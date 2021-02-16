Feb. 16, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported that the Franklin Academy, located about six miles from Jonesborough, would “resume operations February 15th under the direction of W.G. Gibbs. Boarding can be had near the Academy at $3 per week.”
“Tuition fee ranging from $7 to $15, and payable at the close of the five month session.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1866.
Three dollars in 1866 is now worth about $49.15. Seven dollars is currently worth about $114.67, and $15.00 is worth about $246.00. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 16, 1888: According to The Comet, “Mr. G.E. Swadley, living about eight miles from Johnson City has discovered silver ore on his land. He will examine into the quality and quantity of the ore and if it will justify him to do so he will work the mine at once.”
Feb. 16, 1905: Two births were announced in the pages of The Comet. “If Dolly Milhorn’s plumbing bills seem large this week forgive him, his doctor bills will be as great. It’s another girl.”
“Frank McCorkle is wearing one of those smiles that won’t come off. It was put on last week by the birth of his first boy.”
Feb. 16, 1925: The Anniston Star, a newspaper in Anniston, Alabama, ran a story with a Johnson City dateline. “Two of the prisoners escaping from the Jonesboro jail on the night of February 6 have been captured in Little Rock, Ark., according to information just received by Sheriff A.C. Norris here. Deputy Sheriff Dewey Bacon started this afternoon for Little Rock to bring the fugitives back. The men are Hubert Reeser, and Joe Dowe, alias McSwan, who had been apprehended here on charges of forgery and issuing worthless checks.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1925.
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City on February 16, 1925; the Johnson City Chronicle was Johnson City’s newspaper then. It was published Monday through Saturday. February 16, 1925 was a Sunday.
Feb. 16, 1926: The Bristol News Bulletin reported on recent travels by Judge and Mrs. Thad Cox. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “Judge and Mrs. Thad A Cox have returned from a delightful visit of a month to Florida, touring the State (sic) from one end to the other. His many friends will be delighted to know that Judge Cox’s trip was beneficial to his health. A recent issue of the Tampa, Fla., Tribune had a front page (sic) story of the distinguished banker, business man (sic), and jurist which read:
“’Judge Thad A Cox of Johnson City, Tenn. former justice of the supreme (sic) court (sic) of Tennessee, was a Tampa visitor Saturday and Sunday.’”
Feb. 16, 1927: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported there would soon be an increase in street car (sic) fare. “Effective on March 1, a seven-cent street care fare will go into effect in this city, it was announced yesterday by D. R. Shearer, vice-president and general manager of the Johnson City Traction Company. The increased rate was granted the local company by the State Railroad and Utilities Commission after an approval for aid had been made due to the continued decrease in the number of people riding the cars and to the fact that the cars have deteriorated and need repairs which can not be made without increasing rates.”
Seven cents in 1927 is approximately equal to $1.05 in today’s money. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 16, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported from their files from ten years ago on Feb. 16, 1925. Some of the entries included: “Guy Sabin Chase, of Johnson City, is to be appointed circuit court judge of the criminal court of the First Judicial circuit (sic), the newly created district in East Tennessee, according to information received here today.”
“More than $15,000 additional in city taxes have (sic) been received up to noon today, making a total of nearly $210,000 for the year collected to date.”
“Sales of the Washington County Warehouse were estimated today at about 35,000 pounds. Recent rains will enable farmers to get their tobacco to market and to accommodate them the warehouse will remain open this week and next.”
Fifteen thousand dollars in 1925 would be worth about $223,263 in today’s dollars. Two hundred, ten thousand dollars in 1925 is now worth approximately $3,125,688. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 16, 1936: “Marshall Hale, of Elmo street (sic) reports having seen a dog with two heads belonging to a neighbor on Fall street (sic). He says the dog is black with curly hair and has a normal head with a pigmy head joined under the neck,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Feb. 16, 1941: The Sunday Press-Chronicle informed readers that the Unaka Avenue Baptist church was having a revival. “The Rev. Paul Roberts is preaching and Harry Webster is leading a large choir.”
“Mr. Roberts will speak tonight on ‘If America Sees Red, What Red? Monday night he will preach on ‘Where Are the Dead?’”
Feb. 16, 1949: King’s Department Store was getting ready for their spring fashion show, according to an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. With a theme of “Rhapsody in Blue,” it would be held the following day at 3 p.m. in the Ballroom of the Hotel John Sevier.
“Eisenberg’s dramatic lace topped crepe dress for important after five occasions” would be “worn in our Style Show by Mrs. H.T. Smithdeal.”
Over $120 in door prizes would be given away at the fashion show.
One hundred twenty dollars in 1949 is approximately equal to $1313 in today’s dollars. (Source: www/in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 16, 1951: In a captioned photo in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers saw a scene from an upcoming play at the Johnson City Little Theatre. “Astral bigamy will be the threatening theme running throughout the three acts of the Johnson City Little Theatre’s tonight and Saturday production of Noel Coward’s ‘Blithe Spirit’. Above, at left, are Edna Dooley, one of the ‘spirit’ wives materialized by a meddling medium; Berney Burleson, standing, the beset ‘bigamist’; and Pat Jaggers, at right, the other wife in question. The curtain time for the comedy will be 8 p.m.”
Feb. 16, 1961: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Larry Kenneth Hopson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Worley K. Hopson, Rt. 2, has enlisted in the U.S. Army and is undergoing basic training at Fort Knox, Ky.”
“He attended Jonesboro High School.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1961.
