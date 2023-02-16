Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 16, 1888: The Comet alerted readers and opined that “Col. C.H. Nimson, General Superintendent of the Cranberry Coal and Iron Company, is negotiating with the publisher of the map of Southwest Virginia to publish a map of the Cranberry district. He offers to give Johnson City a very prominent place on the map if the citizens will take a certain number of the maps. The map will be very correct and as it will be sent all over the north it will be a great advertisement for Johnson City There should be no hesitancy about accepting Col. Nimson’s proposition.”

Feb. 16, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported continuing news about smallpox. The story had a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 15. Readers learned that “In view of some excitement and various rumors concerning smallpox in this city, Mayor W.W. Faw issued a circular yesterday stating the facts concerning the situation.”

