Feb. 17, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet informed readers that “G. W. St John, C. N. Brown and Isaac Harr have made a division of their valuable business property on Main street. Brown gets the three story brick on the corner of Main and Spring streets, now occupied by the two drug stores. St. John gets the two buildings occupied by Wolfe & Co., and Burgess. Harr gets the buildings now occupied by M. Jackson and Chas. Taylor, also the old post office building by paying $350 in the exchange.”
Three hundred and fifty dollars in 1898 is now worth about $12,500, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 17, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The splendid summer resort facilities are only partially developed. The most attractive feature in this respect is the equable climate, with always cool nights in summer. Mountains, with fine camping sites and grand views are within easy walking distance of the city; artificial lake with bathing facilities is in the edge of he city, a number of bathing beaches have been developed on the river, about five miles from the center of the city; these having bath houses and some being reached by regularly run motor trucks, for those not having cars. Fine golf course, baseball grounds, men’s tennis court and facilities for all outdoor games and sports. A fair ground is in contemplation.”
Feb. 17, 1945: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “William K. Talley, son of Mrs. Violet Talley of 224 Highland avenue, was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army of the United States Wednesday after completing the officer candidate course at the Infantry School at Fort Benning, Ga.”
“Lieutenant Talley was inducted into service July 10, 1943 and served with a searchlight battalion of an anti-aircraft division before going to Officer Candidate School. He held the rank of sergeant before being commissioned.”
“He is a graduate of Science Hill High School.”
Feb. 17, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “City Manager Dewey Leonard was dismissed from the Appalachian Hospital this morning following an operation last week.”
“He will remain at home several days before returning to his duties, it was learned.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Feb. 17, 1954: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dancing of a novel style, which is unique in its combination of drama and movement, will be presented by Emily Frankel and Mark Ryder, who will appear in a special program at East Tennessee State College at 10 a.m. Wednesday.”
“There will be no charge for this program, which is presented for the college by the ETSU Lyceum committee.”
“It is a program of dance theater.”
“Sometimes these dance actors use music by Bach or Block, or sometimes Sousa or Bartok. Sometimes they use jazz and bebop folk songs, and sounds such as trains, telephone ringing, or air raid sirens or gurgling water.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Feb. 17, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported a rather unique story. Readers learned that “Police, not readily equipped for preparing formulas, changing diapers, and other such maternal matters, breathed a deep sign of relief last night.”
“The abandoned baby they had in their possession wasn’t really abandoned.”
“The curious chain of events went this way:”
“Police officers took what they thought was an abandoned baby to Memorial Hospital for formula advice.”
“Luckily, they found the child’s grandmother there.”
“Mrs. Fred Painter, switchboard operator, recognized the baby as her one-month-old grandson. Brian Painter, when police officers brought the infant to the hospital’s emergency room for advice as to what to feed him. ‘I was shocked to death,’ she said.”
“The mix-up started when Mrs. W. M. Keeley, 609 Lamont St., returned home from work around 3:30 p.m. and found a strange baby lying on her daughter’s bed.”
“Mrs. Keeley notified police of the discovery and they collected the child and started an investigation to find its parents.”
“When mealtime arrived and the parents hadn’t been located, the officers took the baby to the hospital where it was recognized by its grandmother, who happened to be in the emergency room at the time.”
“How did the baby get into Mrs. Keeley’s house? Apparently the baby’s mother, Mrs. Rita Painter, and Mrs. Keeley’s adopted daughter, Dotty Jean, are good friends. Mrs. Painter stopped by the Keeley house for a visit and deposited the baby on her friend’s bed.”
“The two girls then left the baby. In the meantime Mrs. Keeley arrived home and discovered the child, not knowing who it belonged to, she notified the police.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Feb. 17, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several high school basketball scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page. Some of the scores included:
Science Hill defeated David Crockett by a score of 54-43.
Elizabethton won over Happy Valley, 66-50.
Sullivan Central easily defeated Unicoi County 76-51.
Hampton won over South Greene by a score of 64-51.
Dobyns-Bennett easily defeated Sullivan East, 76-58.
Daniel Boone had a victory over Cloudland, 64-58.
Church Hill defeated North Greene; the score was not legible.
Surgoinsville narrowly defeated Ketron, 55-52.
Bulls Gap defeated Rogersville, by a score of 56-43.
Sullivan handily won over West Greene by a score of 77-42.
Feb. 17, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers with “bits and pieces from all over”, as he often said. Feb. 17, 1998 was one such day. One of Mr. Hodge’s amusing bits of trivia was, “A beaver’s tail is about 12 inches long, six to seven inches wide, and three-quarters of an inch thick. A beaver will slap its tail on the water to make noise and warn other beavers of danger.”
