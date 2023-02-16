Feb. 16, 1888: The Comet alerted readers and opined that “Col. C.H. Nimson, General Superintendent of the Cranberry Coal and Iron Company, is negotiating with the publisher of the map of Southwest Virginia to publish a map of the Cranberry district. He offers to give Johnson City a very prominent place on the map if the citizens will take a certain number of the maps. The map will be very correct and as it will be sent all over the north it will be a great advertisement for Johnson City There should be no hesitancy about accepting Col. Nimson’s proposition.”
Feb. 16, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported continuing news about smallpox. The story had a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 15. Readers learned that “In view of some excitement and various rumors concerning smallpox in this city, Mayor W.W. Faw issued a circular yesterday stating the facts concerning the situation.”
“The circular stated, in substance, that there were only three cases, to-wit: Ed Dowell, John Jones and Rastus McGee, who came from Middlesboro, Ky., and that all these had been removed to the pest house. The circular further stated that there were twenty-four persons under close quarantine on Stratton Hill: also several people in two small houses on Locust Street.”
“All those under quarantine have been vaccinated and their houses fumigated and disinfected. The persons quarantined are those who have been exposed to smallpox. Bulletins will be posted in front of the city recorder’s office informing the public of any new cases discovered.”
“The board of mayor and alderman have passed on an ordinance requiring all school children to be vaccinated within seven days or stop attending school.”
“A bulletin was posted in front of the city recorder’s office yesterday evening at 5 o’clock stating that another new case of smallpox had developed. It is one of the women in the family of Ed Dowell, who is recovering from smallpox. The family had been in quarantine”
“The case was promptly removed to the pest house.”
Middlesboro, Kentucky, is about 112 miles from Johnson City.
Smallpox is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination.
A pest house was a building where people with contagious illnesses were isolated.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 16, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Johnson City’s principal library open to the public is the Mayne Williams library; it is a modern new building, in the center of the city, built and maintained through the efforts of the Monday club. There is a Carnegie library at the National Sanitorium; well filled library at the high school, and junior high; and probably a greater number of volumes is to be found in the Normal School Library.”
The National Sanitorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Normal School is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Feb. 16, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “William R. Pouder, Nashville, executive secretary of the Tennessee Taxpayers Association and formerly Johnson Citian, was to reach Washington today to attend the eleventh annual conference of the 26 state taxpayers associations.”
“The conference, to last from February 18, is to be held in the Hotel Statler. Various senators and representatives are to address the group.”
“Pouder spent Sunday in Johnson City. While here he visited his brother and sister, Mr. and Mrs. James A. Pouder in Shenandoah Heights, and Mr. and Mrs. Jason Clarks and Mr. and Mrs. Keith Broyles in Nolichucky Valley.”
“Pouder is also a member of a coordinating committee for a research program to be conducted by the agencies serving the various state organizations in fact-finding outside their respective states.”
Feb. 16, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers were advised: “Don’t forget to feed the birds.”
Feb. 16, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published a letter to the editor from Dr. Paul Stanton. It read:
“Editor:”
“As we struggle to bring our lives back to normal after the recent snowstorm, I wish to commend a number of groups and individuals for their acts of kindness, dedication, and heroism during this trying period.”
“At ETSU, inclement weather affects some 15,000 people, who work and study on our 366-acre campus, in our 63 buildings. The fact that approximately 80 percent of our students live off campus presents some special challenges for the administration at ETSU as we attempt to deal with adverse weather conditions.”
“With the huge amounts of snow that fell, parking became an immediate problem. Employees from all departments in our Physical Plant worked tirelessly for long hours to move snow so that our students, faculty, and staff could return to their normal routine.”
“Some 2,000 of our students reside on the campus. With power outages, we were quickly being faced with the possibility of evacuation. Thankfully, that was avoided, because of the assistance provided to us by the Johnson City Power Board, the City of Johnson City, and the diligence of our Physical Plant employees in restoring power to the campus. Jim Seehorn and all his staff deserve our highest commendations.”
“Although the D.P. Culp University Center was without power, Don Cowles of ARAMARK Campus Dining kept his operations open, dispensing soup and sandwiches to hungry students until supplies ran out.”
“Our Public Safety officers kept long hours helping stranded students, monitoring road conditions, and keeping the campus calm.”
“The employees of WETS-FM battled power outages and lack of network programming in an often frustrating but valiant attempt to keep the airways open.”
“Our students at ETSU were marvelous throughout the inconveniences. They were patient. They joined together to help dig out cars. They bought groceries for each other. They tolerated chilly temperatures in residence halls with few complaints.”
“On behalf of the entire university community, I express my deep personal thanks to all the heroes who got us through the blizzard of 1998.”
The letter was signed,
“Paul E. Stanton Jr.”
“President, East Tennessee State University”
