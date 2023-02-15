Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 15, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported scary news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers were alerted that “So far there are only six cases of small-pox in Johnson City, two having developed since last night. One on the south side of town and the other on the west. As soon as a case develops the patients is removed to the pest house, the house inhabited by persons known to have been exposed to the disease are kept under strict quarantine. No special alarm is felt, though many are getting vaccinated. The board of education has made vaccination compulsory with the school children. The board of mayor and aldermen has recommended that school be dismissed at once.”

Smallpox, or as it was often spelled in 1898, small-pox, is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted.

