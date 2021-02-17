Feb. 17, 1898: The Comet alerted readers to a smallpox scare. “Miss Lena Anderson, teacher in the high school of this city, left for her home in Jonesboro yesterday, where she will remain until the smallpox scare is over.”
Smallpox is contagious and often fatal, and can be prevented by a vaccine. There is no treatment or cure for smallpox.
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
Feb. 17, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “It is positively announced here that ex-Gov. R.L. Taylor has bought a residence in Knoxville from Col. William Caswell. ‘Our Bob’ expects to make his home in Knoxville in winter, and will spend the summers at his Johnson City home. This information is gained from Dr. Walter J. Miller, Gov. Taylor’s brother-in-law, of this city.”
Feb. 17, 1903: The Chattanooga News reported on a tragedy in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned “A terrible accident occurred this morning at the home of Mr. Jo Miller, near this city. His little boy, about 6 years old, while handling a gun, shot his 3-year-old sister through the head, killing her instantly.”
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1903.
Feb. 17, 1919: According to The Johnson City Daily Staff, “Miss Alma Vanhook, who is teaching in Carter county (sic), spent the week end (sic) here with her mother and brother on Poplar Street.”
Feb. 17, 1926: The Daily Gazette and Mail, a newspaper in Morristown, reported with a Johnson City dateline, “Governor Austin Peay is expected to be in Johnson City on Wednesday evening to take part in the inaugural ceremonies of Dr. C.C. Sherrod of the State Teachers’ College on Thursday.”
The State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Feb. 17, 1938: With a Johnson City dateline, The Kingsport Times reported two people were waiting to know the results of a grand jury action.
“Harmon J. Hyder, 34, and Mrs. Ruth Shipley, 26, await grand jury action on charges connected with the death of W.O. Shipley, 32, husband of the woman.”
The article continued to say, “Both were bound over yesterday in preliminary hearings.”
Finally, readers learned, “Shipley’s body was found last month in a fire-razed apartment. A coroner’s jury decided he died of ‘a blow on the head.’”
Feb. 17, 1941: The Nashville Banner reported that Dr. J.A. Denton had passed away. Dr. Denton was a member of the Johnson City Board of Commissioners. He was 79 years old and passed away from a heart ailment at his home.
Feb. 17, 1946: “More than 300 more 4-H Club members were added to the county roster yesterday when directors reorganized three clubs – Fall Branch, Lamar and Embreeville,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Feb. 17, 1953: The Morristown Sun, a newspaper in Morristown, Tennessee, reported the Harlem Globetrotters would be appearing in Johnson City soon. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned “The Harlem Globetrotters, fabulous world-traveled basketball team, will be in Johnson City for a two-night appearance March 20 and March 21, and at least 8,000 fans are expected to show up to see the visitors in part of a gigantic double-header basketball program.”
The article continued to state, “The Globetrotters themselves will pay the Chicago Brown Bombers, and the preliminary tilt at 7 p.m. will pit the Hawaiian Surf Riders against the Toledo Mercurys.”
More details revealed, “The games will be played at the spacious Recreation Building gymnasium on Legion Street, with accommodation for 4,000 on each of the two nights.”
“Six thousand saw them last year on a one-night stand at the East Tennessee State College gym. Hundreds were turned away because of lack of seats.”
Readers further learned, “Persons wishing tickets should contact (Howard) Johnson at the Park and Recreation Board, or call 1196 in Johnson City.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University
Feb. 17, 1959: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Tampa Times of Tampa, Florida, reported an interesting, if unfortunate, story.
”A theatrical tradition has backfired.”
Readers learned, “It is considered bad luck in show business for players to wish each other good luck before a dress rehearsal or an opening night.”
“It has become customary, therefore, for actors and actresses to say such things as ‘break a leg,’ …”
The story became more personal. “Thus it was that one Sunday night, a member of the cast told leading lady Hazel Turbeville ‘break a leg’ just before the local little theater’s dress rehearsal.”
In conclusion, readers learned, “Miss Turbeville was under treatment today for a foot fracture. She slipped on a dark stairway at the theater.”
Feb. 17, 1969: There were cold temperatures, snow, and some ice in Johnson City, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Readers, therefore, read this on the front page of the newspaper: “And don’t forget to feed birds.”