Feb. 15, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news carrying a Johnson City dateline and a date of Feb. 14. Readers learned, “A difficulty occurred on the street last night, in which James Stewart had his jaw broken by a stone, said to have been thrown by John Orr.”
“Stewart is a tailor by trade, and lives in North Carolina. He was here looking for work, and says that Orr and another man deliberately raised a row with him. He thinks their purpose was robbery. The doctors dressed Stewart’s wound this morning. It was a bad fracture. Orr was arrested, but denies being the guilty party.”
In an unrelated new item, readers read “The stockholders of the Watauga bank (sic) held a meeting yesterday afternoon, and went over the assets and liabilities of he bank. This bank failed about two weeks ago, and yesterday was the first meeting of the stockholders since. At the time the bank closed its doors the assets were given at $94,000 and the liabilities at $28,000. After culling out the worthless paper and bad judgments and fixing reasonable cash price on the real estate, it was found that the assets were reduced to a figure slightly below the liabilities, which indicates that the depositors cannot be paid in full.”
The same newspaper carried news with a Roan Mountain dateline; the date was Feb. 14. “T. M. Allen, who has been seriously ill, is now convalescent (sic).”
“Mrs. John Maklin died on Friday, aged 60 years.”
“R. A. Long is visiting home folks.”
Twenty-eight thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $937,655, making $100,000 from 1897 having a present value of nearly $3.349 million. Twelve thousand dollars in 1897 is currently worth approximately $402,000, while $80,000 in the same year now has the purchasing power of about $2.680 million. Fifty thousand dollars in 1897 is presently worth roughly $1.675 million. Ninety-four thousand dollars in 1897 is currently worth about $3.157 million. These current values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published weekly.
Feb. 15, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Yesterday afternoon Mrs. W. B. Miller and Miss Belle Miller graciously entertained with a beautiful bridge party at the home of Mrs. Miller on Pine street (sic). For the occasion the attractive reception rooms were lavishly decorated in Valentine suggestions, red carnations and blooming potted plants. At nine tables the guests found their places by means of dainty Valentine score cards. The afternoon was spent in an enthusiastic game of auction, and Miss Hilda Evans for holding the highest score in the contest was presented a lovely Venetian bowl. Mrs. Miller and Miss Miller assisted by Misses Ada and Francis Miller served an elaborate salad and ice course carrying out the Valentine idea. The guests having the pleasure of enjoying this delightful hospitality were Mesdames Dooley, Wesley, Harr, Horton, Borbage, McLaughlin, Kiser, King, A. L. Shipley and W. P. Shipley from Jonesboro, James Crouch, Thad Cox, Kipping, Tom Morris, Jim Morris, H. Morrison, Kennedy Tyler, Hawkins, Shumate, A. Earnest, H. M. Cain, W. J. Miller, Jr. and house guest, Postman from St. Louis, Haynes Miller, Gildersleeve, Charlie Cargill, J. A. Cargille, Willard, Devine, Evans, J. W. Birdwell, Robt. Martin, Little, H. Britton Preston, Boyd Tappan, Copenhaver, Brewer, London, (indecipherable), David Hunter, Will Lewis, Edwin Hunter, Misses Dennis, McClellan, Louise and Becky Summers, Evans, Paumplin, St. John, Adah (sic) and Francis Miller, Stafford, Eisenman, Slack, and Ethel and Edith Barton.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Feb. 15, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to report news about the Compere manslaughter trail. With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Feb. 14, readers learned, “Dr. W. Gano Compere, Carter county (sic) naturopathic physician, was found not guilty of a manslaughter charge today, after trial in circuit court in connection with the death of John Kovach, Johnson City business man, November 14.”
“Freeing of Dr. Compere climaxed more than a day’s hearing, the first being confined to selection of a jury in which both defense and prosecuting attorneys almost exhausted their allotted challenges of prospective jurors.”
“The physician, who took the stand in his own before, denied the charge placed against him, explaining his methods of healing and cited any number of reasons that could cause Kovach’s death.”
“Questioned by Assistant Attorney General Frank Hawkins, the defendant admitted his license was revoked in Colorado, and that he had had difficulty in New Mexico and Texas.”
“Only three others testified for the defense, one a Dr. Gillenwater, a naturopathic physician of Bristol, who largely confirmed his testimony in the healing methods. He asserted it would be impossible to cause death by the treatment.”
“A former patient of Dr. Compere testified the physician ‘cured me where the medical profession failed.’”
“Kovach’s son, Joe, who had the warrant issued against Compere, opened the charges against him. He testified his father was in good health prior to the treatment of hernia he received from Dr. Compere.”
“Young Kovach, a student at East Tennessee State College, said his father, who operated the concession stand at the union (sic) bus (sic) terminal in Johnson City, worked late at his place of business, then came home and worked in his garden for hours. He said his father had suffered of hernia for many years but had been in good health otherwise.”
“He told the court that shortly after his father was treated by Compere, he found him unconscious in the bathroom of their home. He said he took him to the Appalachian Hospital, where he died later.”
“James Spiro, a Johnson City restaurant owner, testified he recommended Dr. Compere’s treatments to Kovach and took him to the naturopathy where they both were treated.”
“Spiro suddenly leaned from the witness stand pointed to Compere and shouted:”
“’You killed Kovach and tried to kill me.’”
“Judge D. A. Vines silenced him with a warning.”
“Dr. Carroll Long, Johnson City surgeon, witness for the state, told the court that Kovach was practically dead of peritonitis when admitted to the hospital.”
“On direct examination, he said the man didn’t have a chance to live, but with treatment, physicians were able to keep him alive five days after admittance.”
“Dr. E. T. Brading of Johnson City and Dr. W. G. Frost of Elizabethton testified for the state with the former pronouncing naturopathy as an irregular form of medical practice.”
“Kovach’s widow and daughter supported evidence that the family wanted to take Kovach to the hospital two days earlier. He was ill three days before he was moved to the hospital, according to evidence.”
“Evidence also was produced to show that a post-mortem was held after Kovach died, which revealed that a small part of the abdominal wall had decayed and that part of he colon adhering to the wall was also rotten.”
“Members of the family testified that Kovach received three injections and the post-mortem showed that the holes found were underneath the punctures made, according to evidence.”
“Dr. Long contended that the operation allegedly performed by Dr. Compere should have been attempted only by a most skilled surgeon.”
East Tennessee State College is now East Tennessee State University.
Appalachian Hospital was the forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.