families are moving to the country, while others have almost literally locked themselves up in their own houses. The attendance at prayer meeting in the different churches was very slim last night, and it is believed that unless there is an abatement before Sunday, there will be very few at Sunday school or church.”
“The city has employed Dr. Broyles at a special salary to attend to the small-pox patients during the prevalence of the disease. He is to confine himself solely to this work, and not unnecessarily endanger others by his presence on the streets. The Sentinel reporter caught the doctor this afternoon on a flying trip back from the pest house and learned from him that all of the small-pox patients are out of danger except the woman, Jones, who at first refused to be vaccinated when it was learned that she had been exposed to it. Later she submitted to vaccination, but it was too late to forestall the disease. Her case has assumed the confluent form, which, owing to complications, make her case a hopeless one.”
“The town authorities of Erwin, Tenn., have notified Mayor Faw that Erwin has quarantined against this place. Several persons here from Erwin are thus shut off from home, having left there before the quarantine was established.”
“Dr. Walter J. Miller, member of the state board of health, notified the county authorities at Jonesboro of the order of the state board directing a house to house vaccination throughout the county, but he has thus far heard of nothing being done in this direction.”
Smallpox, which was sometimes spelled small-pox in 1898, is a contagious disease but can currently be prevented by means of a vaccine.
A pest house was a building where people with contagious illnesses were isolated.
In this context, “confluent” means that the patient’s skin lesions have either grown together or have ran together.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 18, 1923: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported that “Raising livestock in the Johnson City territory is showing a large increase in amount and quality with remarkable development during the last three years. A number of farmers have recently taken up cattle raising almost exclusively, and there are many herds of the finest blooded stock in the country in the Johnson City district. Facilities and resources of the county have been found to be excellent for this industry, and it is being taken up with fine prospects. Hogs, sheep and fowls are being raised more extensively than ever before; the farmers all using blooded stock. While development is only in its infancy, recognition and application of the resources are being rapidly accomplished.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
Feb. 18, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Children’s diseases led the list of ailments reported in the county last week, with 55 chickenpox and 22 whooping cough cases listed, according to Dr. E. C. Mulliniks, county health director.”
“Mulliniks said the figure which gave the impression of a ‘mild epidemic,’ were misleading. Actually, he said the cases covered a period of about three weeks and reports on them were not complete until last week.”
“’Not more than 10 or 12 cases of chickenpox, listed above, existed at any one time. Most of the people afflicted have been well for a week or two,’ he said.”
“He added that at least 35 or 40 of the chickenpox cases had occurred in or around Telford. Adults, as well as children, had been afflicted.”
“Cases of diseases reported last week were as follows:”
“Chickenpox, 55; whooping cough, 22; measles, nine; gonorrhea, seven; tuberculosis, five; influenza, 11; strep throat, three; pneumonia, three; syphilis, two’ scarlet fever, one; cancer, one.”
Feb. 18, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Fisheries biologist Bill Campbell of Johnson City has reported hat the Tennessee Game and Fish Commission will have a large force of workers in East Tennessee on Thursday. This is the day that 75,000 trout will be released in the streams of Upper East Tennessee.”
“The releases will include 5,000 for Wilbur Lake, 20,000 in Watauga River, 15,000 for Patrick Henry tailwaters, and 35,000 in South Holston tailwaters.”
“This is another project to promote better fishing for the people of Tennessee, the commission announcement said.”
Feb. 18, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Elizabethton Bureau writer Natalie Holsten, and with a dateline from Elizabethton, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Had Tuesday night’s citywide spelling bee been a practice round for Robin Swain, she would’ve earned seven cents.”
“While practicing for the competition, Robin, an eighth grader at T. A. Dugger Junior High School and this year’s spelling champion, got a penny from her mother for every correctly spelled word and had to give back two pennies for any misspelled words.”
“’She’s earned about $100 in the past two months,’ said Becky Swain, Robin’s mother.”
“Robin faced 38 other spellers from East Side Elementary, West Side Elementary, T. A. Dugger and Harold McCormick Elementary. Her toughest competition words came from Justin Conway, a fourth-grader at East Side and a first-time competitor, who spelled words like ‘stratocumulus’ and ‘plantigrade’ with ease and confidence.”
Stratocumulus is a type of cloud, while plantigrade refers to a mammal, such as a human, that walks on the soles of their feet.
