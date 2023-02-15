Feb. 15, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported scary news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers were alerted that “So far there are only six cases of small-pox in Johnson City, two having developed since last night. One on the south side of town and the other on the west. As soon as a case develops the patients is removed to the pest house, the house inhabited by persons known to have been exposed to the disease are kept under strict quarantine. No special alarm is felt, though many are getting vaccinated. The board of education has made vaccination compulsory with the school children. The board of mayor and aldermen has recommended that school be dismissed at once.”
Smallpox, or as it was often spelled in 1898, small-pox, is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 15, 1917: The Johnson City Comet reported, “Tennessee in 1909 was third in the number of colonies of bees among all of the states in the union. She does not hold that record now. Her colonies have been destroyed, partly by that dreaded disease, foul brood and partly because the colonies have not been protected from the Tennessee winters.”
“On this subject of insulation, the chief of the bureau of entomology of the United Staes Department of Agriculture has said some things that are worth the attention of every Tennessee farmer.”
“Beekeepers had repeatedly claimed that excessive insulation is even more detrimental in winter than insufficient insulation, because of the failure of the colony to warm up on bright days. To test this theory, a colony was packed, in the fall of 1915, with 16 inches of sawdust on all sides, top, and bottom. Temperature records were made at frequent intervals every day throughout the winter and spring. The colony remained in excellent conditions in every respect throughout the winter, being little affected by high winds and after brood rearing began it built up with great rapidly Then to continue observation on the effect of insulation on the building up of the colony, the packing was allowed to remain all summer. Except for the impossibility of manipulating the colony it remained in excellent condition. It seems clear, therefore, that beekeepers need not fear any detrimental results from abundant insulation.”
Deputy Commissionery of Agriculture for the State of Tennessee Jeff Aiken urges folks to allow some leaves to remain over flower beds during the winter. Doing so will give honeybees protection from the winter elements and allow them a greater chance of survival, reproduction and making honey the upcoming spring and summer.
Feb. 15, 1918: According to the Johnson City Staff, “Mrs. W. E. Swan left today on train 26 for Philadelphia to accompany Mrs. R. M. Watkins home from Lankenau Hospital. Mrs. Watkins having been there for the past 5 weeks. They are expected home on Sunday.”
Feb. 15, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “A conservative estimate places the adult population of Johnson City at about 85 percent church members. It is notable that officials, heads and faculties of all educational and civic institutions and organizations are 100 per cent active members of some church.”
Feb. 15, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Two area men, Private Edward E. Umbarger of 1314 East Myrtle avenue Johnson City, and Corporal Jack S. Ford, of Route 7, Jonesboro, have earned the right to wear the ‘Boots and Wings’ of the U. S. Airborne Troops, officials announced.”
“They recently completed six weeks of combined parachute and glider training at the Infantry School, Fort Benning, Ga., during which time they made six parachute jumps, the last being a tactical night jump. In the glider course several special glider flights were made to instruct them in glider warfare.”
“Pfc. Umbarger is the son of Mrs. Edna Umbarger and Cpl. Ford is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray E. Ford of Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
Feb. 15, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “A Red Cross-sponsored home nursing class will start February 26 at South Side School, it was announced yesterday.”
“Mrs. Everett Den will instruct the 12-hour six-lesson course, which will begin at 2 p.m.”
“The Local Red Cross Chapter has stepped up its home nursing program as its part in assisting Civil Defense Council.”
Feb. 15, 1971: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about the cold weather. “The weatherman sees an end to the current siege of bad winter weather.”
“He forecast that the temperature would get above freezing today — and will get positively balmy tomorrow (in the 40s).”
“But Saturday’s storm left a blanket of snow draped over everything in sight, the worst storm of the winter.”
“Highways, roads and streets remained hazardous today as temperatures didn’t climb high enough yesterday (24 degrees) to melt much of the snow and ice despite a bright sun.”
“Travelers warnings of hazardous driving conditions continued in the East Tennessee and Southwestern Virginia areas today.”
“The forecast calls for variable cloudiness today with about a 20 per cent chance of snow flurries and a high near 36.”
Feb. 15, 1973: Fifty years ago today, a possible medical school in Johnson City continued to be in the news. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “State Rep. P. L. Robinson, R-Jonesboro, has been named chairman of a special committee to insure proper representation for Tennessee in obtaining a medical school here.”
“The six-man committee was appointed yesterday by House Speaker Ned McWherter, who named three Republicans and three Democrats to the bipartisan group. Each grand division of Tennessee is represented by two committee members.”
“Vice chairman of the group is Rep. Gwen Fleming, D-Bristol, who has asked McWherter last week to establish such a committee.”
“Other members of the committee are: Rep. I. V. Hillis, D-Sparta, Rep. Gentry Crowell, D-Lebanon, Rep. Ed Bailey, R-Lexington, and Rep. Charles Ashford, R-Memphis.”
Feb. 15, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “Richard Corpening has been named superintendent of the specialty plastics division for Eastman Chemical Co.”
“A native of Johnson City, he is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a 20-year employee of Eastman. Most recently, Corpening was superintendent of the film and fibers esters department, cellulose esters division.”
“Corpening is a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.
