Feb. 18, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, smallpox continued to be in the news. With a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel reported:

“The development of small-pox in the town has caused a stagnation of business. The streets are very quiet, and hotels about deserted. Some families are moving to the country, while others have almost literally locked themselves up in their own houses. The attendance at prayer meeting in the different churches was very slim last night, and it is believed that unless there is an abatement before Sunday, there will be very few at Sunday school or church.”

