Feb. 17, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet informed readers that “G. W. St John, C. N. Brown and Isaac Harr have made a division of their valuable business property on Main street. Brown gets the three story brick on the corner of Main and Spring streets, now occupied by the two drug stores. St. John gets the two buildings occupied by Wolfe & Co., and Burgess. Harr gets the buildings now occupied by M. Jackson and Chas. Taylor, also the old post office building by paying $350 in the exchange.”

Three hundred and fifty dollars in 1898 is now worth about $12,500, according to www.in2013dollars.com.

