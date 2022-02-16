Feb. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sun reported news featuring Johnson City. “’For its length the champion railroad in this country for tunnels, steep grades, lofty trestles, and sharp curves,’ said a railroad builder, ‘is the Cranberry Railroad, which extends from Johnson City, Tenn., to the Cranberry iron mines in North Carolina, a distance of thirty-five miles. It runs through a region of mountains, ravines, and swift, crooked streams. There are six long tunnels, cut through solid rock, and a score or more of trestles spanning deep, wide gorges, some of them at a height of nearly 200 feet above the bottoms of the chasms. Grades of 150 feet to the mile are common. The road was begun as a standard gauge road, but it was found impossible to build it of that gauge owning to the heavy grades and the sharp curves, some of which almost double on themselves, and it was changed to a narrow gauge. Even then it cost over $50,000 a mile to build.”
“’While the Cranberry Railroad is perhaps the crookedest and steepest railroad of its kind in the country, another North Carolina railroad is the straightest and most level. This is the Carolina Central, part of the Seaboard Air Line system, which for 125 miles has not the slightest curve not as much as a foot of cutting, with the grade as much as a foot to the mile.’”
Cranberry, North Carolina is about 32 miles from Johnson City.
Fifty thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $1.679 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Sun was a newspaper published in New York City from 1833 until 1950, according to www.wikipedia.com. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published weekly.
Feb. 16, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news regarding the police department. “Chief of Police I. Marion Wilson and patrolman Henry Troutman summarily resigned from the city police force yesterday afternoon. Their resignations were tendered (indecipherable), at the same time, to Mayor Ellison at his office, and their places were immediately filled by Brown Seaton and Tom Church, respectively. These resignations added to the suspension of Officer Ed C. Garland on account of the shooting on Sunday morning, and the dismissal of Motorcycle Policeman J.E. Webb, on Monday, for disorderly conduct, left only half the force intact for some time yesterday afternoon.”
“An even among the remaining officers at that time, there were (indecipherable) rumors of discontent and probable additional resignations. Prominent among these was the well founded report that Earl Jansen was contemplating handing his badge to the mayor and that William Moody would follow suit in the evening. At one time, as a fact, Jansen did voice his displeasure, and stated that he was going to resign, but after a conference with the mayor, resignations were closed after those of Wilson and Troutman had been handed in.”
“The cause of the resignation was stated, that the officials of the city failed to back up the police officers officers and allow them necessary protection and turning the city over to th (sic) lawless element. Mayor Ellison stated yesterday that the city stood behind its officers to the fullest extent that there were certain rules of conduct to be observed by the police, as such and as fo (sic) these the officers were answerable to the city commission only. Further than that, the city commission had no power to act, such as conducting any trials that may grow out of their action. The mayor stated in reference to the Garland cause, that Garland had been suspended pending further investigation of his conduct as an officer, but in no sense awaiting or depending upon the outcome of any trial or trials that may be had in the courts. He stated that the situation was a delicate one on account of the interest manifested by the people and organizations, and that the taking of sides in the matter would cause criticism of any action that might be taken, no matter what the action may be.”
Feb. 16, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Dr. Horace B. Cupp, clinical director at the Veterans Administration Hospital and domiciliary home, Mountain Home, has been made manager of the 750-bed Lawson Veterans Administration Hospital at Atlanta, Ga., John M. Slaton, Jr., deputy administrator of Veterans Administration, announced.”
“Dr. Cupp succeeds Dr. Fred l. Ritter, who has been (several indecipherable words) since the Veterans Administration took it over from the Army last summer. Dr. Ritter resigned from the VA post to accept Army retirement.”
“A native of New Tazewell, Dr. Cupp has spent most of his medical career with the 2200-bed Mountain Home installation. He entered the Army medical Corps soon after the beginning of World War II, serving as commanding officer of the 63rd Station Hospital in Australia and later as commanding officer of the hospital ship ‘Tasman.’ He was discharged in 1945 as lieutenant colonel.”
“Dr. Cupp is a graduate of Carson-Newman College, Jefferson City, and of the University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis. He is a member of American Medical Association, American College of Surgeons, and the Southeastern Surgical Congress. He is also a member of the American Legion and Reserve Officers Association.”
“Dr. Cupp is married and has one child.”
“Col. Lee B. Harr, manager of Mountain Home, expressed deep regret over the loss of services of Dr. Cupp. ‘Our loss, however (several indecipherable words) rejoice in Dr. Cupp’s well deserved promotion,’ he said.”
The Veterans Administration Hospital is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
New Tazewell is about 99 miles from Johnson City.
Carson-Newman College is now known as Carson-Newman University.
Feb. 16, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dan B. Wexler, Sr., 801 Hillrise Blvd., is a surgical patient in Memorial Hospital where his condition last night was described as fair to satisfactory.”
In other news of the day, readers learned that “Walker Hay, No. 3 Avondale Circle, told police officers Monday a set of golf clubs in a brown bag, a pair of shoes, basketball, wedding band, school ring and golf balls were taken from his unlocked car parked at his residence Monday. Det. Lt. Louis Auer and Det. John February investigated.”