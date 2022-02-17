Feb. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune gave a notice in the form of news; it had a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Feb. 5. “The Annual Meeting of the stockholders of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad Company will be held at the office of the Company, Johnson City, Tenn., on Wednesday, the 10th day of March, 1897, between the hours of 10 A.M. and 12 o’clock M., for the purpose of electing a Board of Directors to serve for the ensuing year, and for such other business as may come before the meeting.”
The notice was signed by John S. Wise, who was identified as the secretary.The “M” following “12 o’clock” possibly stands for “midday”.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published every week.
Feb. 17, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle offered an opinion, which is still valid 100 years later. “’The appearance of things in the mind is the standard of every action to man,’ according to Epictetus. As you make your choices from day to day you are doing so in compliance with this standard. If your mind is on a low plane your actions will correspond and vice versa.”
Feb. 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star published a follow-up to a bank robbery that was initially mentioned in this column several days ago. “A U.S. grand jury convened at Asheville, N.C. was expected to return indictments today against Casper Crowe, 34, and George Crowe, Jr. 30, of Elizabethton, in connection with the armed holdup and $25,000 robbery of the Avery County Bank, of Newland, N.C., last January 30.”
“Connection of the two men, who are sons of George Crowe, Sr., who lives on the Siam Highway about one mile from the corporate limits of Elizabethton, with the robbery was suspected by law enforcement officials immediately after the holdup.”
“Chief of Police Tom V. Carriger and Sheriff Tom V. Nave, as soon as the robbery was reported, went to work with their men to assist the FBI in running down the bandits.”
“Casper Crowe was arrested by Elizabethton policemen a few hours after the holdup on a technical charge. The local law officers also kept a sharp watchout (sic) for George Crowe, Jr., and several other persons, believed implicated in the holdup.”
“The two Crowes are now being held in jail in Knoxville in default of bonds of $25,000 each.”
“Bills against others who are alleged to have participated in the bold daylight stickup, in which the assistant cashier and several customers were shut up in the vault so the robbers could escape, are also expected to be considered by the grand jury tomorrow.”
“The two prisoners, who were being held in Johnson City on a national firearms act charge, were formally arrested Saturday by Chief Deputy Marshal Paul Teal, (several indecipherable words) office of U. S. Marshal Charles B. Price. They were taken before the United States commissioner at Jonesboro and were ordered held under bonds of $25,000 each.”
“T.A. Uzzell, Jr., assistant U.S. district attorney, when asked about the case praised the Federal Bureau of Investigation for an amazing piece of work in identifying the men alleged to have been implicated in the robbery after they had made what appeared to have been a clean getaway.”
“’Those FBI agents have worked night and day and they deserve a great deal of credit for a hard job well done,’ Mr. Uzzell said. ‘They are to be congratulated on this fine work.’”
“The move to call the grand jury into session to consider bills against the men implicated by the investigation into the robbery was taken to Mr. Uzzell. W. A. Lytle., Jr., deputy clerk of the U. S. district court, came to his office late Friday night to prepare the formal notices calling the grand jury into session today at Asheville.”
“The robbers were in the Avery County bank approximately 10 minutes, starting at 9:10 o’clock in the morning of January 30. They were driving a gray Ford which was discovered abandoned a few miles out of town where they had changed in a previously planted car for the getaway. All three of the men who entered the bank, one of them stopping at the door to stand guard, were strangers. They worked quietly and efficiently and got away clean.”
“The bookkeeper, Miss Georgia Stout, had been tied loosely with a rope and within a few minutes was able to work the ropes loose and release the customers who had been imprisoned there along with Miss Martha Gray, assistant cashier.”
“Customers in the bank were Morris Forbes, representative of a Newland insurance agency, W.H. McBride, Minneapolis, George Loven, a Montezuma farmer, Postmaster R.T. Teague of Newland, and Donald Henley, a Linville lumber man.”
“The Crowe brothers each have a criminal record, Police Chief Carriger said today. ‘Both have been in the state penitentiary,’ he said. ‘George for murder and Casper on some liquor charge. I do not remember how they were released or whether they were on parole.’
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1947 is now worth about $312,558, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
The Siam Highway is now known as the Siam Road.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, a newspaper published in Elizabethton.
Feb. 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle presented a chilly weather forecast. “With light snow falling in most of Upper East Tennessee during the early hours this morning, a travelers’ warning has been issued and will remain in effect until about mid-day when the snow should stop.”
“Cloudy skies will remain in the area, with rain and easterly winds at 5-15 miles per hour. Tonight should be partly cloudy and cooler while Friday will be cloudy and mild.’
“High temperature Friday will be in the low 50s; the low tonight in the low 30s, and high Friday in the low 50s.”
“Yesterday’s high was 43 and the low was 24.”
“At 10 o’clock last night, temperature was 40, relative humidity was 50 per cent, winds were northeasterly at 6 miles per hour, and barometric pressure 29.83 inches, and falling.”
To complete the forecast, readers were advised to “Have a good day.”