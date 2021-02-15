Feb. 15, 1867: Readers of The East Tennessee Union Flag were belatedly reminded about Valentine’s Day. “Yesterday was this worthy Saints Anniversary. The usual compliments were passed among the young people — and we might say the old ones, too.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1867.
Feb. 15, 1899: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a recent earthquake, as well as freezing temperatures. “A distinct earthquake shock was distinctly felt here yesterday about 4 o’clock, lasting fifteen or twenty seconds. It awoke several people from their slumbers. At first at (sic) was not recognized as an earthquake, as some thought, from the cracking noise, that it was only the effects of the freezing weather.”
Readers then learned, “The extreme cold in this place continues unabated. Saturday night about five inches of snow fell, and yesterday morning the thermometer registered 11 degrees below zero. So far there has been no extreme suffering among the poor.”
Feb. 15, 1912: The Bristol Evening News, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported details from a recent barroom brawl. “Jim Skipper and Ike Gardner engaged in a battle of bottles last night in a local café. Policeman (sic) David Neatherly and M. Fleenor arrested them and they were fined by Recorder Pouder.”
Feb. 15, 1928: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Knoxville Journal reported on an industrial fire at a local factory. “Fire damage, although amounting probably to only $2,000 or $3,000 in the boiler room and dust conveyor at the Empire Chair company (sic) here this afternoon, may cause considerable delay in getting the new section of the plant in full operation.”
The article continued, “Originally manufacturing only chairs, the plant has just been doubled with the addition of a quarter million dollar section to manufacture other lines of furniture, and the new part was completed only a few weeks ago.”
“The fire, seen first by one of the directors of the concern in a meeting at the plant, is supposed to have originated from spontaneous combustion of waste material.”
Two thousand dollars in 1928 is currently worth about $30,365. Three thousand dollars in 1928 would now be worth about $45,697. A quarter of a million dollars in 1928 would now have a value of about $3,808,100. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 15, 1936: The Bristol News Bulletin reported with a Johnson City dateline: “Johnson City high (sic) Hill Toppers won their first conference game of the season here tonight by turning back Elizabethton 25 to 21.”
The high school in Johnson City was known as Science Hill High School in 1936.
Feb. 15, 1938: The Chicago Daily Tribune, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported an incredible story to its readers. “Short wave radio reached out 5,000 miles and enabled William Bolus of Johnson City to find his mother, whom he had not seen for thirty-four years.”
The story continued, “’If it hadn’t been for Grover D. Campbell, my postman, I probably never would have found her,’ Bolus said. Campbell operates a short wave radio station in Johnson City. He and a friend, John F. Stanberg of Okemah, Okla., also a short-wave enthusiast, put out calls for my mother, Mrs. M. Nuby. They succeeded in finding her in Sydney, New South Wales.’”
There were no details concerning why the two had been separated for so many years, nor was any mention made of any plans for a reunion.
Feb. 15, 1940: With a Johnson City dateline and a date of Feb. 14, the Bristol Herald Courier reported on illegal activity. “Officers today confiscated a complete liquor still found in — of all places — the bedroom of a house little more than a stone’s throw from the business district.”
The article continued, “Sheriff Earl Sell said Bill Greer, 30, was arrested after the still was discovered in operation at Greer’s home. About a gallon of liquor had been ‘run off’ in a washing tub, the sheriff added.”
Finally, readers learned, “Greer told reporters the still had been running only a few hours when officers stepped in.”
Feb. 15, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Two committees were named yesterday at a meeting of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce directors, one to arrange for the election of five directors and the other to arrange for the date of the annual meeting, the place, program and speaker.” Norris Langford was the president of the Chamber.
Feb. 15, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “”There is always a place for everything in the home, but few youngsters know about it.”
Feb. 15, 1967: Several area residents were patients in, or had recently been treated at, Memorial Hospital, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Dan Wexler, president of Free Service Tire Co. is a medical patient at Memorial Hospital.” He was listed in satisfactory condition.
“Mrs. Lee B. Harr, 703 E. Watauga Ave., a medical patient at Memorial Hospital, was listed in satisfactory condition today.”
“Gary Sanders, 18, Jonesboro, was transferred from Memorial Hospital to a private doctor for treatment of lacerations to the right knee which he suffered while operating a power saw.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1967.
“John Alderman, director of Veteran’s Administration, was discharged Monday from Memorial Hospital where he had been admitted as a patient on Feb. 4.”
“Oakie Taylor, 51, Rt. 6, Elizabethton, was admitted to Memorial Hospital this morning for treatment of burns to face and over the body in a home accident early today. His condition is considered fair.”
“Mrs. Margaret Stine, wife of Charles F. Stine, manager of the Johnson City Power Board, is listed in fair to poor condition at Memorial Hospital where she has been a patient since Jan. 24.”
Feb. 15, 1970: “Navy Lt. William A. Coleman Jr., son of Mrs. Alice Coleman, 904 Jackson Ave., is serving aboard the ocean-going mine-sweeper USS Advance at Long Beach, Calif.,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Feb. 15, 1976: “Polly’s Pointers” was a popular column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Readers learned about lots of interesting and useful household hints and tips. Eileen shared this tip with Polly and her readers: “When our Irish setter had nine puppies I could not find a box large enough to accommodate such a big family. Suddenly I remembered the children’s old mesh playpen. It has a front that opens down, so this enables the mother dog to get in and out easily. Pads could be made for the bottom and lower sides so a wooden playpen could be used the same way.”